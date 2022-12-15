Shark

Shark air styling and drying system

If the Airwrap is a bit too rich for your blood, take a look at Shark's version of this cult-fave multi-styler. With the Shark FlexStyler, you can expect all of the things that made the Airwrap irresistible: An adjustable-temperature stream of consistent airflow that promises fast drying and styling with minimal heat damage as well as multiple attachments that allow you to easily volumize, curl, straighten, dry and cool-shot hair to lock it all in place. Like its predecessor, the FlexStyler also utilizes Coanda technology, the same feature for which the AirWrap is so famous. Coanda is the styling setting that reverses the direction of airflow so that sections of hair are automatically, yet gently, pulled and wrapped around the curling barrel for an almost hands-free styling experience. It's definitely worth a shot at a much lower price point.