This Labor Day weekend, there are lots of cookware and kitchen deals you won't want to miss.

When it comes to your kitchen, you definitely want one that can handle the heat.

What you don’t want is an oven that’ll break down as you’re making brownies, a stockpot that can’t even heat up leftover soup or an espresso machine that spills your morning cup of coffee all over you.

And if you’ve been doing lots of cooking in quarantine, you might be looking to for chef-worthy tools to make everything from sauces to soufflés.

Luckily, this long Labor Day weekend is filled with sales on must-haves for your kitchen from brands like Wayfair and Williams-Sonoma.

The Top Three Labor Day Kitchen Deals We’ve Seen So Far This Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker was $229, but now it’s marked down to $169 at Walmart.

For sautéing and searing, a Le Creuset sauté pan that was originally $295 is now $180.

Get a 10-piece Calphalon cookware set that was $790 for $470 now at Macy’s.

Check out the best kitchen deals for Labor Day 2020:

Labor Day Sales On Cookware And Dinnerware

ChuckSchugPhotography via Getty Images The internet is full of deals on cookware this Labor Day weekend.

It’s a deal we just had to tell you all about: This ceramic-coated cookware set is $100 off and comes with storage for the pans and lids.

There are lots of cookware sets on sale hiding around the site, including a stainless steel set from Calphalon that’s under $200 and Farberware pots and pans for $51.

Select cookware sets and baking dishes are currently on sale at Le Creuset.

The Labor Day Blowout is here with deals up to 70% off and free shipping on everything, with kitchen and dining items on sale.

This Labor Day, get up to 50% off on pots, pans and plates.

Take up to 70% off cookware sets, pots and pans right now.

West Elm is offering up to 30% off glassware and flatware this weekend. Plus, there’s a “buy more, save more” sale happening sitewide and you can up to 30% off your order and free shipping with code SAVEMORE.

For a limited time, get an extra 20% off clearance items with code EXTRA.

Labor Day Sales On Major Kitchen Appliances

RobertoDavid via Getty Images If you need to replace your kitchen appliances, now might be the time.

Now’s your chance to save on appliances like induction cooktops and kitchen packages from Samsung and LG.

Until Sept. 16, you can save up 40% off appliances like ranges, wall ovens and wine coolers for your kitchen.

Known for its mixers, KitchenAid’s having Labor Day sales on countertop and major appliances this weekend and free delivery on all major appliance orders over $399.

For Labor Day, Lowe’s is offering up to 35% off appliances including on fridges, dishwashers and microwave.

The Labor Day Clearance is here, with up to 70% off all things kitchen — like appliances starting at $199.

Labor Day Sales On Small Appliances And Kitchen Gadgets

Ajva via Getty Images It might be time to upgrade your morning coffee and invest in an espresso maker.

You don’t have to get your espresso to go: The brand’s offering free shipping on all orders right now.

Check out the clearance section for cute kitchen finds. There are small electrics on sale, too.

Bakers, you probably know all about KitchenAid and its stand mixers. For Labor Day, there’s an outlet section on the site with hand blenders and kettles.

From fryers to pressure cookers, you can save now on gadgets.

Get small electrics up to 60% off this Labor Day weekend.

In the sale section, you’ll find electrics and cutlery on sale. Plus, clearance items get an extra 20% off with code EXTRA.