After a long, hot, sticky summer day of enjoying the outdoors by grilling, exercising or simply lounging in the sun, there’s nothing like taking a nice, long shower and curling up in bed — but only if you have the right pajamas.

That oversized flannel shirt you slept in all winter and spring? Not going to cut it on those hot summer nights. That’s why switching out your sleep wardrobe for the summer months is key. Finding lightweight, ultra breathable pajamas to wear this summer will make you feel that much more relaxed and comfortable.

We’ve found seven pairs for women that are all from Target, the maker of our very favorite PJs.

1
Target
These viral, super soft pajamas
If you’ve heard someone talking about the viral Target pajamas, they probably mean these. Not only are these extremely soft, but they’re also very lightweight. Just reading a handful of the 1,000+ positive reviews will probably convince you to give them a whirl. They’re also available in plus sizes and a variety of prints.
$21.99 at Target
2
Target
The perfect satin short set
If you’re all about silky smooth satin in the hot, sticky summer months, this pajama set (with shorts, of course) could be a good option. Available from XS-1X and five different colors, these $25 pajamas would make an awesome gift for a girls trip or bridal party activity.
$25 at Target
3
Target
100% cotton pajamas that look $$$
For a pajama set that looks cute and stylish enough to wear in the real world, try these 100% cotton, textured pajamas. The pink color is also pretty amazing.
$16.99 at Target
4
Target
Pajamas that are anything but boring
Every now and then you just want a pair of pajamas that is giving a little more razzle dazzle than your typical, neutral pajamas. That’s what these offer, in addition to high customer ratings and the lightweight, ultra soft material that people love.
$21.99 at Target
5
Target
The perfect sexy summer pajamas
Who says lightweight pajamas have to be all function and not fashion? This cami and short set is as breathable and breezy as it gets while also being pretty darn sexy (and available and multiple patterns).
$19.99 at Target
6
Target
A trend-focused set
Another set that looks cute enough to wear to go run errands, this knit set from Target is absurdly trendy (especially the lettuce trim on the shorts). As one reviewer said, “I need every color. Super cute and comfy. Felt stylish lounging around the house.”
$59.99 at Target
7
Target
The ideal short sleeve and long pants set
If you’re one of those people who has to wear long pants in bed, these Stars Above pajamas have a short sleeve top for those warm nights while featuring buttery soft long pants, too.
$27.99 at Target
