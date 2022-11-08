Shopping
12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

Whether you’ve got a small kitchen or just need a little extra serving space, these kitchen carts will get the job done.

Wayfair
You’ve got a bird in the oven, sautés on every burner and a selection of chopped veggies spread across the counter when you remember that it’s time to roll out the pie crust. Only trouble is, you ran out of counter space three side dishes ago. Sounds like you need a portable, versatile kitchen cart, a moveable island that gives you extra space to prep and serve food and to store plates, napkins and dry ingredients.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we generously searched the internet to find the best-looking and most usable kitchen carts and portable islands. Some are big, some are small, but all are here to help you better use your space and to increase some organization in your cooking space. You may buy one in preparation for the holiday season, but we have a feeling you’ll be using it all year round.

1
Target
Homcom modern kitchen island cart
At roughly four feet long, this modern kitchen island will give you a world of extra counter space for cooking and prepping your holiday feast. When the meal is done, the wheels can help you serve in style.
$229.99 at Target
2
Sur La Table
John Boos deluxe culi cart
A true chef's cart, this baby has a hard rock maple cutting surface, a built-in knife holder, utensil drawer, drop leaf, power strip, lower shelf and two towel pegs. Use it to prepare all your meals and to keep food warm in a slow cooker.
$1,508 at Sur La Table
3
Target
Costway rolling kitchen island
Put your glasses on one side, your paper towel on the other and enjoy wine, a cheese board or side dishes on top. This rolling kitchen cart comes in white and black and has closing doors to conceal all your pantry needs.
$149.99 at Target (originally $299.99)
4
Target
Crosley kitchen cart and island
Drawers, open space, a towel bar and a natural wood top? This baby has it all. It comes in white, black and cherry to fit any kitchen, with heavy-duty wheels and brakes to glide around or stay put.
$348.49 at Target (originally $409.99)
5
West Elm
Yamazaki slim rolling cart
A small compact kitchen calls for a slim storage cart. At five inches wide, this sleek, straight-lined cart will easily slide between cabinets or in other tight spaces and will be a lifesaver during holiday season.
$145 at West Elm
6
Wayfair
Wide rolling kitchen island
With two towel racks, drop leaf extensions, a pull-out drawer and tons of storage space, this bar cart is four feet wide with a 360-degree spin range. It will give you all the space you need for cooking and will keep your dry goods organized in style.
$194.99 at Wayfair (originally $232.99)
7
Amazon
Vasagle kitchen serving cart
With a detachable tray and brushed wood finish, this serving cart gives a warm and rustic feel to any dining space. Bring drinks and snacks directly to your guests and store extra plates or dry goods with ease. Chose to have stable feet or put it on wheels for extra mobility.
$89.99 at Amazon (originally $97.99)
8
Wayfair
Rolling kitchen island
Sturdy and eye-catching with a spice rack and towel holder, guests will think this rolling kitchen island is a permanent fixture in your kitchen. It looks like a solid island, but has the ease of wheels and comes in four colors to fit your home.
$299.99 at Wayfair
9
Wayfair
Drew rolling kitchen cart
Minimal and easy to style, this mixed-material kitchen cart will make holiday cooking a million times easer. Store your small appliances on the bottom and set up some finger foods on top, without getting stressed about running out of counter space.
$88.99 at Wayfair (originally $101.99)
10
Wayfair
Lark Manor rolling kitchen island
Who said kitchen carts can't be chic? With metal hardware and a solid wood top, this rolling island cart will instantly upgrade your kitchen space. It has drawers and cabinets to keep everything in its own space and adjustable shelves you can change with ease.
$199.99 at Wayfair (originally $275.99)
11
Wayfair
Isley rolling kitchen island
A wooden top, open spaces and closed drawers make this compact island the new star of your kitchen. Removable wheels make it extra versatile, and the hardwood top provides extra food prep space.
$171.99 at Wayfair (originally $206.99)
12
Apt2B
Afton bar cart
Mirrored glass shelves and an hourglass golden metal frame make this bar and serving cart undoubtedly elegant. The wheels make it super easy to move and the glass top means it is easy to clean.
$448.80 at Apt2B (originally $528)
