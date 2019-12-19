The Best Last-Minute Gifts For Someone Who Has Everything

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

PavelKant via Getty Images If you’re fresh out of ideas, what do you gift someone who already has everything they need?

You’ve tried to find the perfect gift and spent hours scrolling, researching and screenshotting items people on your list might like, only to find out they already have most of those things. (Or, worse, that they aren’t things they’ll actually even use.)

Time is running out, with Christmas just days away. If you’re fresh out of ideas, what do you gift someone who already has everything they need?

Experience gifts are always a great choice because they can rarely be replicated. Get them a Groupon for a fun class or contribute to their next adventure with an Airbnb gift card. If you want to give something a bit more tangible, there are a ton of subscription boxes out there sure to surprise the person on your list with every new delivery.

Still looking for the perfect gift? Keep scrolling for our guide to last-minute gifts for someone who has everything. The best part is that you don’t even have to wrap these gifts. Simply print out the receipt, voucher or a pretty photo hinting what it could be and pop it in a fun Christmas card they’re sure to love.