Reviewers Say These Lightweight Quilted Jackets Are Deceptively Warm

L.L. Bean Ultralight 850 down sweater

: 4.6 out of 5 starsYou can't go wrong with a classic like this down "sweater" from L.L. Bean. This timeless jacket is as lightweight as it gets. Made with super warm down filling, it's shockingly lightweight without skimping on heat retention. It's available in four colors in women's regular and petite sizing from XXS–XL and men's regular and tall sizing S–XXXL.: "I have only had my new jacket for a couple of weeks but have worn it almost every time I went outside. I live in VT where it can get very cold. I did wear it when the temperature was in the teens and it was very comfortable. I look forward to trying it when the temps are below zero. It fits well and I very much like the style and the "unique ribbing." The liner is also a smooth material which I like so much better than fleece which shirts and sweaters can cling to when putting it on. I also love the dark green color!" — George T.