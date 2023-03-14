The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

ShoppingBeautyMakeupconcealer

A <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-dior-forever-skin-correct-concealer-P454348%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26amp%3Blang%3Den%26amp%3Bom_mmc%3Dppc-GG_652230445_29731549421_dsa-41889244577__463296854873_9007303_c%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCj0KCQiAx6ugBhCcARIsAGNmMbjOI4PjSLnohEosLOtFFwKFW_b4ftvawxCiYCNUvkskVwarL5vWRtAaArb_EALw_wcB%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds%26amp%3BskuId%3D2639359" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dior concealer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-dior-forever-skin-correct-concealer-P454348%3Fcountry_switch%3Dus%26amp%3Blang%3Den%26amp%3Bom_mmc%3Dppc-GG_652230445_29731549421_dsa-41889244577__463296854873_9007303_c%26amp%3Bgclid%3DCj0KCQiAx6ugBhCcARIsAGNmMbjOI4PjSLnohEosLOtFFwKFW_b4ftvawxCiYCNUvkskVwarL5vWRtAaArb_EALw_wcB%26amp%3Bgclsrc%3Daw.ds%26amp%3BskuId%3D2639359" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Dior concealer</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Kosas-Revealer-Concealer-Medium-Coverage/dp/B09XGRGMQ1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Kosas concealer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Kosas-Revealer-Concealer-Medium-Coverage/dp/B09XGRGMQ1?tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Kosas concealer</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-Instant-Circles-Treatment-Concealer/dp/B004Y9GTYE/ref=asc_df_B004Y9GTYE/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=312065643578&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=2791881356287039401&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007303&hvtargid=pla-405660880208&psc=1&ascsubtag=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Maybelline&#x27;s Age Rewind" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Maybelline-Instant-Circles-Treatment-Concealer/dp/B004Y9GTYE/ref=asc_df_B004Y9GTYE/?tag=griffinwynne-20&linkCode=df0&hvadid=312065643578&hvpos=&hvnetw=g&hvrand=2791881356287039401&hvpone=&hvptwo=&hvqmt=&hvdev=c&hvdvcmdl=&hvlocint=&hvlocphy=9007303&hvtargid=pla-405660880208&psc=1&ascsubtag=640b22ede4b01ea5122636b5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Maybelline's Age Rewind</a>.
Whether you want to cover a single blemish, mask under-eye circles or brighten your whole T-zone, concealer is an easy, versatile product that shouldn’t make you feel (or look) overly done-up. However, the wrong formula can appear cake-like or heavy on your face. That’s why it’s crucial to find user-endorsed products that make your skin look like it’s totally product-free (even when it isn’t).

When doing a “no makeup” makeup look, beauty content creator Layal Assi says she gravitates towards full-coverage concealers to minimize the need for foundation. For Assi, less foundation means less setting powder, making both her morning routine and finished face simpler.

“The ‘no makeup’ makeup look is essentially a message of ‘I’m fresh and ready but not complex,’” said fellow beauty content creator Isdianys Araujo, calling concealer one of the “key pieces” to the look.

Brett Freedman, a Los Angeles-based celebrity makeup artist, said the area around around your eyes has a super high concentration of blood vessel with some of the thinnest skin on your body. If you’re trying to cover dark circles or capillaries, he suggests going for a fuller coverage formula — but only on the dark or red places.

“You really want to have an even tone all over into the eye area,” Freedman told HuffPost. “Placement is crucial. No big jumps that distract from the eyes... which should be the focus.”

To help you achieve the “no makeup” makeup look or to truly give you makeup that doesn’t feel like makeup, we asked Assi, Araujo, Freedman and other makeup artists and beauty content creators about the best easy-to-wear and discrete concealers. For every option, we included a review from someone who doesn’t like to wear a lot of makeup, or who doesn’t like to look like they’re wearing a lot of makeup. Whichever category you fall into, we think you’ll love this list.

1
Amazon
Most beloved drugstore option: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
When asked about the best concealers, especially for people who don't wear a lot of makeup, Freedman and two other beauty content creators immediately cited the budget-friendly Maybelline Instant Age Rewind.

"Maybelline Instant Age Rewind is a classic and has been a favorite since I first started wearing makeup in high school," said beauty TikTokker Lauren Peters. "It's perfect for covering dark circles and hyperpigmentation under the eyes."

Plus-size fashion and beauty content creator Ashley Lopez said she's used the product for over 10 years. "It’s lightweight, hydrating and brightens under the eyes so much," she said, "not to mention super affordable so it’s a staple in my makeup collection."

Promising review: "I am 52 and I have dark, what looks like bruising to the inside corners of my eyes which I've had for years. I think it's from my glasses. I can't really find anything that covers without putting on a lot of crap and I don't like wearing a lot of makeup. This does a really good job of concealing the darkness and really brightens my eye area. Feels good on the skin, very soft to the touch, doesn't settle in my wrinkles and I'm very happy with it." — Paula Filius
$8.78 at Amazon$11.49 at Target
2
Sephora
Most beloved high-end option: Nars Radiant Creamy concealer
Three beauty content creators named Nars Radiant Creamy concealer as a good luxury option. Peters suggested it because "it's on the lighter coverage side, has the largest shade range, and doesn't settle into your fine lines."

While it looks great on its own, Assi said the formula builds well if you're wearing other makeup. "It comes in so many shades which makes it easy to spot-conceal while it still looks like one with my skin," Assi told HuffPost.

Beauty and fashion content creator Carobi Parada said Nars "never creases under my eyes and gives me the most beautiful coverage."

Promising review: "Great coverage! I normally don’t wear a lot of makeup and this concealer is light weight and hides blemishes! Compact size is easy to bring everywhere!" — Lindsay robinson
$32 at Sephora$27.49 at Amazon
3
Amazon
For acne-prone or sensitive skin: Elf Hydrating Camo concealer
Lavinia Rusanda, a beauty and skin-positive content creator, loves the budget-friendly Elf Hydrating Camo concealer for acne-prone and sensitive skin.

"It works great on my dry and sensitive skin to not emphasize my texture more," Rusanda said. "Lightweight on my acne and buildable coverage so I can decide if I still want my spots to peak through or not! Breathable and doesn't make me break out. I love highlighting the center of my skin with this concealer and letting the rest of my skin shine!"

Promising review: "I have eczema, acne, and seborrheic dermatitis. this triggers none of them. works great for spots and under eye darkness. use less than you think you need." — frank
$7 at Amazon$7 at Ulta
4
Amazon
For no-foundation days: NYX Bare With Me
For super minimal makeup, Peters recommended NYX Bare With Me. "It provides the coverage without feeling cakey," she said. "My go-to concealer on a no-foundation day."

Araujo called it "extremely hydrating, also lightweight." "It's suitable for all skin types and is perfect for everyday makeup looks," she told HuffPost.


Promising review: "What’s not to love about this concealer? The pump makes controlling the amount used easy. It blends seamlessly with fingers, sponge or brush. Doesn’t crease on my dry, mature skin. It’s perfect for those “no makeup days”. I’m in love! Nyx, please don’t discontinue this!" — cam29
$9.35 at Amazon$10.99 at Target
5
Sephora
Easiest to apply: Urban Decay Quickie concealer
Rusanda loves Urban Decay's Quickie concealer for how easy it is to tap on the skin with its built-in brush.

"Amazing medium-to-buildable-coverage concealer and perfect for on the go," she said. "I love this for a quick routine in the morning or when I am out and about. It looks so natural on the skin."

Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE this concealer! I love how full coverage it is, but doesn’t look cakey AT ALL!! I got the shade 30NN & I absolutely love the undertone & shade! It’s perfect! This has very quickly become a new fave! If you love concealers, this is a MUST HAVE! You won’t be disappointed!!" — Jen81981
$33 at Sephora
6
Sephora
For buildable coverage: Dior Forever Skin Correct
If you're looking to really treat yourself, Araujo recommended Dior's Forever Skin Correct, calling it a "must."

"It offers full but buildable coverage; best of all is that just in a single sweep it covers not only redness but conceals under-eye circles with no transfer," she said.

Promising review: "I think this is my perfect concealer. The undertone, the coverage, the finish. It is not drying and while it’s full coverage, it still manages to look natural. Absolutely LOVE IT." — amberd233
$40 at Sephora$40 at Nordstrom
7
Amazon
For a skin-like finish: Kosas Revealer concealer
Susan Zeytuntsyan, a professional make-up artist in Los Angeles, recommends Kosas' Revealer Concealer.

"A little goes a long way and it provides great coverage without feeling or looking heavy. I also love that it's not drying and has a very natural, skin-like finish," Zeytuntsyan said.

Promising review: "I love love love this stuff! I have a hard time finding the right shade but this is perfect. A little goes a long way. I use this instead of a full face of foundation. It blends out effortlessly and leave a natural skin finish. Stays on through stress sweat and touchy-feely kids. It’s my favorite product rn, I’ve been using it for about 3 months. I highly suggest y’all give it a try. Creamy, full coverage, blends like a dream, great for no-makeup makeup AND a full beat! I’m picky With my products and have been on this new journey to find what makeup products work for me as I get back into the work force. This is officially a staple." — Hannah
$30 at Amazon$30 at Sephora
8
Amazon
Or, for blurring your skin: Hourglass Vanish Airbrush concealer
If you're going for the glass skin look, Lopez says Hourglass's Vanish Airbrush concealer is it. "If you want fuller coverage that melts into the skin, the Hourglass Vanish concealer is your girl," Lopez said. "It covers anything you need, won’t crease and blurs skin texture while still looking like skin."

Promising review: "I am very picky about cancelers and this one is my favorite! This product is high coverage but makes your skin look flawless. It's creamy, but not too thick that it will crease and look weird. This concealer would be amazing for you wether you're looking for a natural makeup look, or a full face. It definitely lives up to its price!" — LanieParr
$36 at Amazon$36 at Sephora
