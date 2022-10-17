These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

The pandemic turned a chunk of the workforce into at-home employees who were suddenly required to turn their dining room tables into desks and spare bedrooms into offices — and two years later, remote and hybrid work is still common. I’ve declined traditional work-from-home spaces and opted to conduct business from the comfort of my bed, propped up on pillows and still in my pajamas.

Incorporating a lap desk has actually made me more productive by providing the illusion of a professional work space and has even made working in bed more comfortable (as if that was possible) since I’m no longer hunching over to see my computer screen.

I’m fully aware that this may be a simple luxury that not everyone can or wants to indulge in. That said, I’ve found many uses for my portable work space beyond just working from home, or in my bed for that matter. Whether you’re a dedicated remote person, enjoy eating from a breakfast tray once in a while or just want some lap activity space, you’re going to want to browse the following list of the internet’s smartest lap desks and tables.

