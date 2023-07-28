Amazon

Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with flex sip lid

While not explicitly made for children, my colleague chose this HydroFlask for his child's reusable water bottle. It has double-walled vacuum insulation, is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and incredibly durable, making it a great investment.



"The biggest problem I found with kids' water bottles is some of them are really hard to clean — the best we found is the Hydro Flask with the twist top that comes apart. We just got the 20-ounce version...it's a little harder to turn but the whole top comes apart for cleaning, while so many of the other ones have really hard-to-reach spots to clean and they didn't come apart." — Chris McGonigal, senior photo editor at HuffPost and dad of two