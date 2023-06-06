ShoppingCleaningkitchen

17 Miraculous Kitchen Cleaning Products For Even The Messiest Cooks

Keep them close for life's little misadventures and cooking mishaps so you can enjoy your kitchen without having to worry about the mess.

A jar of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Pink Stuff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Stuff-Miracle-Purpose-Cleaner/dp/B00DU5SRIY?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Pink Stuff</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bar-Keepers-Friend-Multipurpose-Countertops/dp/B07JGZ1XSP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bar Keeper&#x27;s Friend soft cleanser" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bar-Keepers-Friend-Multipurpose-Countertops/dp/B07JGZ1XSP?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bar Keeper's Friend soft cleanser</a> and a pack of <a href="https://www.amazon.com/reusable-paper-towels-sweedish-dishtowels-swededishcloths/dp/B07GX6TRQX?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Swedish dishcloths" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/reusable-paper-towels-sweedish-dishtowels-swededishcloths/dp/B07GX6TRQX?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6478e42be4b0b4444c7d8fc6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Swedish dishcloths</a>
Amazon
A jar of The Pink Stuff, Bar Keeper's Friend soft cleanser and a pack of Swedish dishcloths

Despite my best efforts to stay tidy and clean up as I cook, my kitchen is inevitably a disaster zone in my wake. Salad dressing splashes over the side of my mixing bowl, oil drips and splatters all over my oven, I knock over the salt cellar and, on more than one occasion, an entire platter of food has ended up on the floor. Hving an arsenal of powerful, potent and effective kitchen cleaning supplies on hand is an absolute must.

Below, I’ve rounded up essential cleaning products that are both highly-rated and positively drowning in glowing reviews. They do everything from clean up spills to remove gunk on oven racks, get rid of stains, erase caked-on food from cast iron cookware and beyond. Keep them close for life’s misadventures and cooking mishaps so you can enjoy your kitchen without having to worry about the mess.

1
Amazon
Wine Away
I remain devoted to my Wine Away. It's the perfect food and drink stain remover, though I've used it on dirt, mud and vomit stains as well. (What can I say? I have an elderly dog.) Sommeliers, bartenders and maître d’s have long sworn by this trusty, never-fail wine-spill solution, which I learned firsthand when I worked as a restaurant hostess right out of college. It’s one of those cleaning products that works on even the most unexpected messes.

Promising review: "Awesome product! I had an unfortunate accident where a guest knocked over a glass of port wine from an end table which splashed on white window shades, white window sills, white baseboards, taupe-colored painted walls and white with dark beige carpeting. I left it that way for a few days in order to research the best way to hopefully clean it up without negative results... I eventually landed on a source in the UK which spoke specifically about Wine Away Red Wine Stain Remover... I used it today, after days of doing nothing, mostly because I was afraid to make it worse. Lo and behold! I completely cleaned the window sills, the window shades, the baseboards, the walls and the carpeting! You cannot even tell it happened. No stains or color change to the carpet or the walls or the white painted surfaces. Before you try or use anything, buy this. It cannot be beat! I was afraid I might have to hire a professional to clean the carpet and that I might have to completely repaint walls, but no. I cannot recommend this product more highly! You will not be disappointed, I guarantee it." — Sharon Hamilton
$9.59 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Dyson V11 Animal cordless vacuum
Have you ever spilled an entire bag of rice on your countertops, stove and floor? Because I have, and this vacuum saved the day. The top handle portion of the vacuum can detach and be used as a little handheld Dustbuster-style vac, making it ideal for cleaning up kitchen messes.

Everything about the Animal line of Dyson cordless stick vacs is designed to make life with pets easier and home care more manageable, though as my story above demonstrates, you don't necessarily need to have a pet to enjoy the benefits. I can't live without my V11 Animal; it has incredibly powerful suction and is even engineered to capture tiny particles like allergens and bacteria. A single charge of the V11 Animal can last up to an hour, which frankly makes it a pleasure to use. It's lightweight, easy to maneuver and leaves my floors — even my kitchen floors — squeaky clean.

Promising review: "I vacuumed around the kitchen/living area first. my dad had me order him one right after we both saw how much hair/dirt we got out of the carpet and couch in just one vacuum session! He would never spend this much on a product but he said 'it sucks better than a — I’m not going to finish the rest. Just buy it!! Lol' — Meghan
$566.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
There's nothing this cleaning paste can't tackle, from food stains and more. Check out this TikTok in which BuzzFeed Shopping writer Britt Ross uses The Pink Stuff on a dirty sheet pan, pair of white sneakers, and her toaster oven. Spoiler: The results are seriously impressive. And for another testimonial, check out this TikTok in which it's used on the bottom of a burn-stained saucepan! Save your cookware and spare yourself the headache with a jar of this miracle worker.

Promising review: "Got this because TikTok made me do it. I put a smear on a hair dye stain in my shower from six months ago. Thought I’d have to let it sit for a while so I rubbed it in with a Scrub Daddy and was ready to let it sit, but it was already gone. Blew my mind. Removed rust stains in the toilet and hard water marks from the tank instantly. Goodbye other cleaners." —L. Seitz
$5.97 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Swedish dishcloths
I love using Swedish dishcloths instead of paper towels. These particular packs from Swedish Wholesale include 10 dishcloths and are available in eight different colors or an assorted color pack if you prefer a bit of variety. Swedish dishcloths are washing machine-safe, but they also hold up great in the dishwasher. When the cloths have run their course, simply add them to the compost bin. I bought a 10-pack and found that at most, I go through one cloth a month. (Serious cleaning fanatics might go through two.) That means that I’ve used 10 compostable dishcloths in the same amount of time I would have used approximately 24 paper towel rolls. Best of all, they’re super multifunctional. I primarily use them to wipe down counters and kitchen appliances, but they’re also great for drying dishes and are safe to use on a variety of surfaces, from marble and tile to stainless steel and wood surfaces.

Promising review: “Excellent! Love these! Much better than all-cotton dishcloths because they are VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely (and I mean completely!) after use; when using them to wash dishes, things like jar garlic “seeds”, tomato “seeds,” etc., are easily rinsed out, unlike all-cotton cloths; and because you can wring them out completely, they work really well to dry the sink after washing dishes, clean counters off, etc. And as advertised, they don’t stink! Today I threw several of them in the washing machine and hung them up to air dry, but discovered too late that I’d put one in the dryer. It shrank by at least an inch all around. My husband said, “Maybe if you run water on it, it will get big again!” He was joking, but it DID return to its normal size when I ran water over it! So, they can be put in the dryer if you want! VERY happy with this purchase, and highly recommend these.” — JTD
$19 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Bar Keeper's Friend
You can use this soft cleanser just about anywhere in your home, but it works wonders in the kitchen. It can remove old food stains, clean your oven and stovetop, clean metal cookware and remove, tarnish, soap scum, rust and hard water deposits with ease.

Promising review: "Bar Keepers Friend should really be called 'Homeowner's Magician'! I purchased this cleanser in an attempt to revive our stainless steel knife set, which is a great moderately-priced set that has seen better days, and I'm extremely happy that I did. The cleanser not only took away the rust spots with minimal difficulty, but it returned them to their original luster! After cleaning our knives, I gave it a shot on our porcelain sink, which I typically have to douse in bleach cleaner to remove the stains from, causing the entire kitchen to be filled with noxious fumes... and it worked beautifully! The stains came clean, and it made the sink look pretty enough to eat off of." — Kat Ferrari
$7 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A 12-pack of steel wool pads
What can't steel wool do? These bad boys are a beast in the cleaning arsenal, and can be used to clean, polish, buff and refinish all sorts of surfaces, from cast iron cookware to copper, brass, wood and leather. These pads are made with high-quality, fine-grade metal strands with gentle abrasiveness.

Promising review: "Gentle. Doesn’t scratch my stainless steel sink. Works well with cleaning products. Will order again." — DeeDoll
$4.97 at Amazon
7
Amazon
The Ringer original stainless steel cast iron cleaner
Anytime I use my cast iron pan or skillet, we enter into a battle of wills. I have yet to ever cook in these dishes without nearly harming them or driving myself to the brink in an attempt to clean them properly. This stainless steel cleaner has been an absolute lifesaver. It scrubs off any food residue without damaging the pan or skillet, is easy to clean and can be stored without taking up much space. It's a must in any kitchen with cast iron cookware. Just run it through in the dishwasher after use.

Promising review: "Best thing yet for cast iron. I wish that I had discovered this years ago. So much easier cleaning the crud from my cast iron frying pan than the copper scrubbers that I had been using. Furthermore, it is easy to clean once the job is done, just run hot water over it and hang to dry." — James A Dockal
$17.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
Oven liners
I first heard about these oven liners from my mother, who, after seeing the condition of my oven, insisted on sending me a pack. These reusable liners are easy to cut fit the bottom of your oven or microwave, and are made of non-stick, dip-coated fiberglass fabric with a Teflon coating. They can be used in temps up to 500 degrees and are a breeze to clean. You can even use one to line a pan or baking mat, and I've seen my mom put it down on the counter before rolling out baking dough. It's an easy and convenient way to keep your kitchen from getting crusty.

Promising review: "They are fantastic and fit perfectly in my oven. Best oven product on the market. Spills wipe up easily and no more cleaning of oven!!" — Joyce Puskar
$4.99+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds biodegradable cleaner
I love an all-purpose cleaner, and this biodegradable option from Dr. Bronner's is as effective at cleaning even the toughest messes as it is gentle on your skin and the environment. It's made with plant-based surfactants that suds up beautifully, cleaning grease, dirt and much more with ease. You can dilute it or use it as is on everything from floors and dishes to furniture, cars and laundry.

Promising reviews: "Catch-all cleaner — fruit, laundry, dishes. Highly concentrated, safe cleaner with a light, pleasant, balsam-like smell. Suds up well and leaves laundry clean, great for cleaning anything. I throw some essential oils into a water mixture with this for floors or kitchen surfaces." — Zum
$16.91 at Amazon
10
Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day multi-surface everyday cleaner
You can't go wrong with classic Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day. The geranium fragrance smells like home and gives your place a vibrant, comforting scent. More importantly, it's an effective multi-surface cleaner that can be used for even the most abhorrent spills and won't damage your countertops or floors.

Promising review: "Works hard and smells great! LOVE Mrs Meyer's products! Geranium is my favorite scent - but the product is more than just a smell-good! It really cleans! The scent doesn't linger so your kitchen won't feel like a perfume counter when you are done - it is fresh and light." — Elizabeth Baker
$6.33 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A broom and dustpan set
Just last week I dropped and broke an entire pepper shaker, sending peppercorns flying throughout the entire kitchen. This handy broom and dustpan set saved the day, and within minutes it was like nothing had ever occurred. It's available in four different colors and doesn't require any awkward bending or maneuvering. The dustpan has teeth to get hair and debris off the broom bristles, which are made of high-quality, soft yet strong material. Best of all, they lock together for easy storage.

Promising review: "Great product. The combination dust pan and broom is perfect. They are compact, the broom has strong but flexible bristles, the dustpan opens and closes easily. In short, it us EXACTLY what I wanted. I couldn't be happier." — Rene' B
$19.54 at Amazon (originally $39.99)
12
Etsy
An oven cleaning kit at Etsy
This cleaning kit from Etsy seller Everneat is much more versatile and effective than you might think at first glance. It's made with plant-based ingredients, pumice powder, probiotics and essential oils that leave ovens, sinks and more gleaming. It can be used on everything from oven walls to oven doors, glass, racks, stovetop burners, stainless steel and cast iron cookware, toaster ovens, air fryers, porcelain sinks, toilet bowls and even grout. It includes a surface cleaner, oven scrub and a metallic scrubber.

Promising review: "I was somewhat skeptical and had this in my cart for a while because I didn’t want to spend the money on oven cleaner but this is totally worth it. I should had taken a before and after picture. I bought my oven on 2018 and never cleaned it. This stuff took off all the caked on grease and gunk and it looks brand new!" — Sheyla Gonzalez
$35 at Etsy
13
Amazon
Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
With only a little scrubbing, you can say goodbye to any annoying marks that have been left on the walls, floors, countertops and more for eternity. There's nothing these can't get out, including ancient food stains and more.

Promising review: "This is as magical as unicorns! Buy NOW! I use it everywhere — walls, baseboards, mirrors, window panes, cupboards, floors, lamps, glass and faucets — everything looks brand new. Just got red hair dye that had been there for over a year off the wall in a minute. Made shower glass look brand-new after five years of hard water stains. This is the cleaning magic wand you’ve always wanted." — Michela
$11.98 at Amazon (originally $14.99)
14
Etsy
Microfiber cleaning cloths
My partner can't live without her microfiber cleaning cloths. They're ideal for surface cleaning and can catch and clear even the ickiest of kitchen disasters. They're reusable and eco-friendly, are machine-washable and made with premium microfiber fabric that is streak-free and professional-grade. Get them in packs of two, six, 12, 24 or 48.

Promising review: "Excellent quality and exactly what we needed for our kitchen and the camper! Will definitely order again if we need more." — Jessica Stubbs
$9.99+ at Etsy
15
Amazon
A four-pack of Lysol disinfecting wipes
Anytime you're cooking with ingredients that can cause cross-contamination, like chicken or eggs, you're going to want to go the extra step when it comes to cleaning. Lysol's popular disinfecting wipes are an absolute game-changer. Not only do they kill a vast majority of viruses and bacteria, but they are also stronger than paper towels. Stock up with this four-pack and don't worry about it again for quite a while.

Promising review: "I have been a Lysol fan for many many years but then the pandemic came along and I fell in love all over again because I knew my trusted cleaner would kill everything and help keep us healthy. I travel with this brand and use it everywhere on everything. No matter how clean anything looks, with this I know it is clean." — Angela Stone
$12.50 at Amazon
16
Amazon
Folex carpet cleaner
Save your rugs — whether they be in the kitchen, under the dining table or beyond — with this little wonder. A bottle of Folex spot remover will make even the toughest of stains disappear from furniture, carpets and other fabric surfaces. This includes wine stains, pet accidents, lipstick smeared into furniture and more. It truly can make all sorts of horrific stains disappear quickly, and there's no rinsing or vacuuming involved. To use, apply to the stain, gently agitate with your fingers and blot with an absorbent cloth. It is non-toxic and won't irritate the skin.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car when I bought it. I tried other cleaners to get it out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany
$6.65 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A three-pack of Scrub Daddy sponges
Scrub Daddys are everywhere and heavily trusted, plus they come in fun colors. They stay firm in colder water for heavy-duty scrubbing and soften when exposed to warm water. You can even use them on stainless steel and cast iron, as they are scratch-free. Clean up after yourself without having to break a sweat thanks to these effective little dudes.

Promising review: "Simply fantastic. I first ordered Scrub Daddy and Scrub Mommy from QVC. I was completely impressed. Most sponges are simply gross after you use them one or two times. I had gotten in the habit of buying them from the dollar store and just throwing them out every week but what a waste. Scrub Daddy is fantastic and very long lasting. They rarely get food stains on them and if they do you can PUT THEM IN THE DISHWASHER! Never had a sponge you could do this with. They come out clean and sanitized. I also love the Scrub Mommy but I am moving out of a place I've lived 10 years and I need scrubbing power. HIGHLY recommend these." — Molly S.
$9.98 at Amazon
