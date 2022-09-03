Shopping

Knife Sets From Target For Your New Apartment Starter Pack

From minimalist sets to fully stocked knife blocks, start your knife collection with these picks.

A good set of knives is absolutely essential in the kitchen, but where does one begin? Individual chef’s knives can cost hundreds of dollars, and they aren’t the only type of knife you need. Paring knives, bread knives, steak knives – –the list goes on and on. If you’re building a knife collection from scratch, a knife set is an easy and often more cost effective way to do it.

Knife sets can include just a few staples or an entire knife block complete with prep knives, steak knives and a knife sharpener. Prices also vary widely, but you can find some pretty affordable options from household brands at Target. A knife set is a great way to get a feel for the types of knives you use most in the kitchen, so when it’s time to replace or upgrade you know exactly where to invest in higher quality knives.

Here are eight knife sets from Target for all of your slicing, dicing and chopping needs.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
This Farberware 3-piece knife set
For the minimalist at heart, this knife set has only the essentials: an 8-inch chef knife, a 5.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife. With their ergonomic grips and high carbon stainless steel blades, these knives are ready to tackle most everyday tasks.
$9.99 at Target
2
Target
This Room Essentials cutting board and 2-piece knife set
It doesn’t get any more basic than this knife and cutting board set, which comes in three colors: blue, light pink and mint green. The rust-resistant knives (a chef knife and paring knife) come with guards so that you can safely store them in a drawer when not in use.
$10 at Target
3
Target
This Cuisinart 12-piece ceramic-coated knife set
Not only are these colorful knives super easy to find in a drawer, they also offer a built-in color coding system to help prevent cross-contamination when you’re slicing ingredients. Just make sure you’re using different cutting boards too, or washing between uses. The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, an 8-inch slicing knife, a 7-inch santoku knife, a 6.5-inch utility knife and a 3.5-inch paring knife, plus guards for each of them.
$29.99 at Target
4
Target
This Farberware 22-piece triple riveted knife block set
For the person that wants it all, this set comes with a knife block (filled with knives for prepping and eating), spatulas and measuring spoons. According to Farberware, these knives never need to be sharpened since the high carbon stainless steel blades have micro serrations.
$29.99 at Target
5
Target
This Henckels classic 4-piece steak knife set
When butter knives just won’t cut it, these sleek steak knives get the job done. They’re made of high-quality German stainless steel, super sharp and you can even throw them in the dishwasher.
$39.99 at Target
6
Target
This Chicago Cutlery 16-piece knife block set
This well-rounded knife set has everything you need for prepping and eating meals, and everything has its own storage slot in the knife block. It even has a sharpening steel and scissors, the latter of which comes in handy when snipping herbs or even cutting pieces of meat.
$89.99 at Target
7
Target
This Zwilling Twin Gourmet 9-piece steak knife set
If you’re looking to splurge a little on some fancy steak knives, look no further than this block set from Zwilling. The company claims that their ice-hardened German stainless steel blades are durable, stay sharp and don’t rust. Pair that with triple riveted handles and you’ve got a set of precise blades that cut through steaks and pork chops with ease.
$99.95 at Target
8
Target
This Ninja Foodi NeverDull essential knife system
Sharpening knives can seem like an intimidating task, but it doesn’t have to be. This knife set by Ninja has a built-in sharpener that they claim is foolproof and sharpens dull edges in seconds.
$159.99 at Target
