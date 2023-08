The Best Laptops For College Students Under $1,000, According To Reviews

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop with Alexa

4.5 out of 5 starsMusic lovers, photo editors and tired college students who want to ask Alexa for the weather will love this 15.6-inch Acer Aspire laptop with Alexa capabilities. It has a 7.5-hour battery life, high-quality graphics and crisp visuals, deep bass and volume and Acer's blue light shield to help protect your eyes during all-night study sessions. It has ports for HDMI connections as well as USBs 1, 2 and 3. It weighs less than four pounds and is thinner than other models, so it's super easy to carry around campus."I got this laptop before the second semester of college started and it's been a real charm. All the laptops I had in the past were awful but then I got this one and it works really great! I used to play ROBLOX a lot and my past laptops wouldn't last long with it without it starting to slow down. However, with this laptopGames I play seems to run smoothly and surfing the web can sometimes be faster than even my phone!" — Ramirez Quijano