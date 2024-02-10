We Absolutely Scoured Target For 11 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

Target All In Motion ultra-soft tights, flared leggings from Wild Fable and a pair in faux leather

You’d think buying something as basic as leggings would be foolproof, but it’s actually not. You can buy what seems like the perfect pair only to find out that they’re too sheer in the back when you put them on. (The whole gym doesn’t need to know what type of undies you’re wearing.) Some leggings just don’t fit right or aren’t breathable at all, which can make you feel itchy when wearing them to work out.

One way to avoid leggings problems is to discover which pairs customers have rated the highest. If you’re eying a pair and they only have two stars out of five, that’s a sure sign not to add them to your cart. To save you time, we scoured hundreds upon hundreds of leggings reviews from Target customers. Rounded up here are the highest-rated pairs.

Advertisement

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.