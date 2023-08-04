ShoppingcollegeTechBack To School

The Best Laptops For College Students Under $1,000, According To Reviews

These top-rated laptops are a fantastic pick for any student, and the list includes some very budget-friendly options.
A MacBook Air and 15.6-inch HP laptop.
Picking a college is hard enough, so you don’t need to spend extra time worrying about which laptop to get you through the next four years. To help you save time (and hopefully money), we searched for the highest-rated laptops under $1,000 that are good for college students.

From Macs to PCs to a bendy tablet/laptop hybrid, we broke it down into five top-rated picks, giving you a rundown on each as well as a review from a college student or parent of a student. Each model has multiple reviews relating to its use for college, so you can look around o see which is the best for you.

Whether you’re a business student, an art history major or taking a couple courses at a community college, these computers will help you take notes, write essays and watch presentations. They’ll also work for streaming, playing games and scrolling social media — after all your homework is done, of course.

1
Amazon
A 13.3-inch MacBook Air with an M1 chip
Amazon rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A MacBook under a grand? Yes, please. For a lightweight computer with up to 18 hours of battery life, the MacBook Air is calling. With Apple M1 processing, this laptop is great for working across apps and running mulitple programs at the same time. This model has a fanless design, meaning your machine will stay quiet even when you have a ton of tabs open. It boasts 8G RAM, 256G SSD storage, a backlit keyboard and an HD camera that you can use for FaceTime and Zoom. If you already have an Apple ID, the MacBook will seamlessly sync with your contact and profile, allowing you to stay connected with ease.

Promising review: "We bought this laptop for our oldest daughter who starts college in a couple weeks and she's already in love as she's using it already to communicate with school and teachers. She said it's easy to navigate and loves everything about it." — A. Reierson
$749.99 at Amazon (originally $999)
2
Amazon
Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop with Alexa
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Music lovers, photo editors and tired college students who want to ask Alexa for the weather will love this 15.6-inch Acer Aspire laptop with Alexa capabilities. It has a 7.5-hour battery life, high-quality graphics and crisp visuals, deep bass and volume and Acer's blue light shield to help protect your eyes during all-night study sessions. It has ports for HDMI connections as well as USBs 1, 2 and 3. It weighs less than four pounds and is thinner than other models, so it's super easy to carry around campus.

Promising review: "I got this laptop before the second semester of college started and it's been a real charm. All the laptops I had in the past were awful but then I got this one and it works really great! I used to play ROBLOX a lot and my past laptops wouldn't last long with it without it starting to slow down. However, with this laptop I've been able to do my college homework and play ROBLOX with just about no trouble at all! Games I play seems to run smoothly and surfing the web can sometimes be faster than even my phone!" — Ramirez Quijano
$348 at Amazon
3
Amazon
HP 15.6-inch laptop
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Made with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, this 15.6-inch laptop has super crisp visuals with an anti-glare feature to boot. The Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor makes it speedy and quick to connect with different Wi-Fi networks across campus and it can charge from 0 to 50% battery in 45 minutes. It has a dual microphone system with noise reduction software, so it's ideal for video chatting, conference call or online school and the HD camera gives you clear vision, even if you're in a darker room.

Promising review: "Got this for my college Freshman daughter, she absolutely loves it!! So light to carry around campus, fast connections, and the battery lasts all (class) day. Not to mention all the non class things she does( Facebook, reading, streaming, ETC)" — Maria Hodge
$448 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Microsoft Surface touchscreen laptop
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Clocking in at just 2.44 pounds, this 12.4-inch touch-screen laptop is super easy to carry around. It has a 10th Gen Intel Core processor allowing you to have multiple tabs open and a 720p HD camera to make you look sharp on video calls. Its hard disk is 128G with 3.6 GHz cPU speed and 8G computer memory.

Promising review: "My son got one of these for signing up for college summer classes early, and he liked his so much I bought one for myself. This model has worked perfectly for online schooling for my sons (one college, one middle school) as well as my own work from home and career advancement classes online. I’m still using a desktop when I’m home but this lets me continue my work and son’s schooling when traveling. My boys play less video-intensive games on it as well. I highly recommend this model." — Mrs G
$789.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Lenovo IdeaPad folding Chromebook laptop
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you're looking for the ease and speed of a tablet but the processing abilities of a laptop, you'll love this Lenovo IdeaPad that can fold into "tent mode," allowing you to use the touch screen as a standing tablet. The Chromebook feature enables it to sync with your Google account to let you check your email and other G-suite apps with ease. It comes with two USB-C ports, a USB-A port, a microSD card reader and an AUX jack for headphones or microphones.

Promising review: "I got this for my son who’s starting college. So far he loves it. He didn’t know it was a touch screen so that was a nice surprise for him. It’s perfect for his classes. It folds easily to make it more like a tablet. I did get the Lenovo pencil for it so he can write or draw on it as needed." — sdw81
$389.99 at Amazon
