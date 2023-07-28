ShoppingParenting Kidshome

Moms Reveal The Very Best Kids’ Water Bottles, From School-Friendly Options To Sippy Cups

Add a few new options to your repertoire just in time for back-to-school season.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/THERMOS-FUNTAINER-Stainless-Vacuum-Insulated/dp/B08Z7467XC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Thermos Funtainer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/THERMOS-FUNTAINER-Stainless-Vacuum-Insulated/dp/B08Z7467XC?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Thermos Funtainer</a> water bottle, <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fklean-kanteen-12oz-kids-39-classic-narrow-stainless-steel-water-bottle-with-sport-cap-planets%2F-%2FA-86918265" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kleen Kanteen " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fklean-kanteen-12oz-kids-39-classic-narrow-stainless-steel-water-bottle-with-sport-cap-planets%2F-%2FA-86918265" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kleen Kanteen </a>kids' water bottle and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/CamelBak-Eddy-Water-Bottle-Valve/dp/B0C8JDCVXJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Camelbak Eddy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CamelBak-Eddy-Water-Bottle-Valve/dp/B0C8JDCVXJ?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=64becad2e4b08a8c92116bc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Camelbak Eddy</a> kids' water bottle.
Amazon, Target
A Thermos Funtainer water bottle, Kleen Kanteen kids' water bottle and Camelbak Eddy kids' water bottle.

Aside from the fact that there are environmental and health concerns surrounding the use of plastic water bottles, having a reusable water bottle on hand is simply the most practical and affordable option — and this goes for the whole family, including small children. Not only will a dedicated kid’s water bottle be convenient and easy to use, but it’ll make them feel special as well.

But since not all kids’ water bottles are made equally, we asked real moms at HuffPost and those we know in our personal lives to give us the scoop on the very best ones. Below, we rounded up their recommendations, each of which has been tested and deemed worthy by both kiddos and parents alike. Add a new option (or two) to your stash just in time for back-to-school season, from beloved brands like Kleen Kanteen, Thermos, Yeti and more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
Camelbak Eddy kids water bottle
This sweet Camelbak is available in 10 cheerful colors and patterns. Lightweight and compact, these .4-liter BPA-free water bottles are dishwasher-safe, practical and cute as can be.

"My kids like these plastic Camelbaks because they have sweet designs, and even they don't keep anything cold I love the fact that they are pretty leak-proof." — Sam Posey, a friend and mom of two
$14.57 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Thermos Funtainer water bottle
This Thermos Funtainer was easily the most recommended water bottle among the parents we spoke to.

"Our nanny actually purchased our Funtainer for our older daughter — something I consider the highest caliber of recommendation since she's been working with kids for almost 20 years. Despite being dropped (and let's be honest, thrown) countless times, it remained intact. I am also really obsessive about cleaning my kids' cups because they get foul and moldy really easily, and this one was always easy to clean (although I recommend investing in a bottle brush and straw brush)." — Emily Ruane, HuffPost's managing shopping editor and mom of two

"This is [my daughter's] current water bottle and my absolute fave. It keeps the liquid cold which has been clutch and it fits ice cubes. She’s so obsessed with it that she carries it around and is finally drinking 'agua'. I let her pick the Frozen one despite my personal aesthetic preferences because she loves it so much but there are also less offensive ones. It's technically dishwasher-safe but I hand wash it so the picture doesn’t fade. The only downside is now they don’t allow metal bottles at the pool!" — Ingrid Mellor, art therapist and mom of one

"This is the bottle you've been looking for. Easy to clean, no annoying straws, dishwasher-safe, cute patterns, a smart-shaped mouth, and just the right size for preschoolers and elementary kids." — Kate Palmer, executive editor at HuffPost and mom of two

"We started using Thermos Funtainer for my now-3-year-old about a year ago. She had seen other kids at daycare who had one and liked that the lid popped open with the push of a button. I liked that the container is stainless steel and insulated but not too heavy. Also, the whole thing has only three pieces (container, spout and inner straw), and I can buy replacement spouts and straws. This keeps drinks cold and doesn't leak when the lid is closed. We now own multiple colors, and it comes in a number of kid-friendly designs too!" — Sara Bondioli, copydesk supervising editor at HuffPost and mom of one

"This trusty kids thermos has lasted since [my daughter] was in Pre-K and she's now about to start third grade." — Posey
$16.99 at Amazon (originally 24.48)
3
Amazon
O2Cool ArcticSqueeze Mist 'N Sip water bottle
Available in 14 splashy, eye-catching colors and patterns, this water bottle has a misting function that can help kids cool down while they drink. It's lightweight, food-safe and can keep water cold for a long time thanks to its double-wall insulation. It has a no-leak pull-top spout that is easy for kids to use, and a carry loop for breezy transport.

"This bottle is not easy to clean, and I usually don't drop it in the dishwasher. But it has a fun spray component that has made it the most popular bottle with the 1st-3rd grade set. Great for summer camp." — Palmer
$11.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Lollaland weighted straw sippy cup for baby
Palmer recommended another great option for babies and small toddlers from Lollaland. It's made with dishwasher-safe plastic and easy-to-grasp handles, and comes with a replacement straw and cleaning tool.

"It's been a few years for me, but this was our favorite for toddlers. Easier than most to clean, and it helped both my kids learn how to use a big kid cup. It avoids spills nicely, too." — Palmer


$15.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle with flex sip lid
While not explicitly made for children, my colleague chose this HydroFlask for his child's reusable water bottle. It has double-walled vacuum insulation, is dishwasher-safe, BPA-free and incredibly durable, making it a great investment.

"The biggest problem I found with kids' water bottles is some of them are really hard to clean — the best we found is the Hydro Flask with the twist top that comes apart. We just got the 20-ounce version...it's a little harder to turn but the whole top comes apart for cleaning, while so many of the other ones have really hard-to-reach spots to clean and they didn't come apart." — Chris McGonigal, senior photo editor at HuffPost and dad of two
$31.20 at Amazon (originally $34.95)
6
Target
Munchkin click lock weighted straw trainer cup
Ideal for small toddlers and babies transitioning from a bottle, this sippy straw water bottle is the perfect trainer for little ones. it's available in two colors, can hold up to 7 ounces of liquid, and has handles that are easy for small hands to grip and a flip-top lid that covers the straw.

"It might technically be a sippy cup, but [my daughter] loves the Munchkin trainer cup. It works well and I always see other kids at the baby playgroup with their own. All the moms love this one." — Christy Escobar, an actor, writer, artist and mom of one
$7.26 at Target
7
Owala
Owala Kids' FreeSip
This 16-ounce bottle has hinged loop flips that can be tucked away, is designed to be easy to clean, is odor-resistant and can keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours thanks to a triple-layered, vacuum-insulated stainless steel construction. While you can only get this exact model at Owala's website, similar kids' options are available at Target, Amazon and REI.

"This one is really popular in my house. I don't use it with the enclosed straw, because the opening works well. The color choices are great, the little handle on top makes carrying it easy for kids and it's more aesthetically pleasing than most." — Palmer
$22.99 at Owala
8
Yeti
Yeti Rambler Jr. kids water bottle
Ideal for kids ages three and up, this incredibly durable water bottle is going to survive even the most significant knocks and drops. Currently available in four colors, it's dishwasher-safe and made of stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation and a leak-resistant cap. It also has a cool silhouette and handle.

"This one is a nice choice, too. Durable, choice of sizes, and you don't need a straw. I like that it can be personalized, too. A little spendy, but a cute gift for kids." — Palmer
$25 at Yeti
9
Target
Klean Kanteen Kids' Classic water bottle with sport cap
While these stainless steel water bottles come with a heftier price tag, they are reportedly well worth the investment. Currently available in three colors, they can hold up to 12 ounces of liquid, have a chip-resistant finish, a slim silhouette and are dishwasher-safe. Best of all, they keep water cold for hours.

"We have had a variety of Klean Kanteens that have held up well over the years. You can really bang them around without worrying about dents, chips or leaks." — Posey
$44.99 at Target
10
Amazon
Nuby easy-grip cup three-pack
If you have a toddler, then these training cups are ideal. They don't leak and have a soft silicone spout that is pressure sensitive to help avoid spills.

"I like these for the house. I think they are for transitioning from bottles so I guess they’re more of a sippy cup. But our four-year-old niece still uses them — she has the straw top. My mother-in-law has them for all the little kids." — Mellor
$9.99 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

This Cuisinart ice cream maker

8 Ice Cream Makers That Your Kids Will Go Nuts Over

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE