What makes a dish kosher? A whole lot of things: From the way a butcher deals with a piece of meat to the way a specific food is prepared, Jewish dietary laws are complicated and precise. For the purposes of this article, we’re focusing on kosher-friendly cookbooks that highlight recipes that could easily be made kosher and mostly avoid the mixture of dairy and meat — one of the main pillars of kashrut, the set of guidelines dealing with the foods that Jews are permitted to eat.
A lot of our picks include Israeli dishes — including salatim (the “side salads” that you’ll notice are much more than that), falafel, shakshuka and hummus — but you can also expect a whole range of cuisines to tickle your taste buds as you scroll through.
Without further ado, here are the very best kosher-friendly cookbooks worth investing in right now.
