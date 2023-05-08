Shopping travelluggage

The Best Lightweight Luggage You Can Get On Amazon, According To Reviews

These options make maneuvering through crowded airports so much easier.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

An <a href="https://www.amazon.com/American-Tourister-Checked-Large-Ascending-Gardens/dp/B07NWVRGMM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="American Tourister moonlight hardside spinner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/American-Tourister-Checked-Large-Ascending-Gardens/dp/B07NWVRGMM?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">American Tourister moonlight hardside spinner</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Travelers-Club-Luggage-Hardside-Expandable/dp/B0787DL55W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Travelers Club Chicago hardside spinner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Travelers-Club-Luggage-Hardside-Expandable/dp/B0787DL55W?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Travelers Club Chicago hardside spinner</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DELSEY-Paris-Checked-Medium-Titanium-Silver/dp/B01ELN68JI?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Delsey Paris helium ero hardside spinner" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DELSEY-Paris-Checked-Medium-Titanium-Silver/dp/B01ELN68JI?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=6453b85be4b0ff22e378987f%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Delsey Paris helium ero hardside spinner</a>
Amazon
An American Tourister moonlight hardside spinner, Travelers Club Chicago hardside spinner and Delsey Paris helium ero hardside spinner

While navigating the airport (and the ever-stressful TSA security line) in a pair of comfy shoes can make your flight go a little smoother, another simple travel must is to choose luggage that’s lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Being feather-like in weight does mean the luggage has to lack durability. All of the options listed below have numerous glowing reviews mentioning their lightweight nature and long-lasting durability on trips.

Plus, all 9 of these reviewer-approved picks ahead also have spinner wheels, which makes them even more of a breeze to roll around airports.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Coolife 3-piece hardside spinner set
This lightweight three-piece luggage set includes two carry-on pieces and one larger checked bag, each one fitted with TSA-accepted security locks, spacious dual-compartment interiors and silent multi-directional spinner wheels. The set comes in numerous colors, including white, blue, green and orange.

Promising review: "Gets the job done. Super cute. We got the yellow set. While on vacation, we were asked where we purchased the set from. Lightweight and easy to maneuver even when loaded to the brim. Will be purchasing a second set in the same color." — Amazon customer
$189.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
Wrangler spinner
Both stylish and extremely functional, this lightweight, expandable spinner suitcase has a built-in 3-in-1 cup holder, USB port and phone holder on the back. No more struggling to juggle airport coffee and your phone while maneuvering around! It comes in 20-inch and 28-inch sizes and in multiple colors.

Promising review: "Lightweight, easy to pack in everything I needed. The extra pouch hidden for the charging pack was awesome. For a carry on, I fit more than a weeks work of clothing and a TON of souvenirs to bring home from an overseas trip." — Erin McAvoy
$64+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Travelers Club Chicago hardside spinner
Zip around the airport with ease while this lightweight spinner glides with you. It expands, giving you more room to pack extra belongings, and has a push-button lock system on the handle. It comes in multiple colors, including blue, red, purple, black and green, and as a singular 20-inch carry-on and in sets of three, four and five pieces.

Promising review: "It’s surprisingly lightweight. I really appreciate the extra zipper that allows this suitcase to expand upwards which provides more space to the interior. Streamlined design makes using as carry on luggage, a breeze." — E. Green
$49.90+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
American Tourister Moonlight hardside spinner
You'll have no trouble spotting this gorgeously designed suitcase at baggage claim. It comes in multiple styles and in 21-, 24- and 28-inch sizes. (You can also purchase it in a set of two or three.) It expands up to 1.5 inches, giving you more space to fit travel essentials.

Promising review: "I have never been happier with a suitcase! It is lightweight, has a 360 spin radius, and is a beautiful color. I never have a problem finding my suitcase when traveling. After 6 airline trips and checking the bag, it has very minimal scratching or damage! No untreading of any zippers. It expands easily and holds enough clothes for 2 adults for 6 days! I took it to Scotland for 12 days, 1w outfits and was the only bag I used." — Heather B
$99.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
Delsey Paris Helium Aero hardside spinner
This highly rated Amazon find comes in a variety of fun colors and has several appealing features. It's lightweight and durable, plus it has spinner wheels, an expandable mid-section and a TSA-approved lock.

Promising review: "Perfect lightweight luggage for travel. We used ours for two weeks in Italy and it was just right! Easy to maneuver, sturdy and the perfect size providing you pack well (use cubes)." — E
$129.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
Amazon Basics hardside spinner
This hugely popular — and highly rated — Amazon Basics suitcase comes with a protective, extra-thick hard shell and a scratch-resistant finish, along with double spinner wheels that ensure smooth mobility. It comes in light blue, orange, navy blue and black and in 21-, 26- and 30-inch sizes.

Promising review: "Perfect carryon for older traveler because it is lightweight and easy to manage. Holds enough clothing for two weeks in the tropics." — Judy
$75.59+ at Amazon
7
Amazon
Samsonite Omni PC hardside spinner
Available in 20, 24 and 28 inches, this lightweight yet durable spinner has side-mounted TSA locks, a scratch-resistant exterior and interior expansion to fit more items. It comes in multiple colors, including white, blue, red, pink and orange.

Promising review: "I’ve used this for multiple trips and am super happy with it. The quality has stayed intact - zippers still work well, it doesn’t scuff, and the straps hold well. It fits a lot, and is lightweight for its size, so I’m never in danger of going over the checked bag weight limit." — Danielle D
$119+ at Amazon
8
Amazon
Rockland Melbourne hardside spinner
This sleek spinner-wheel suitcase comes in 24 and 28 inches, or a set of three that includes 20-, 24- and 28-inch pieces. It's available in several colors, including pink, orange, blue, black, green and silver.

Promising review: "Lightweight and beautiful blue color. Looks like much more expensive luggage. I bought this luggage for a gift, but I have this set in another color and the luggage has lasted through several trips." — Amanda
$92.86+ at Amazon
9
Amazon
Travelpro Maxlite 5 softside spinner
If softside luggage is more your preference, this expandable suitcase fits the bill. It has spinner wheels that rotate 360 degrees for a smoother rolling experience and a lightweight design. It comes in sizes of 19, 20, 21, 25 and 29 inches and in multiple colors.

Promising review: "My wife has a weight restrictions on what she can do lift and pull. This is very lightweight and is easy for her to maneuver. She used it to travel across country. She said it was perfect." — Keith
$144.49 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pack of compression socks

18 Highly-Rated Travel Products You Can Get On Amazon Prime

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Personal Trainers Share The 1 Exercise They Never Do

Style & Beauty

Synthetic Diamonds Are Wildly Cheaper Than Natural Ones. So What’s The Catch?

Food & Drink

This Type Of Cutting Board Can Decrease Your Risk Of Getting Sick

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Are You An ‘Echoist’?

Food & Drink

8 Common Kitchen Habits That A Food Safety Inspector Might Fail You For

Parenting

Adopted And Donor-Conceived Kids Deserve The Truth. They Don’t Always Get It.

Shopping

This Incredibly Popular Water Flosser Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Sympathy Gifts That Brought Grieving People Some Actual Comfort

Shopping

Cordless Vacuum Cleaners That Made Reviewers’ Lives So Much Cleaner

Shopping

Here Are 20 Things That Martha Stewart Is Shopping On Etsy

Parenting

25 Intimate Birth Photos That Capture The Beauty And Power Of Delivery

Home & Living

3 Easy Ways To Limit Your Exposure To Blue Light (Without Giving Up Your Devices)

Work/Life

There's A Big New Ruling On What You're Allowed To Say About An Ex-Employer. Here's What It Means For You.

Shopping

These Target Bedding Buys Will Save Hot Sleepers From Overheating

Shopping

Amazon Is Having A Big Beauty Sale. Here Are 20 Things You Should Definitely Buy.

Shopping

11 Worthwhile Buys From Amazon's Secret Beauty Sale

Parenting

For Parents Fearful Of Their Teens’ Social Media Use, Here’s Some Hope — And Advice

Shopping

Get Up To $300 Off Select Shark Vacuums And Appliances At Walmart Right Now

Style & Beauty

These Size-Flexible Clothing Brands Go Up And Down In Size When You Do

Shopping

32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Relationships

So Your Friend Asks You To Pick Them Up From The Airport. Are You Annoyed?

Shopping

Give Your Wardrobe A Refresh During Nordstrom’s Spring Sale

Shopping

This Hard-Working Night Cream Worked Wonders On My Dry-But-Acne-Prone Skin

Home & Living

This Experimental Dating Show Is A Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Baby Products For Parents That Don't Have A Lot Of Space

Shopping

Beats Earbuds (In Very Springy Colors) Are On Sale Right Now

Shopping

Why This Indie Beauty Brand’s Sephora Launch Was A Full-Circle Moment For The Founder

Shopping

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Shopping

Just 29 Home Office Essentials That'll Jazz Up Your Permanent WFH Space

Shopping

Walmart Is A Lesser-Known Destination For Adorable Houseplants

Shopping

These Are The Highest-Rated Long-Sleeve T-Shirts At Walmart

Money

People Have Started Getting Invitations To Apple Pay Later. Here's What It Does.

Shopping

12 Convenient Luggage Pieces That Amazon Shoppers Have Already Vetted

Shopping

This Furniture With Secret Storage Space Is Actually Nice-Looking

Food & Drink

Can Cooking Heal Us? Here's What Experts Say.

Parenting

These Are Early Warning Signs That Your Child May Have Dyslexia

Shopping

26 Unnecessarily Extra Products You’ll Be Glad You Own

Shopping

Buy This Boutique-Worthy Outdoor Furniture From Target Before Someone Else Does

Wellness

Does Blinking A Lot Mean You're Lying?