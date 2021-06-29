'Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen'

"Sababa" is likely one of the most recognized cookbooks on this list. The term in Hebrew means “everything is awesome” — which is exactly what this tome is. The 125 recipes by Adeena Sussman, an American food writer now living in Tel Aviv, get to the heart of Israeli cuisine, taking us inside Shuk Hacarmel, the famous Israeli market that’s perennially resplendent with the sorts of colors, aromas and shapes that you simply can’t find in the United States. From staples (think za’atar, harissa and tahini) to more exotic dishes (schug marinated lamb chops and roasted grape salad), this cookbook is sure to become your kitchen go-to.