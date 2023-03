The Best Concealers For Anyone Who Doesn't Like The Look Of Makeup

Most beloved drugstore option: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer

When asked about the best concealers, especially for people who don't wear a lot of makeup, Freedman and two other beauty content creators immediately cited the budget-friendly Maybelline Instant Age Rewind."Maybelline Instant Age Rewind is a classic and has been a favorite since I first started wearing makeup in high school," said beauty TikTokker Lauren Peters . "It's perfect for covering dark circles and hyperpigmentation under the eyes." Plus-size fashion and beauty content creator Ashley Lopez said she's used the product for over 10 years. "It’s lightweight, hydrating and brightens under the eyes so much," she said, "not to mention super affordable so it’s a staple in my makeup collection.""I am 52 and I have dark, what looks like bruising to the inside corners of my eyes which I've had for years. I think it's from my glasses. I can't really find anything that covers without putting on a lot of crap andand really brightens my eye area. Feels good on the skin, very soft to the touch, doesn't settle in my wrinkles and I'm very happy with it." — Paula Filius