Whether you set your electric bill to autopay or run your sprinkles on a timer, you know the key to happiness is setting and forgetting. This is even more the case when it comes to keeping your little ones occupied.
Thanks to the proliferation of subscription boxes designed for children, your kids can enjoy new crafts, science experiments, clothes, books, toys, snacks and more on a monthly basis. Even better, you get to be the coolest parent ever, without needing to remember to go to the store or trying to hunt down all the things you need to make an at-home volcano.
A child-centered subscription box can bring some unique and unexpected items to your home without you actually having to leave home. They offer everything from rainy-day activities to adorable outfits, delicious snacks and other engaging additions. These boxes make for great gifts for grandkids, godkids, nieces, nephews and little ones you love but don’t live with — though they also make for sweet treats for kids in your home, too.
To help you find the best package for your little one, we rounded up a selection of our favorite kits for kids, giving you a rundown on what they offer and how much they cost before any possible shipping and/or delivery fees. There are boxes with all sorts of items for all sorts of kids, from babies to teens and everyone in between.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Best Activity Subscription Boxes For Kids
KiwiCo
What: KiwiCo offers screen-free, hands-on activity and project-based boxes for newborns up to teenagers. They have a number of different types of kits from cooking to drawing to STEM-based projects.
How much: Starts at $18.50 per month
Little Passports
What: Little Passports is a project and activity-based box for little builders, artists, storytellers and scientists. They have boxes for kids age 3 to 8+, and topics from dinosaurs to geography to rocketships.
How much: Starts at $24.95 per month
We Craft Box
What: We Craft Box is an arts and crafts-themed box for kids ages 3-9. Each box comes with a themed story and all the material for 4-5 coordinated crafts with instructions and videos on how to do them all.
How much: Starts at $29.99 per month
Bitsbox
What:
Bitsbox is a project-based subscription box for kids ages 6-12, based on coding, experimenting and problem-solving. It works with your computer to teach your little one how to start coding and to solve tech problems. How much:
Starts at $16.95 per month for a 12-month digital subscription
or $24.95 per month for the physical “basic” box
Mel Science
What: Mel Science offers science and math-themed activity boxes for ages 5-16. Younger kids have building kits and digital play options while older kids get to conduct chemistry experiments, launch rockets and create physics models.
How much: Starts at $29.90 a month
Best Toy Subscription Boxes For Kids
Lovevery
What: Lovery offers stage-based play toys and activities for your baby's developing brain. Their kits are for newborns to three-year-olds and contain colorful, engaging and stimulating toys and activities.
How much: Starts at $80 per kit
Pipsticks
What:
Pipsticks is a monthly sticker subscription giving your little one all sorts of puffy, sparkly, scratch n' sniff, glow in the dark and otherwise awesome stickers along with activity books, post cards and reusable pouches. How much:
Starts at $11.95 per month for the Petite Pack
Little Feminist
What: Little Feminist calls itself a feminist book club for kids. They curate and send out diverse kids books featuring authors and characters that are parts of the BIPOC, LGBTQI+, disabled and other historically underrepresented communities. Their boxes range for babies to 9-year-olds.
How much: Starts at $18.95 a month
Strong Selfie
What: Strong Selfie is a positive and encouraging box filled with unique and age-appropriate lifestyle items for young girls and femmes ages 7-17. Choose between the tween and teen boxes for a selection of empowering and fun gifts.
How much: Starts at $36 a box
Best Clothing Subscription Boxes For Kids
Rockets Of Awesome
What: Rockets Of Awesome is a children's clothing subscription box giving you five, eight or 12 pieces of Rockets of Awesome clothing selected by the brand and based on a style quiz you and your little one do. You can preview and edit the box before receiving it, and even send back anything your little one doesn't love. They offer girl, boy and gender-neutral options for newborns up to kids size 14.
How much: Prices depend on how many items you decide to keep
Kidpik
What: Kidpik offers pre-styled boxes with complete outfits for little ones from toddlers to kids size 16. You can opt for mix-and-match boxes that include more than one outfit all with pieces that go together.
How much: $48-$130 per outfit box
Stitch Fix Kids
What: Stitch Fix Kids is a clothing subscription box for kids sizes 2T–18 that sends 10 items of kid's clothing for your little one. Enter your budget and answer some style questions and receive a box of selected clothes for your little one to try on at home. You only keep and pay for what you like and can send back the rest for no charge.
How much: Starts at $10 per item
Best Meal Kits For Kids
Little Spoon
What: Little Spoon is a fruit and veggie-full subscription prepared food box that sends baby food, early finger foods, toddler and kids meals and easy smoothies. Meals can be heated in the microwave or oven and come in containers kids can eat out of.
How much: Prices vary depending on the type of meal
Nurture Life
What: Nurture Life is a subscription food kit, offering instantly-ready meals, snacks and smoothies for babies, toddlers and kids. All the hot meals can be heated in one minute in the microwave and the cold meals are ready to eat. You chose the foods you want your little one to have and they'll be delivered in refrigerated packaging.
How much: Starts at $7.49 per meal
Baketivity
What:
Baketivity offers kid-friendly cooking and baking activity boxes. The baking kits come with the pre-measured dry ingredients (you may be asked to provide things like an egg or some milk) and the cooking kits come with three recipes, cooking activity cards and coloring sheets and a new kitchen tool. How much:
Starts at $17.95 at month for a cooking kit
subscription or $28.95 for a baking kit
subscription