Reviewers Say These Lightweight Quilted Jackets Are Deceptively Warm

Is there anything more irritating than having to schlep a giant winter coat around all day once you’ve overheated? While the mere thought of it grates my nerves, the alternative — not wearing a coat and then being too cold — is also a dangerous move. This makes finding a middle ground imperative, both for peace of mind and body temperature. A lightweight jacket that also happens to be ultra-warm is an easy way to split the difference.

Many clothing brands boast of having such a jacket in their arsenal, but all are certainly not made equal. To truly find the best options on the market, we scoured reviews sections to ensure shoppers verified such claims.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best light, thin and packable jackets for men and women that are deceptively warm, according to reviews. Take a look around and pick one up for yourself. They come at a range of price points, styles and colors, but they’re all a great option for chilly days and won’t weigh you down.