Target Lego gift sets from Target

Not all kids’ toys are timeless. (Anyone else have a Furbie gathering dust in the attic?) But Legos have consistently been a crowd pleaser for decades. Some of the sets are legit collectors items, like the 1,070 piece “Friends” special edition set. Heck, even David Beckham is into ’em. They’re a pretty safe gift giving bet for most kids and even some adult Lego lovers. But it still leaves a big question: Which set should you get?

There are lots of pretty cool Lego sets out there and you don’t have to go far to find them — Target’s virtual shelves are stocked with hundreds of options. (In-store, there’s plenty to choose from too.) The ones rounded up here have the most stars from Target customers. Find the best set for your kids (or you) ahead.

Advertisement