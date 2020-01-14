HuffPost Finds

The Best Knee-High Boots For Wide Calves And Feet

Women with wide feet and calves put up with an awful lot of pain for a pair of good-looking shoes. These options should help.

We found knee-high boots for wide calves that won’t have you dreaming of a foot massage by the end of the day. 

Aching arches, squished toes and squeezed calves aren’t something to be endured for the sake of fashion. But women with wide feet and calves put up with an awful lot of pain for a pair of good-looking shoes.

No more!

If you have wide calves and are in search of knee-high boots, we’ve done the research for you. Below, you’ll find 12 of the best knee-high boots for wide calves that won’t have you dreaming of a foot massage by the end of the day. And yes, all of these styles are on-trend and stunning.

1
Frye Melissa Button 2 Wide-Calf Boots
Macy's
These classic Frye boots look good with jeans or skirts. They have a touch of Western-inspired appeal, with a traditional stacked heel. Get them in two shades in sizes 5.5 to 11 at Macy's.
2
Naturalizer Fae Tall Boot
Nordstrom
These stacked-heel boots are designed with a flattering almond toe. They come in five shades (in both leather and suede), and are available in sizes 4 to 12. Get them in regular or wide calf, and in either medium or wide width, at Nordstrom.
3
David Tate Super Wide Calf Boots
Zappos
Get these calf-skin, extra-wide boots in sizes 6 to 13, in medium, wide or extra-wide width from Zappos.
4
Giani Bernini Rozario Memory-Foam Wide-Calf Dress Boots
Macy's
These sleek knee-high dressy boots are perfect to pair with a midi skirt or dress on winter's coolest days. Get them in three shades, including oxblood and black. They're available in sizes 6 to 12 at Macy's.
5
Naturalizer Jackie Wide Calf Boots
Zappos
These knee-high boots with buckles come in three colors, and are available in sizes 4 to 12. Get them in either medium, wide or extra-wide width at Zappos.
6
INC International Concepts Fawne Wide-Calf Riding Boots
Macy's
These leather riding boots come in six shades, and in both wide and medium widths. Get them in sizes 6 to 12 at Macy's.
7
Lauren Ralph Lauren Bernadine Wide-Calf Riding Boots
Macy's
These monogrammed riding boots come in three shades. Get them in sizes 5 to 10 at Macy's.
8
Unisa Tenvo Wide Calf Riding Boot
DSW
These riding boots include a buckle accent, round toe and size-zipper closure. Get them in three colors in wide width in sizes 6 to 11 at DSW.
9
Naturalizer Kamora Wide Calf Boots
Zappos
These heeled knee-high boots come in three colors, and are available in sizes 4 to 12. Get them in medium or wide width at Zappos.
10
Vince Camuto Poppidal Knee-High Riding Boot
Nordstrom
These over-the-knee riding boots have polished studs and a buckle strap for an authentic riding boot look. Get them in four shade of leather or suede in medium or wide calf. Get them in sizes 5 to 11 in medium or wide width from Nordstrom.
11
Trotters Kacee Wide Calf Boots
Zappos
These knee-high boots include a block-heel and full-length zipper for a secure fit. Get them in two materials in medium or wide calf sizes 5 to 12, and in medium or wide width from Zappos.
12
Celebrity Pink Darci Wide Calf Boot
DSW
These almond-toe boots include a side-zipper closure and stretch backing for the perfect fit. Get them in two colors in wide width in sizes 7 to 12 from DSW.
