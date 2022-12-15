Shopping
gift guideHoliday Gift GuideBestsellers

There’s Still Time (But Not Much) To Get These Top-Selling Holiday Gifts

The countdown to Christmas is on, but there’s still time to order these last-minute holiday gifts.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Apple AirPods" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Apple-AirPods-Charging-Latest-Model/dp/B07PXGQC1Q?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Apple AirPods</a>,<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9047-smithey-carbon-steel-wok" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Food52 steel wok" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8&url=https%3A%2F%2Ffood52.com%2Fshop%2Fproducts%2F9047-smithey-carbon-steel-wok" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1"> Food52 steel wok</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Bathroom-Extremely-Cushioned/dp/B0BD4LD4MB?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Cloud slippers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/BRONAX-Slippers-Bathroom-Extremely-Cushioned/dp/B0BD4LD4MB?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Cloud slippers</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon volumizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B097CNMZF5?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=63979bc6e4b015bb573ddbd8%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Revlon volumizer</a>.
Amazon, Food52
Apple AirPods, Food52 steel wok, Cloud slippers and Revlon volumizer.

We are officially in shopping crunch time, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to grab some of the season’s most popular gifts. There’s still a day or so to put in those last-minute orders and get them in time for Christmas. Whether you’re shopping for your spouse, dear friends or even neighbors and colleagues, we’ve got you covered with gifts that are sure to delight even the grumpiest of grinches.

Below, we’ve rounded up the season’s best-selling holiday gifts, from TikTok-famous sweatpants that look like real pants to the coziest cashmere sweater, a bit of jewelry, skin care devices, a looks-expensive blanket and more.

These are the products that have most resonated with HuffPost readers throughout the year and during this current holiday shopping season. They include items at a range of price points, so you can stay within your budget and bring a bit of that magical holiday spirit to your loved ones. Take a close look at shipping dates and make sure you’ve got your orders in by week’s end.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Zamat
Zamat NekGenic cervical traction pillow
If you're a side sleeper who frequently suffers from neck pain, it may be time to consider a cervical pillow like this one. It's made of odorless memory foam and has an ergonomic, butterfly-like shape with a place for your head, neck and shoulders to rest comfortably. And hot sleepers, fear not; the case is made of a moisture-wicking bamboo and polyester blend.
$73.89 at Zamat (originally $88.67)
Augustinus Bader
Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream
This luxurious, celeb-loved cream is packed with powerful proprietary ingredients like the complex, nutrient-rich TFC8, and the brand has conducted a slew of clinical trials that it says show physical evidence of its products’ effectiveness. This is exactly what makes it the perfect holiday gift for the skin care devotee in your life.
$175 at Augustinus Bader
Target
KitchenAid stand mixer
Every aspiring and seasoned home chef needs this classic stand mixer in the kitchen. It's an investment that will last a lifetime and makes for a thoughtful, albeit extravagant, holiday gift. Both of the models listed here, the Classic 4.5-quart mixer and the Professional 5-quart mixer, are easy to use, clean and store and are available in various colors.
Classic 4.5-quart mixer: $259.99 at Target (originally $329.99)Professional 5-quart mixer: $249.99 at Target (originally $449.99)
Zappos
Ugg classic ultra mini boots
Brighten up your day with a pair of electric yellow mini Ugg booties. They come in a bunch of different color options, but the brightly-hued ones are the perfect way to perk up an ensemble on the dreariest of rainy, sloshy days. Available in women's sizes 5 to 12.
$139.95 at Zappos
Food52
Smithey Ironware Co. hand-forged carbon steel wok
If you've got a stir-fry lover on your hands, then they need to try this hand-forged wok from Smithey. It's pre-seasoned and will get slicker with time, with incredible heat distribution and a wide berth for all your delicious ingredients.
$325 at Food52
Target
A New Day high-rise pull on pants
These "office sweatpants" went viral for looking as put together as trousers but being as comfy and cozy as sweats. They feature an ankle-skimming cropped hemline, a flattering high waist and a straight-legged fit. Get them in sizes XS to 4X.
$25 at Target
Amazon
Bronax cloud slippers
These comfy house slides are ideal for everyday lounging, taking out the trash and going to check the mail. They’re unisex but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. They have a simple look, similar to pool slides, and come in a variety of fun hues and basic neutrals including pale pink, olive green, orange, yellow, blue, leopard print, white and light brown. They're comfy as can be.
$23.99 at Amazon
Quince
Quince shrunken Mongolian cashmere sweater
Winter is the time for your loved ones to put away their short-sleeve tops and replace them with cozy cashmere sweaters. I love wearing cashmere from fall to spring and my list of actually affordable cashmere sweaters includes this option from Quince. It comes in many colors, including green, red, mustard yellow, ivory and black in sizes XS to XL. Best of all, it's incredibly affordable compared to other cashmere sweaters on the market.
$69.90 at Quince
Amazon
Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler
This handy tool is shaped like a regular handheld paddle brush and it has detangling bristles that smooth, dry and style your hair all in one sweep. The cord has a swivel design so it moves with you as you work around your head. It has three heat settings (low, cool and high), and as a frequent user, I can vouch for using it on the highest setting.
$38.98 at Amazon
Etsy
Etsy gold initial necklace
These personalized necklaces are as sweet as they are thoughtful and sentimental. They make a great gift for a mom, in-laws, sister or BFF. Available in gold, silver, rose gold and white gold, they're affordable, elegant and simple, perfect for the minimalist in your life.
$15+ at Etsy
Amazon
Motion sickness glasses
For as long as I can remember, I have gotten car sick. My colleague Tessa Flores and I swear by these motion sickness glasses. The flexible frames of these spectacles are made up of four circles filled halfway with a blue liquid that, when worn, can only be seen in your peripheral vision. According to the maker, this design promises nothing less than complete sickness relief, even when reading or looking at your phone in the car –– something completely unheard of for motion sickness sufferers.
$13.98 at Amazon
Amazon
Satisfyer air-pulse vibrator
Add a bit of spice to your relationship and get your beloved a sexy clitoral vibrator. It uses pressure-wave technology to simulate the sensation of suction and pressure, with an added vibration function. It's quiet, ergonomically designed and sure to be a hit.
$99.95 at Amazon
Sur La Table
Le Creuse signature petite cocotte
This 8-ounce Le Creuset cocotte is perfect for individual servings, salts, garnishes and just sheer cuteness. It's dishwasher- and microwave-safe and comes in 11 colors.
$21.96 at Sur La Table (originally $31.95)
Shark
Shark air styling and drying system
If the Airwrap is a bit too rich for your blood, take a look at Shark's version of this cult-fave multi-styler. With the Shark FlexStyler, you can expect all of the things that made the Airwrap irresistible: An adjustable-temperature stream of consistent airflow that promises fast drying and styling with minimal heat damage as well as multiple attachments that allow you to easily volumize, curl, straighten, dry and cool-shot hair to lock it all in place. Like its predecessor, the FlexStyler also utilizes Coanda technology, the same feature for which the AirWrap is so famous. Coanda is the styling setting that reverses the direction of airflow so that sections of hair are automatically, yet gently, pulled and wrapped around the curling barrel for an almost hands-free styling experience. It's definitely worth a shot at a much lower price point.
$259 at Shark
Amazon
Laneige lip sleeping mask
The Laneige lip mask is a crowd-pleaser among HuffPost readers and staff. Though it's technically a night mask, HuffPost's head of Life, Kristen Aiken, says she uses it all the time because it keeps her lips from getting dry and cracked. It's more luxe than a drugstore chapstick, but affordable enough to be a stocking stuffer or gift.
$24 at Amazon
Gir
Gir 5-piece ultimate tool set
Available in 13 different colors, this five-piece set from Gir has everything you need to get cooking, making it perfect for everyone from the devoted home cook to the recent college grad in your life. Made with high-grade silicone, the set includes a ladle, spatula, flip, spoon and spoonula.
$50.95 at Gir (originally $64.75)
Walmart
Holiday Time artificial Christmas tree
I was obsessed with having my very own Christmas tree in my bedroom as a kid, but my parents never acquiesced to my demands. But maybe if they'd caught sight of this beauty at Walmart they would have. Whether you need one for your home or want to gift one to the kiddo in their life, this tree is perfect. If Elsa (of "Frozen" fame) had a Christmas tree, it would be this one: the blue lights cast the perfect glow over the white branches. And at $39, it’s hard to beat the price.
$36.75 at Walmart
Amazon
Walkingpad folding treadmill
The slim treadmill folds in half and comes with wheels, making storage easy; it’s great for anyone who lacks the space to have a bulky machine in their office space but is desperate to get their steps in during long work days and harsh winter weather. It's available in four colors.
$499 at Amazon
Food52
Kyrgies classic wool house slippers
How cozy are these Kyrgies house shoes? They're handmade by artisans in Kyrgyzstan with natural felted wool from small family-run farms. They're breathable, odor-resistant and durable, making these a gift that can be appreciated for a long time to come. Wear them with or without socks, in one of two soft, gender-neutral hues.
$79 at Food52
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross LED light mask
This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light supports natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.
$435 at Sephora
Amazon
A pair of thick gold hoop earrings
Hoop earrings are always a good idea. These come in gold, rose gold and silver options and in various sizes. All sizes are 5 millimeters thick with 14-karat gold plating (the silver pair is white gold plated), but they’re hollow, so they’re super light and wearable. Staff writer Griffin Wynne wears them for days at a time, and a lot of reviewers said the same. You easily can slip them in a small purse or makeup bag, making them travel-friendly and perfect for people who are always on the go.
$9.93 at Amazon (originally $15.99)
Walmart
Great Bay Home waffle knit blanket
This soft, cozy waffle knit blanket looks much more expensive than it actually is. It has over 400 reviews, the vast majority giving it a perfect five out of five stars. It comes in three sizes ($55 for a twin, $60 for a full/queen and $70 for a king) and nine colors: blush pink, dark gray, light gray, marigold, navy, oatmeal, pale blue, taupe and white.
$56.01 at Walmart
Amazon
Apple AirPods
With the second-generation AirPods, everyone can enjoy five hours of listening per charge and 24 hours when recharging with the included compact charging case. They're as comfy and convenient as it gets when it comes to wireless listening.
$229 at Amazon (originally $249)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A high-intensity gun with a Japanese-designed motor

These Massage Guns From Amazon Make Great Gifts

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

It’s An Olaplex World And We’re Just Living In It. But What Does It Actually Do?

Food & Drink

Don’t Ruin Your Gingerbread Cookies With The Wrong Kind Of Molasses

Parenting

Should You Tell Your Kids Who Gets What In Your Will?

Home & Living

What To Do If You Think You’re Being Tracked By An Unknown AirTag

Wellness

Women Describe The ‘Extreme’ Physical Pain Of Endometriosis

Home & Living

This Buzzy Royal Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix

Food & Drink

2022’s Best And Worst TikTok Food Trends, From Butter Boards To NyQuil Chicken

Wellness

What's An Aortic Aneurysm? Here Are The Causes And The Signs Of One.

Wellness

10 Wellness Trends From 2022 That Experts Say You Should Keep In 2023

Shopping

Cold-Weather Accessories That Will Keep Anyone On Your List Warm

Shopping

51 Of The Most Giftable TikTok Products Of 2022

Wellness

Antisemitism Is On The Rise. Here's What You Can Do About It.

Parenting

How To Manage Parenting When You Have ADHD

Shopping

We Asked The 'Wednesday' Makeup Artist EVERYTHING

Shopping

Smart Home Devices That Even Technophobes Will Learn To Love

Shopping

The Holiday Gifts That Our Shopping Editors Are Buying This Year

Shopping

30 Cool-Looking Gifts That'll Light Up Pretty Much Anyone's Eyes

Shopping

Here's How To Get 20% Off All Full-Sized Fragrances At Sephora This Month

Home & Living

A 2013 Thriller Is Trending On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

25 TikTok-Viral Stocking Stuffers For Under $25

Shopping

Chefs Share The Non-Perishable Food Gifts That Your Friends Might Actually Like

Style & Beauty

These Iconic Women Serve The Best Style In The Biz, And They're All Over 40

Shopping

13 Comfy Slippers From Zappos That Make Perfect Gifts

Wellness

Is There A Best Time Of Day For Therapy? Here's What Therapists Say.

Shopping

17 Splurge-Worthy Gifts For The Skincare-Obsessed

Shopping

29 Gifts For Kids That'll Win You Favorite Aunt Or Uncle Status

Shopping

These Unique Anthropologie Gifts Are All Under $30

Shopping

41 Of The Best Gifts Under $10 To Give This Year

Shopping

Need A Gift? Check Out The 26 Most Popular Products Our Readers Loved In 2022

Style & Beauty

The Chicest Ways To Wear Tights This Winter, According To Stylists

Shopping

Under-$50 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Almost Anyone Will Love

Wellness

11 Holiday Items That Are Secretly Dangerous For Pets

Relationships

The 7 Most Common Issues Parents Of Adult Children Bring Up In Therapy

Shopping

This French Pharmacy Staple Is The Perfect Unexpected Stocking Stuffer

Shopping

16 Thoughtful Personalized Gifts You Can Buy On Amazon

Shopping

If The Dyson Airwrap Is Too Expensive, The Shark Flexstyle Might Be The Perfect Gift

Shopping

39 Tech And Gadget Gifts They’ll Start Using The Day They Open Them

Shopping

These Amazon White Elephant Gifts Are Terrible In The Best Way

Parenting

What It’s Really Like To Parent When You Have ADHD

Food & Drink

How To Keep Perishable Groceries Fresh For As Long As Humanly Possible