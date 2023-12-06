Amazon

A set of two Maxracy silicone garlic peelers

This little tool was an absolute game-changer for me. It's ideal for the person who loves to cook but loathes clean-up. This innocuous little tool makes peeling garlic — something I consider to be tedious, sticky and, frankly, dangerous — an absolute breeze. You simply pop a garlic clove into the tube, roll it on the countertop or between two hands and voila! Perfectly peeled garlic emerges. This lovely little tool quickly and easily strips garlic of its outer layer in mere seconds. My favorite bit is that it requires almost zero cleanup. You can just shake the peels out of the tube straight into your trash can or compost bin and rinse the tube under running water. Every kitchen needs one. It's also compact and affordable, making it ideal for people with small kitchens and the perfect stocking stuffer.