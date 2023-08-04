The Best Laptops For College Students Under $1,000, According To Reviews

Picking a college is hard enough, so you don’t need to spend extra time worrying about which laptop to get you through the next four years. To help you save time (and hopefully money), we searched for the highest-rated laptops under $1,000 that are good for college students.

From Macs to PCs to a bendy tablet/laptop hybrid, we broke it down into five top-rated picks, giving you a rundown on each as well as a review from a college student or parent of a student. Each model has multiple reviews relating to its use for college, so you can look around o see which is the best for you.

Whether you’re a business student, an art history major or taking a couple courses at a community college, these computers will help you take notes, write essays and watch presentations. They’ll also work for streaming, playing games and scrolling social media — after all your homework is done, of course.

