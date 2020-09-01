HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You won't have to leave the couch to catch these Labor Day TV deals.

Whether you’ve been escaping to “Animal Crossing” whenever you can or untangling all the computer cords at your desk, chances are your screen time’s probably gone up in recent months.

These days, your tech might be all teched out — with your laptop, tablet or phone just not working like they used to.

If you’ve been meaning to finally get a new TV, it’s your chance now — the long Labor Day weekend is here and there are lots of deals to check out. There are sales already live, too, including on mattresses at Allswell, AirPods on Amazon and furniture at FLOYD.

For TVs, you might turn to the three retailers that are probably best-known for their electronics selection — Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. All three have marked down lots of TVs, including from brands like LG and Samsung, ahead of the long Labor Day weekend.

Of course, you don’t want to go too hard on your wallet so we rounded up TVs that are on sale for under $500. Among the best TV deals that we’ve seen so far are an under $100 well-rated TV at Walmart and a smart TV that’s $100 off at Amazon right now.