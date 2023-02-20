Leakage of any kind ― whether it be from urinary incontinence, sweat or menstruation ― can impart an uncomfortable feeling and become a source of insecurity. Leakproof underwear, which typically features an enforced gusset and odor-blocking, moisture-wicking filaments, can be a great solution.

With a feel and function that closely mimics regular underwear, these innovative garments come in a range of absorbency levels and styles. There are even disposable versions to meet your specific needs.

We’ve gathered some of the options in the list below, which includes a pair of supportive postpartum briefs with a high waist, a discreet seamless thong and a pack of highly-rated bamboo-fabric period underwear.