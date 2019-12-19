HuffPost Finds

The Best Last-Minute Gifts For Someone Who Has Everything

The best part is they don't even need to be wrapped.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

If you’re fresh out of ideas, what do you gift someone who already has everything they need? 

You’ve tried to find the perfect gift and spent hours scrolling, researching and screenshotting items people on your list might like, only to find out they already have most of those things. (Or, worse, that they aren’t things they’ll actually even use.)

Experience gifts are always a great choice because they can rarely be replicated. Get them a Groupon for a fun class or contribute to their next adventure with an Airbnb gift card. If you want to give something a bit more tangible, there are a ton of subscription boxes out there sure to surprise the person on your list with every new delivery.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Keep scrolling for our guide to last-minute gifts for someone who has everything. The best part is that you don’t even have to wrap these gifts. Simply print out the receipt, voucher or a pretty photo hinting what it could be and pop it in a fun Christmas card they’re sure to love.

Take a look:

A Disney+ subscription for the year
Disney+
Disney+ has a huge spread of original films, documentaries and TV shows, as well as access to Disney’s archive of classics. It's also the exclusive place to watch films released by Walt Disney Studios in 2019 and beyond. Right now Disney+ is offering one-year subscription cards for $70.
A subscription box for their hobby
CrateJoy
CrateJoy carries hundreds of niche subscription boxes ranging from fitness to gaming that are sure to surprise and delight anyone on your list with something they've never seen before. Check out CrateJoy's full lineup of subscription boxes.
A bestselling book
Amazon
Gift the No. 1 "New York Times" bestseller "Where The Crawdads Sing" to the person on your list in need of a new read. If you're looking for more books to give as gifts, check out our full guide to 2019's most giftable books.
A wine delivery subscription
Winc
Winc sends new bottles of wine from around the world straight to their doorstep so they can discover new reds, whites and everything in between. Check out Winc's subscription options.
A gift card for a spa, massage or facial
Spa Finder
Self-care is the gift that keeps of giving. Treat them to a facial, massage or more at the spa of their choice. Spa Finder lets you book appointments and services at participating locations. Find a top spa near them and book them a treatment.
