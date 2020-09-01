For TVs, you might turn to the three retailers that are probably best-known for their electronics selection — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. All three have marked down lots of TVs, including from brands like LG and Samsung, ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.
Of course, you don’t want to go too hard on your wallet so we rounded up TVs that are on sale for under $500. Among the best TV deals that we’ve seen so far are an under $100 well-rated TV at Walmart and a smart TV that’s $100 off at Amazon right now.
Samsung 65" Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR
Walmart
With over 2,500 ratings, this TV's one to watch out for. This LED TV has "Mobile High-Definition Link," meaning that you can project what's on your smart phone or tablet to the screen. Plus, it has a swivel base so you don't have to turn your head too much. Originally $280, get it now for $200 at Walmart.
TCL 50S425 50" 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
Amazon
This Roku is compatible with Alexa — you can control it with just your voice. It has smart functionality, offering plenty of movies and shows — so you'll definitely find something to watch on a Friday night. This device has 4K Ultra HD picture clarity. Originally $480, get it now for $270 at Amazon.
If you're looking for a TV that won't take up too much space, this smaller model just might be perfect. You can watch live shows, video on demand and apps on this smart TV. It has a 720p resolution. Originally $230, get it now for $148 at Amazon .
Insignia 55" Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV Edition
Hisense 55" Class H8 Quantum Series Android 4K ULED Smart TV with Voice Remote
Amazon
You can decide between mounting this TV on the wall or using the included TV stand. This smart TV features an voice-enabled remote that's supposed to be easy to use (or opt for Alexa) and ultra-bright 4K detail. Originally $600, get it now for $500 at Amazon.
With a 4.2-star rating and over 1000 reviews, it's worth checking out this LED TV. It might not have all the bells and whistles like the others, but this one features a 720p resolution and energy-efficient LED for a clear view. Originally $120, get it now for $95 at Walmart.
LG 55" Class UN7000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
This LG LED smart TV's got practically everything you could want in a TV including 1080p resolution, capability with Alexa and Google Home, volume and playback voice commands. It has a quad-core processor that's meant to improve images. Originally $250, get it now for $220 at Best Buy.