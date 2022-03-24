Shopping

The Best Electric Toothbrushes For Toddlers, According To Reviews

These highly rated toothbrushes from brands like Philips Sonicare and Oral-B will help your kid get a clean and healthy smile.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Turn your kid's oral hygiene routine into something they will actually enjoy with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Sonicare-Rechargeable-Toothbrush-Interactive/dp/B00YAR7ZL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="interactive Philips Sonicare toothbrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Philips-Sonicare-Rechargeable-Toothbrush-Interactive/dp/B00YAR7ZL6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">interactive Philips Sonicare toothbrush</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Brusheez-Kids-Electric-Toothbrush-Set/dp/B07N8GCMTX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="electric toothbrush set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Brusheez-Kids-Electric-Toothbrush-Set/dp/B07N8GCMTX?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">electric toothbrush set</a> or an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Colgate-Battery-Powered-Toothbrush-Unicorn/dp/B08KKVMNMJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="extra gentle vibrating toothbrush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Colgate-Battery-Powered-Toothbrush-Unicorn/dp/B08KKVMNMJ?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=623a25f4e4b0d39357cdf11a,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">extra gentle vibrating toothbrush</a> that is easy for little hands to hold.
Amazon
Turn your kid's oral hygiene routine into something they will actually enjoy with this interactive Philips Sonicare toothbrush, an electric toothbrush set or an extra gentle vibrating toothbrush that is easy for little hands to hold.

Toothbrushing time for your little one can be slightly challenging. Whether you’re trying to get a wriggling toddler to brush correctly for the recommended two minutes or attempting to make oral hygiene an engaging activity, an electric toothbrush might be a useful tool.

With evidence showing that electric toothbrushes can be more effective at eliminating plaque and preventing tooth decay, you can be more confident that your child is getting a better clean compared to a manual toothbrush while also laying the foundation for healthy oral hygiene habits in the future.

The electric toothbrushes for kids in the list below have earned glowing reviews and thousands of five-star ratings for their ability to not only clean teeth, but to make toothbrushing routines motivational and fun for a child. Find educational options that teach kids how long to brush, colorful choices that feature their favorite characters and sonic options that resemble “grown-up toothbrushes.” Plus, read what other parents and guardians had to say about them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A rotating powerhead brush with super soft bristles
Have your child brush their teeth with Elsa or Olaf from "Frozen" with this spinning powerhead toothbrush from Oral-B. As is the case for nearly all of OralB's electric toothbrushes, this battery-operated version for kids features a rotating brush head that hugs each tooth and brushes harder-to-reach areas for a thorough 360-degree clean. There is also a raised center section of bristles on the rotating brush head to effectively clean chewing surfaces, an area that your child might often miss. The extra-soft bristles are gentle on sensitive gums and teeth and the toothbrush can even pair with OralB's Disney MagicTimer app to help your child know how long to brush for. The “Frozen” characters featured on this toothbrush will vary with each purchase.

Five-star ratings: 14,486

Promising review: “Brushing the teeth of a three year old is never easy and this toothbrush has helped tremendously. She loves having Ana and Elsa on her toothbrush and the massaging bristles actually gets her to brush for longer than 10 seconds. She now loves to brush her teeth and let's me do it first and then will walk around the bathroom doing it herself. I actually feel like her teeth are getting so much cleaner with the electric brush as well.” — Jacquelyn
Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
2
Amazon
A mountable electric toothbrush set aimed at oral education
This adorable and comprehensive electric toothbrush set by Brusheez comes with an hourglass-style timer, a rinse cup and an electric toothbrush with a sanitary cover that doubles as a fun animal. It also comes with a daily brushing chart to help provide motivation and instill good oral hygiene habits, while the timer offers a visual representation of how long your child should be brushing for. Using soft bristles and gentle vibrations, this battery-operated toothbrush can fight plaque and cavities without being too rough on gums and teeth. The stand can be placed on the counter or mounted on the wall for versatile storage and is available in several different characters like a llama, shark and pony.

The set comes with one replacement toothbrush head; however, you can find additional replacements on Amazon for $8 for a two-pack.

Five-star ratings: 13,563

Promising review: “My toddler has only been using this toothbrush for two days and it has already made a big difference in her morning and night time routine. It’s cute and fun so she really looks forward to using it. The timer showed her that she needs to brush longer than she used to, and it’s also the perfect visual representation of the time. I really love how we can just buy replacement brushes rather than buying a new toothbrush every time we need to replace it. The spin is also not too harsh for her little teeth.” — kaitlin marie sotero
Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
3
Amazon
An extra-gentle vibrating toothbrush with an easy-to-hold handle
This simple oscillating toothbrush is battery-powered and can be a good choice for kids who want to begin holding and manipulating a toothbrush on their own. The slim handle is easy to grip and the on and off buttons are easy to push. Additionally, the small spinning head fits easily into smaller mouths to gently clean tiny teeth. You can get this spin brush by Colgate in different designs like a unicorn, Batman and "Trolls."

Five-star ratings: 10,342

Promising review: “I love these toothbrushes because they are very easy to hold for little kids. The handle is big and can be grasped nicely. I used other children's toothbrushes before which always slipped out of my or my daughter’s hands. This one here is great and the suction cup is strong. The toothbrush can even stick to a vertical wall in the shower without falling off.” — Sinini
Get it from Amazon for $5.
4
Amazon
A Philips Sonicare toothbrush with motivating and interactive brushing sessions
If your child has difficulty retaining interest or motivation during toothbrushing time, this interactive rechargeable Sonicare toothbrush might be something to try. It has an easy-to-hold handle and uses a patented sonic technology to gently lift away plaque more effectively than a manual toothbrush. It has a musical notification pacer that alerts kids when it's time to brush a different area in the mouth as well as a built in timer so they won't over-brush. Plus, the free accompanying app uses virtual characters and reward systems that not only get your child excited about tooth brushing time, but also help to educate them on healthy oral hygiene habits and the correct way to brush. This brush comes with one replacement head, a countertop charger and a variety of stickers to customize the handle.

Five-star ratings: 9,275

Promising review: “I am so happy with this purchase! Worth every penny!!! We have been using it for a little over a week now, and my 7 year old daughter is obsessed!! Such great quality, and it is exactly as pictured. It [also uses] a very cool app. When setting it up, you get to name your new little character and it gives you an adoption certificate. As you use it, after brushing, you get little gifts....accessories, spray paints to change their fur color, and healthy snacks! You also get rewards over time for doing certain things like so many days of brushing in a row, etc....it is very neat! Also the toothbrush has a built-in timer, so when you turn it on to brush your teeth, it turns itself off after two minutes, that way they know exactly how long to brush for and don’t even have to think about it!” — Molly McKeever
Get it from Amazon for $51.99.
5
Amazon
An ultra-sensitive rechargeable toothbrush with different cleaning modes
If your child has a more sensitive mouth, sensory aversions to toothbrushing or has new teeth growing in, this electric rechargeable toothbrush by Oral-B might be a good choice. It uses ultra-soft bristles and gentle rotation for a 360-degree clean, has two cleaning modes, including a sensitive setting, and a built in timer to prevent over-brushing.

Five-star rating: 7,375

Promising review: “’I’m thrilled with this toothbrush! My 3 year old toddler son is obsessed with anything that spins and today I was astonished that he let me brush his teeth with the spin brush. It’s lightweight, low noise-making, and the bristles were just right for his little mouth. We got so much more covered than with a manual toothbrush. I recommend giving this brush a try if you’re transitioning from a regular toothbrush to an electronic one.” — Top Tier Reviewer
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
Parenting shoppingKidsoral hygieneoral health

