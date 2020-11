The most perfect bowls in the world

Williams-Sonoma

If you go to a restaurant or look at beautiful food photography, the best food is almost always served up in a big old white bowl that’s got just the right ratio of width-to-depth. It's not so deep that it’s a soup bowl, but it's also not so shallow that the food will slosh up and over the sides when you’re shoveling it in your mouth. I’ve been looking for the perfect bowls for some time now, and the inimitable Jake Cohen has found them — I’ve been coveting them ever since he shared them on Instagram. They’re not exactly cheap and yes, they're technically serving bowls, but they’re perfect for holding in your lap as you eat a big old bowl of spaghetti. They're an investment that’ll be well worth it.