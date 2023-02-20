Shoppingmenstruationpostpartumunderwear

The Best Absorbent Underwear For Every Type Of Leak

Be it your period, incontinence, postpartum needs or just a desire to feel dry, these leakproof undies are here to help.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12304-265720-194144?url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fcollections%2Fperiod-underwear%2Fproducts%2Ffull-coverage-cotton-modal-super-leakproof-bikini-endless-sky&sid=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="cotton modal bikini brie" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-12304-265720-194144?url=https%3A%2F%2Fknix.com%2Fcollections%2Fperiod-underwear%2Fproducts%2Ffull-coverage-cotton-modal-super-leakproof-bikini-endless-sky&sid=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">cotton modal bikini brie</a>f, a pair of <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thinx.com%2Fthinx%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-hiphugger" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="moderate absorbency hiphuggers" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thinx.com%2Fthinx%2Fproducts%2Fsuper-hiphugger" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">moderate absorbency hiphuggers</a> and a <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbellybandit.com%2Fproducts%2Fpostpartum-high-waisted-smoothing-brief" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="postpartum smoothing brief" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=63ed61b7e4b022eb3e347488&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbellybandit.com%2Fproducts%2Fpostpartum-high-waisted-smoothing-brief" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">postpartum smoothing brief</a>.
Knix, Thinx, Belly Bandit
A cotton modal bikini brief, a pair of moderate absorbency hiphuggers and a postpartum smoothing brief.

Leakage of any kind ― whether it be from urinary incontinence, sweat or menstruation can impart an uncomfortable feeling and become a source of insecurity. Leakproof underwear, which typically features an enforced gusset and odor-blocking, moisture-wicking filaments, can be a great solution.

With a feel and function that closely mimics regular underwear, these innovative garments come in a range of absorbency levels and styles. There are even disposable versions to meet your specific needs.

We’ve gathered some of the options in the list below, which includes a pair of supportive postpartum briefs with a high waist, a discreet seamless thong and a pack of highly-rated bamboo-fabric period underwear.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Knix
A Lycra and cotton-blend thong
This Lycra and cotton-blend thong is good for light leaks, sweat and backup protection while providing discreet and imperceptible wear under clothing. It's free from PFAS and other toxic chemicals and features a quick-dry anti-odor gusset that can absorb up to one teaspoon of liquid.
$20 at Knix
2
Amazon
A full-coverage panty made with bamboo rayon
This affordable pair of period underwear has over 8,900 five-star ratings and is made using ultra-soft and breathable bamboo fabric. The naturally cooling properties of bamboo rayon help to wick away moisture quickly while the wide, full-coverage gusset offers absorption protection from the entire front to back and can absorb up to two tampons' worth of liquid. The company recommends ordering a size up.
$15.90 at Amazon
3
Knix
An extra-absorbent boy short
Great for protection while you sleep, these breathable, four-way-stretch boy shorts have an extended gusset that can absorb up to 12 tampons' worth of liquid. The gusset is covered in a modal seaweed fabric for a dry and ultra-soft feel.
$38 at Knix
4
Thinx
Super-absorbent postpartum underwear
Many reviewers say that these high-waisted, full-coverage underwear by Thinx are a good and comfortable option for postpartum leakage and C-section recovery. The four-way stretch mesh sides allow for unrestricted movement and the panties can absorb up to five tampons' worth of liquid, while the fabric works to help neutralize odors. The company recommends ordering a size up.
$35 at Thinx$35 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A three-pack of period underwear
The extended gusset on this affordable period underwear is lined with an absorbent waterproof layer that is topped with a layer of 100% cotton. These high-rise panties are lightly absorbent, making them a good option for backup protection, lighter flow days or small bladder leaks.
$23.99 at Amazon
6
Proof
A lightly absorbent thong
Best for light periods, sweat, discharge or as a panty liner replacement, this quick-dry thong with a slim multi-layered gusset is made from a buttery soft microfiber and has a low-rise cut.
$25 at Proof
7
Amazon
A pack of disposable leakproof underwear
If you prefer disposable leakproof underwear, these maximum absorbency briefs with dual odor control have over 26,400 five-star Amazon ratings and tons of positive reviews. Suitable for postpartum needs or incontinence, they are made with a cotton-enhanced top sheet to help wick away moisture, have a highly absorbent core and promise up to eight hours of leakage protection.
$12+ at Amazon
8
Belly Bandit
A postpartum smoothing brief
These high-waisted briefs were designed specifically for postpartum needs like bladder leaks and bleeding. They are made with a buttery soft, slightly compressive fabric for added support and have smooth, bonded edges to prevent leaks along the absorbent gusset.
$29 at Belly Bandit
9
Knix
A full-coverage cotton brief
These full-coverage bikini briefs are made using an ultra-soft and breathable modal cotton blend and feature an extended front-to-back gusset capable of absorbing eight tampons' worth of liquid.
$34 at Knix
10
Thinx
A pair of moderate absorbency hip huggers
This pair of moderate absorbency underwear by Thinx is made with the same breathable and moisture-wicking cotton as most of the brand’s panties and can absorb up to three tampons' worth of fluid without feeling bulky. These underwear feature a lower-rise fit, a comfort-stretch band and an odor-control fabric layer.
$35 at Thinx$35 at Amazon
