Reviewer-Approved Lawn Mowers For A Variety of Yards

Greenworks 40V cordless electric mower, 16-inch

Cord-free, lightweight and simple to use, the best-selling Greenworks 40V electric mower has glowing reviews for its easy maneuverability and effectiveness. The 16-inch cutting base makes this a great option to mow narrow spaces of lawn and because it's electric, there's no need to fuss with filling up a gas tank ― just charge the battery for 120 minutes and you're ready to go. There's also an easy-adjust lever that allows you to place the mower at five different height options to accommodate a wide range of grass heights."No exhausting cord pull, I can pick it up myself, folds compactly, no annoying gas can, no trips to the gas station, really quiet, easy to push even through taller grass.. Easy peasy! I'm in my 50s, and rented a house that came with an old lawn mower. After spending $25 on a gas can with an 'environmentally friendly spout' that didn't work, $9 for 2 gallons of gas, a total failure to start the darn thing with that stupid pull cord, and a lawn starting to look like a field of hay, I read a few reviews that listed this as a good option for older women, and decided to make my life easier and buy it. I'm so glad I did! There are 5 height settings, so even with tall grass over 6" (albeit a lot of bare spots and weeds), at the tallest height, it did a great job. Two things to note... 1 - To make this light weight, the width is on the smaller side. If you have a larger yard, you'd probably want a wider span (mine is 16"). 2 - I have a fairly small lawn and the battery didn't quite last (although the grass was pretty tall and I had to go slowly). But without all of the other frustrations, I'm willing to wait a little while to charge the battery... Couldn't be happier!" ― Jill H "I upgraded to this from my corded electric lawn mower. I did move down in blade size to the 16 inch and was a little concerned about that. I am pleased with 16inch because it is lighter and easier to use. My back yard is not very big but has lots of flowerbeds and trees to maneuver around. I charged the battery and made the first cut in under 20 min. I put it in the garden shed and a week later took it out and there was still enough battery power to do a second cut. I have the mulching plug in and it mulches very fine so there is no tracking in right after mowing. It was very easy to start and use. It is also easy to raise and lower the blade. I have now mowed my lawn 4 times without recharging. I put it back in the shed after each use and always wonder how much I can get done before the battery goes dead. I am very pleased with this lawnmower." ― Kindle customer