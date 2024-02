We Absolutely Scoured Target For 11 Of The Highest-Rated Leggings

Basic black high-waisted ponte leggings

4.2 out of 5 starsIf you’re looking for a pair of high-waisted leggings that don’t have a thick band across the top, this could be the pair for you. Customers love how comfy they are and that they can go with virtually anything. Get them in sizes S–1X.“Love, love, love these. I ordered 2 pairs, and then I ordered 2 more. These are all I wear. They’re so easy to slip on, they’re a thicker legging material, and they have that nice waist band for tummy control. They just make me look and feel slimmer? I love them. They’re so comfy to sleep in, workout in, and just function in for every day life. They make picking an outfit easier (because what doesn’t go with black leggings?) which is my favorite thing about them.” — Sheridan