Toothbrushing time for your little one can be slightly challenging. Whether you’re trying to get a wriggling toddler to brush correctly for the recommended two minutes or attempting to make oral hygiene an engaging activity, an electric toothbrush might be a useful tool.

With evidence showing that electric toothbrushes can be more effective at eliminating plaque and preventing tooth decay, you can be more confident that your child is getting a better clean compared to a manual toothbrush while also laying the foundation for healthy oral hygiene habits in the future.

The electric toothbrushes for kids in the list below have earned glowing reviews and thousands of five-star ratings for their ability to not only clean teeth, but to make toothbrushing routines motivational and fun for a child. Find educational options that teach kids how long to brush, colorful choices that feature their favorite characters and sonic options that resemble “grown-up toothbrushes.” Plus, read what other parents and guardians had to say about them.

