12 Kitchen Carts That Add Extra Counter And Storage Space

You’ve got a bird in the oven, sautés on every burner and a selection of chopped veggies spread across the counter when you remember that it’s time to roll out the pie crust. Only trouble is, you ran out of counter space three side dishes ago. Sounds like you need a portable, versatile kitchen cart, a moveable island that gives you extra space to prep and serve food and to store plates, napkins and dry ingredients.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we generously searched the internet to find the best-looking and most usable kitchen carts and portable islands. Some are big, some are small, but all are here to help you better use your space and to increase some organization in your cooking space. You may buy one in preparation for the holiday season, but we have a feeling you’ll be using it all year round.

