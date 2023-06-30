Shoppingsales

18 Of The Best July 4 Sales To Make Your Weekend Sparkle

Check out these actually-good sales before the fireworks start.
While July 4 is marked by impressive pyrotechnics, there’s a different explosively-good happening on the horizon: a crop of must-shop sales to mark the midsummer holiday.

Whether it’s discounted outdoor furniture from Target or keep-you-guessing beauty markdowns from the makeup mavens at Ulta, the showing of unforgettable savings are just beginning to spark.

Ahead, you can shop 18 of the best July 4 sales on the internet, now through Tuesday.

1
Walmart
July 4 deals at Walmart
Take advantage of the deals on tech, patio and garden, home improvement and more that Walmart is rolling out through July 4. Our pick is this bestselling 24-inch hardshell suitcase that is nearly half off and comes in a number of fun colors to help you embrace the vacation mindset even if you’re stuck in an endless security line.
Shop sale at Walmart
2
Target
Up to 50% off at Target
While there are a ton of categories marked down at Target through July 4 (including up to 20% off rugs, kitchen and dining goods and mattresses) we’re making a beeline for the up-to-50%-off discounts on outdoor furniture like this stylish and nostalgic egg chair that has a 4.6-star rating and over 600 5-star reviews. (Only the white colorway is still available, so we bet this deal won’t stick around for long.)
Shop sale at Target
3
Ulta
30% off select skin care must-haves at Ulta
The beauty retailer's summer sale is a highly anticipated event among product connoisseurs. It runs through July 15 and features rotating deals that change weekly. We’re only scratching the surface here, but through July 1, you can get up to 30% off summer skin care essentials like Clarins’ reviewer-approved restorative night moisturizer, Tula's vitamin C-rich brightening moisturizer and Fresh's gentle, grassy soy face wash. Tons more categories are currently on sale at Ulta’s website, and you can expect a new crop of savings come July 2 and beyond.
Shop sale at Ulta
4
Adidas
30% off at Adidas
By signing up or logging in with your email address (for free), you can get 30% off at Adidas (with code CELEBRATE) for a limited time on customer-beloved styles like this Cloudfoam sneaker.
Shop sale at Adidas
5
REI
Up to 50% off at REI
This employee-owned outdoor retailerdoesn’t run sales often, so members know to jump on the deals when they surface. This highly-rated camping stove and other reviewer favorites are part of the retailer’s up-to-50% off sale that runs through July 4.
Shop sale at REI
6
SkinStore
Up to 25% off at SkinStore
This skin care destination is running a July 4 sale on some hype-is-real favorites like the skin-tightening, HuffPost editor-approvedNuFace mini, Claudalie’s brightening moisturizer, and the cult-favorite collagen cleansing balm from Elemis. You can save 15%, 20% or 25% off through July 5.
Shop sale at SkinStore
7
Amazon
Prime Day lead-up deals at Amazon
Given that Prime Day is about two weeks away, you may not see too much action from Amazon on the sale front this weekend. However, there are plenty of lead-up deals to be had on things like Amazon’s Fire TV, Dyson vacuums and air purifiers, and portable generators for your home.
Shop sale at Amazon
8
Wayfair
Up to 60% off at Wayfair
Wayfair’s July 4 clearance sale is bringing up to 50% off outdoor furniture, up to 60% off living room seating and up to 60% off home office furniture for a limited time. We have visions of this walnut-effect writing desk and minimal gilded etagere livening up our WFH setups.
Shop sale at Wayfair
9
Herbivore Botanicals
25% off at Herbivore Botanicals
This clean beauty brand has gained a significant following since its home-kitchen days, driven by natural-but-effective products like a retinol-alternative serum made with gentle bakuchiol and the AHA- and vitamin C-powered Prism serum. And don’t get us started on the Lapis face oil; HuffPost senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe finds it to be lightweight, non-greasy and quick to absorb on her acne-prone skin. “It helped to reduce active breakouts and I definitely saw a decrease in pimples after consistent use,” she said. “I'd recommend it to anyone looking for something to hydrate while also targeting breakout-prone skin.” Through July 3, you can get 25% off sidewide.
Shop sale at Herbivore Botanicals
10
Anthropologie
Up to 40% off home goods at Anthropologie
Anthropologie is marking the holiday with some home decor offerings up to 40% off for a limited time. There are some real gems in the assortment, including a discount on the viral, celebrity-endorsedGleaming Primrose mirror.
Shop sale at Anthropologie
11
Athleta
Semi-annual sale at Athleta
Athleta’s semi-annual sale features savings on buy-it-in-multiples athleisure pieces like the HuffPost reader-approved Brooklyn ankle pant.
Shop sale at Athleta
12
It Cosmetics
Up to 50% off select beauty items at It Cosmetics
It Cosmetics, the beauty brand know for crowd-pleasers like their Confidence moisturizer line and CC+ creams, is offering up to 50% off select makeup and skin care items while supplies last. Their discounted lineup includes popular makeup brushes, facial serums and kits containing some of the brand’s bestsellers.
Shop the sale at It Cosmetics
13
Nordstrom
Anniversary Sale preview at Nordstrom
While Nordstrom’s hallowed Anniversary Sale won’t kick off until July 17, you can preview the goods starting July 3. In the meantime, shop the retailer’s sale section for good deals on designer-style Sam Edelman slides and this reviewer-adored breezy coverup dress for less than $30.
Shop sale at Nordstrom
14
Backcountry
Up to 50% off at Backcountry
Through July 4, outdoor retailer Backcountry will have discounts on gear for camping, climbing, biking, and more. We also couldn’t help but notice some alluring discounts on footwear, like La Sportiva’s Bushido trail running shoe, Teva’s Hurricane slide and Columbia’s perennial-favorite Newton Ridge hiking boot.
Shop sale at Backcountry
15
The Citizenry
Up to 35% off at The Citizenry
We’re known ultra-fans of The Citizenry — senior shopping writer Lourdes Avila Uribe swears by the brand’s stonewashed linen sheet set for its softness and durability. The up-to-35%-off archive sale runs through July 4 and features savings on all of their luxurious, earthbound inventory and includes everything from bedding and bath to rugs and home decor.
Shop sale at the Citizenry
16
Charlotte Tilbury
Up to 40% off select beauty items at Charlotte Tilbury
A brand responsible for more famous beauty products than we can name, Charlotte Tilbury is having a summer sale with up to 40% on select skin care and makeup items now through July 17.
Get the Charlotte Tilbury appShop the sale at Charlotte Tilbury
17
Serta
Up to $700 off select mattresses at Serta
Through July 10, save up to $700 on select mattresses from Serta, including the iComfortECO hybrid mattress that features up to 70% sustainable materials.
Shop sale at Serta
18
BareMinerals
25% off at BareMinerals
Fueled by the success of its cult-favorite powder foundation, BareMinerals has become a go-to for skin-enhancing coverage products and velvety makeup. Reviewers love products like the hyaluronic acid-infused Complexion Rescue tinted moisturizer, which uses squalane and mineral sunscreen to protect and enhance skin. Everything at the brand’s site is 25% offfor a limited time.
Shop the sale at BareMinerals
