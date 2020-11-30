A dazzlingly fast and odorless composter

Vitamix

If you, like the rest of the world, have been cooking a lot more during the pandemic, you probably create a lot more food waste than usual. And if you’re feeling guilty about contributing to a massive global waste problem, you can toss your fruit cores, vegetable peels, dairy, chicken bones, etc., into this hi-tech food recycler and it’ll turn into compost in just a few hours. It’s compact, fits just about anywhere in your home, and claims to be silent enough not to bother you. (It’s also got a carbon filter that eliminates odor, which is a MAJOR plus for anyone who’s ever tried to compost.) It's a splurge, but it's helping the planet (and de-stinking your home).