If you’ve ever woken up with unbearable lower back pain in the morning, you may have instinctively blamed your mattress. And although it might have played a part, there’s another facet of your sleeping routine that could be wreaking havoc on your spine — and that’s how you sleep.

As a side sleeper and sufferer of occasional sciatica pain, I’ve spent my fair share of time upgrading my sleeping setup to get much-needed relief while I slumber. One of the most effective changes I made was incorporating the use of a knee pillow, which, according to Beth Terranova, a physical therapist at New York City’s Strength and Spine, helps significantly in achieving a healthy spine alignment to reduce discomfort.

“The position of your knees while sleeping affects the position of your hip, pelvis and spine. Putting a pillow between your knees can help to bridge that space and allow your hips to stay stacked,” she said. “Keeping your hips stacked helps to not rotate your spine, which can become uncomfortable after sleeping in a rotated position for a while.”

Like the name suggests, a knee pillow is designed to be placed between your knees when you sleep on your side and eliminate pressure on your hips and lower back. Terranova added that over time, it’s possible to develop stiffness, aches and pains if you are sleeping with your spine in a rotated position, and that her clients notice a big improvement when using a knee pillow. But she also suggested using a larger body pillow to add provide for your upper body.

“Don’t forget about your shoulders as well! Upgrade the pillow between your knees to a body pillow and you can also support your arm, shoulders and upper back. This is especially helpful if you have upper back or shoulder pain as well,” she said.

Below, we rounded up knee and body pillows that reviewers rave about.

