HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Between “American Horror Story,” “The Good Place,” and SNL all returning in September, chances are you’ve got a lot of binge-watching to do — so you might as well do it right. Labor Day is one of the best times to find a late-summer TV deal that’s worth it. In fact, it’s the best time to snag a new TV for a fraction of the cost before Black Friday.

Whether you want a second TV for your home or are looking to upgrade the one you have to a smart TV, there’s something for everyone on sale in Walmart’s TV section right now, including this 50-inch Vizio HD Smart TV that’s $150 off right now on sale for $400.

This TV has built-in Chromecast, so you can stream your favorite shows from any app to the big screen using just your phone. It also has a hands-free voice control system similar to Amazon Alexa or Google, so you can play your favorite flicks without moving an inch.

