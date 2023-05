The Best Lightweight Luggage You Can Get On Amazon, According To Reviews

American Tourister Moonlight hardside spinner

You'll have no trouble spotting this gorgeously designed suitcase at baggage claim. It comes in multiple styles and in 21-, 24- and 28-inch sizes. (You can also purchase it in a set of two or three.) It expands up to 1.5 inches, giving you more space to fit travel essentials."I have never been happier with a suitcase! It is, has a 360 spin radius, and is a beautiful color. I never have a problem finding my suitcase when traveling. After 6 airline trips and checking the bag, it has very minimal scratching or damage! No untreading of any zippers. It expands easily and holds enough clothes for 2 adults for 6 days! I took it to Scotland for 12 days, 1w outfits and was the only bag I used." — Heather B