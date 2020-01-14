The Best Knee-High Boots For Wide Calves And Feet

Aching arches, squished toes and squeezed calves aren’t something to be endured for the sake of fashion. But women with wide feet and calves put up with an awful lot of pain for a pair of good-looking shoes.

If you have wide calves and are in search of knee-high boots, we’ve done the research for you. Below, you’ll find 12 of the best knee-high boots for wide calves that won’t have you dreaming of a foot massage by the end of the day. And yes, all of these styles are on-trend and stunning.