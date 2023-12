A Zulay metal two-in-one lemon and lime squeezer

This versatile citrus squeezer can be used on lemons, limes and even small oranges, and it's Pooja Bavishi's favorite tool from Amazon. She's a home cook who is also the CEO and founder of Malai ice cream in Brooklyn, New York. She "used to think it was a 'nice to have' not a 'need to have' because, as we know, we can squeeze lemons by hand," she previously told HuffPost . "But after getting one from Amazon, I realized how much of a game changer it is! It obviously speeds up my process in both my home kitchen and commercial kitchen (think about how many lemons we have to squeeze for our lemon cardamom ice cream!), but it also makes use of those hard lemons that seem to have zero juice (turns out they can be just as juicy with a lemon squeezer!). It has ended up being the most 'need to have' tool in my kitchen these days.”