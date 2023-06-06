17 Miraculous Kitchen Cleaning Products For Even The Messiest Cooks

I love using Swedish dishcloths instead of paper towels. These particular packs from Swedish Wholesale include 10 dishcloths and are available in eight different colors or an assorted color pack if you prefer a bit of variety. Swedish dishcloths are washing machine-safe, but they also hold up great in the dishwasher. When the cloths have run their course, simply add them to the compost bin. I bought a 10-pack and found that at most, I go through one cloth a month. (Serious cleaning fanatics might
go through two.) That means that I’ve used 10 compostable dishcloths in the same amount of time I would have used approximately 24 paper towel rolls. Best of all, they’re super multifunctional. I primarily use them to wipe down counters and kitchen appliances, but they’re also great for drying dishes and are safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from marble and tile to stainless steel and wood surfaces. Promising review:
“Excellent! Love these! Much better than all-cotton dishcloths because they are VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely (and I mean completely!) after use
; when using them to wash dishes, things like jar garlic “seeds”, tomato “seeds,” etc., are easily rinsed out, unlike all-cotton cloths; and because you can wring them out completely, they work really well to dry the sink after washing dishes, clean counters off, etc. And as advertised, they don’t stink! Today I threw several of them in the washing machine and hung them up to air dry, but discovered too late that I’d put one in the dryer. It shrank by at least an inch all around. My husband said, “Maybe if you run water on it, it will get big again!” He was joking, but it DID return to its normal size when I ran water over it! So, they can be put in the dryer if you want! VERY happy with this purchase, and highly recommend these.” — JTD