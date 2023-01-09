We’re Obsessed With These Lego Sets For Adults, And You Will Be Too

Target

A mini "Seinfeld" set — not that there's anything wrong with that

With a mini Jerry, George, Cosmo, Elaine and Newman, you'll never want to put this mini "Seinfeld" set down. It features Jerry’s apartment with set lights as well as a detachable standup stage from the comedy club. "My cousin got this for Christmas and we couldn't believe how detailed it was, all the way down to the marble rye and the framed image of George on a chaise in his underwear," said Janie Campbell, a senior editor at HuffPost Life.