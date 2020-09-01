HuffPost Finds

The Best Labor Day 2020 TV Deals Under $500 To Watch Out For

You don’t want to turn the channel on these Labor Day deals on TVs from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

You won't have to leave the couch to catch these Labor Day TV deals.&nbsp;
Whether you’ve been escaping to “Animal Crossing” whenever you can or untangling all the computer cords at your desk, chances are your screen time’s probably gone up in recent months.

These days, your tech might be all teched out — with your laptop, tablet or phone just not working like they used to.

If you’ve been meaning to finally get a new TV, it’s your chance now — the long Labor Day weekend is here and there are lots of deals to check out. There are sales already live, too, including on mattresses at Allswell, AirPods on Amazon and furniture at FLOYD.

For TVs, you might turn to the three retailers that are probably best-known for their electronics selection — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. All three have marked down lots of TVs, including from brands like LG and Samsung, ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

Of course, you don’t want to go too hard on your wallet so we rounded up TVs that are on sale for under $500. Among the best TV deals that we’ve seen so far are an under $100 well-rated TV at Walmart and a smart TV that’s $100 off at Amazon right now.

Check out the best Labor Day 2020 deals on TVs:

1
Insignia 43" Class LED Full HD
Best Buy
This TV offers 1080-pixel resolution so you can really see everything on the screen. The high-speed HDMI lets you get digital surround sound, too. Originally $200, get it now for $130 at Best Buy.
2
Samsung 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR
Walmart
With over 2,500 ratings, this TV's one to watch out for. This LED TV has "Mobile High-Definition Link," meaning that you can project what's on your smart phone or tablet to the screen. Plus, it has a swivel base so you don't have to turn your head too much. Originally $280, get it now for $200 at Walmart.
3
TCL 50S425 50" 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
Amazon
This Roku is compatible with Alexa — you can control it with just your voice. It has smart functionality, offering plenty of movies and shows — so you'll definitely find something to watch on a Friday night. This device has 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. Originally $480, get it now for $270 at Amazon.
4
Toshiba 32" 720p HDTV Smart LED - Fire TV Edition
Best Buy
This Toshiba is small but mighty — it's a small TV, which means you can get live TV and stream Netflix, too. The TV has a voice remote and can connect to Amazon's Alexa. Originally $180, get it now for $140 at Best Buy.
5
VIZIO 50" Class 4K UHD LED SmartCast Smart TV V-Series
Walmart
You can count on this smart TV — it features 4K Ultra HD capabilities, LED backlighting and built-in Chromecast. You can use Apple AirPlay to stream from your phone or tablet, too. Originally $328, get it now for $298 at Walmart.
6
Samsung 32" Electronics 720P Smart LED TV (2018)
Amazon
If you're looking for a TV that won't take up too much space, this smaller model just might be perfect. You can watch live shows, video on demand and apps on this smart TV. It has a 720p resolution. Originally $230, get it now for $148 at Amazon .
7
Insignia 55" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition
Best Buy
This Fire TV has built-in Wi-Fi so you can stream away, HDMI and USB ports that's perfect for gamers. You'll get 2160p resolution and a voice remote with Alexa with this TV, too. Originally $430, get it now for $350 at Best Buy.
8
Hisense 55" Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote
Amazon
You can decide between mounting this TV on the wall or using the included TV stand. This smart TV features an voice-enabled remote that's supposed to be easy to use (or opt for Alexa) and ultra-bright 4K detail. Originally $600, get it now for $500 at Amazon.
9
Element 70" Class 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR
Walmart
This top-rated Roku TV features three HDMI inputs and two 10W internal speakers. It's wall mountable so you don't have to worry about getting a TV stand. Originally $798, get it now for $500 at Walmart.
10
Samsung 65" Class - 7 Series - 4K UHD TV - Smart - LED - with HDR
Best Buy
For those looking for a big screen, you could check out this Samsung TV. It is Bluetooth-enabled and has a 4K Crystal processor that's meant to be fast and 2160p resolution. Originally $550, get it now for $500 at Best Buy.
11
RCA 32" Class HD (720P) LED TV
Walmart
With a 4.2-star rating and over 1000 reviews, it's worth checking out this LED TV. It might not have all the bells and whistles like the others, but this one features a 720p resolution and energy-efficient LED for a clear view. Originally $120, get it now for $95 at Walmart.
12
LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
With this LG TV, you can watch Disney+, Apple TV and Sling. It has surround sound and "Sports Alerts" for the teams you follow. Get a 2160p resolution and quad-core processor with this TV. Originally $400, get it now for $370 at Best Buy.
13
Sceptre 32" Class HD (720p) Android Smart LED TV with Google Assistant
Walmart
This smart TV is compatible with Google Assistant, featuring LED backlighting, a 720p resolution and built-in Chromecast. Originally $180, get it now for $105 at Walmart.
14
LG 43" Class LED HD Smart webOS TV
Best Buy
This LG LED smart TV's got practically everything you could want in a TV including 1080p resolution, capability with Alexa and Google Home, volume and playback voice commands. It has a quad-core processor that's meant to improve images. Originally $250, get it now for $220 at Best Buy.
15
JVC 50" Class 4K UHD 2160p HDR Roku Smart LED TV
Walmart
This Roku TV gives you access to 5,000 streaming channels. You can also use your cable box, HD antenna and gaming console with this smart TV. Originally $350, get it now for $250 at Walmart.
