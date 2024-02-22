ShoppingStyleClothingcold weather

Reviewers Say These Lightweight Quilted Jackets Are Deceptively Warm

These light jackets have great insulation to keep heat in without weighing you down.
Is there anything more irritating than having to schlep a giant winter coat around all day once you’ve overheated? While the mere thought of it grates my nerves, the alternative — not wearing a coat and then being too cold — is also a dangerous move. This makes finding a middle ground imperative, both for peace of mind and body temperature. A lightweight jacket that also happens to be ultra-warm is an easy way to split the difference.

Many clothing brands boast of having such a jacket in their arsenal, but all are certainly not made equal. To truly find the best options on the market, we scoured reviews sections to ensure shoppers verified such claims.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best light, thin and packable jackets for men and women that are deceptively warm, according to reviews. Take a look around and pick one up for yourself. They come at a range of price points, styles and colors, but they’re all a great option for chilly days and won’t weigh you down.

1
Amazon
Amazon Essentials lightweight puffer jacket
Amazon rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

If you're in the market for a packable puffer, you don't want to miss this one at Amazon. Made with water-resistant fabric, it's designed to be ultralight while still providing serious warmth during the cold winter months. It has a quilted pattern with seam detailing and a stand collar along with sipper pockets and comfy elastic cuffs, all of which can be packed neatly into its carrying bag. It's available in a range of colors in women's sizes XS–6X and men's sizes XS–6X tall.

Promising review: "I love this coat! This coat is so much warmer than I expected! It fits true to size and is very well made. It is easy to clean and packs down small (in the stuff sack that was included with it.) A great coat for a great value!" — Julie Strong
Women's: $26.90+ at AmazonMen's: $38+ at Amazon
2
L.L. Bean
L.L. Bean Ultralight 850 down sweater
L.L. Bean rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

You can't go wrong with a classic like this down "sweater" from L.L. Bean. This timeless jacket is as lightweight as it gets. Made with super warm down filling, it's shockingly lightweight without skimping on heat retention. It's available in four colors in women's regular and petite sizing from XXS–XL and men's regular and tall sizing S–XXXL.

Promising review: "I have only had my new jacket for a couple of weeks but have worn it almost every time I went outside. I live in VT where it can get very cold. I did wear it when the temperature was in the teens and it was very comfortable. I look forward to trying it when the temps are below zero. It fits well and I very much like the style and the "unique ribbing." The liner is also a smooth material which I like so much better than fleece which shirts and sweaters can cling to when putting it on. I also love the dark green color!" — George T.
Women's: $219 at L.L. BeanMen's: $219 at L.L. Bean
3
Nordstrom
The North Face Antora jacket
Nordstrom rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Run, don't walk, to grab this windbreaker-like North Face shell jacket. This popular piece of outerwear is a must for anyone who wants to add a bit of style to their cold-weather arsenal and look good doing it. It's considered more midweight than lightweight, but its slim silhouette still fits the bill. It features an adjustable three-piece hood, elastic cuffs and a wind- and water-repellant shell. You can get it in a few cool colors in standard and plus sizes from XS–XXL.

Promising review: "100% worth every penny. I love this jacket. It's light weight and doesn't get me wet when it's raining out. Best part is that it also keeps me warm" — Isabel
Women's: $110 at NordstromWomen's: $77+ at The North FaceMen's: $100 at The North Face
4
Nordstrom
The North Face Canyonlands full-zip jacket
Nordstrom rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Available in two colors, this casual jacket is the perfect layering piece. The soft material is super warm on its own and can also be worn under a bigger coat when the cold gets serious. It's available in sizes S–XXL. (It also comes in a hoodie style.)

Promising review: "Soooo warm. This jacket is perfect for those cold mornings in Cali!! Very light but definitely does it's job!!!" — Gina
Men's: $90 at NordstromMen's: $56.39 at Amazon (regularly $89.95)Women's: $54+ at Nordstrom
5
Athleta
Athleta Whisper Featherless puffer jacket
Athleta rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Available in three colors in women's sizes XXS–3X, this poular jacket at Athleta meets all the necessary requirements. It's made with lightweight recycled materials that will keep you warm, cozy and looking chic. It has a high-low hem to keep your bum warm, pockets and an adjustable bungee at the hem so you can customize the fit to your own body and preferences.

Promising review: "Nice light jacket with super style. I love how light this jacket is but still warm enough for a winter walk. Easy to wear by slipping it on over anything and go!" — anonymous
Women's: $199 at Athleta
6
Columbia
Columbia Labyrinth Loop insulated jacket
Amazon rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

You don't have to be a hiker to love this jacket, but it is a wonderful option for those who spend a lot of times outdoors. It's made with recycled synthetic down insulation that retains body heat while remaining breathable and squishes down for easy packing and carrying. The exterior is water-resistant and the interior is designed with thermal-reflective gold dots that can also help to keep you extra warm. It's available in five colors and men's standard, big and tall lengths in sizes S–XXL and in women's XS-3X. (Some sizes and colors are currently on sale.)

Promising review: "This jacket is exactly what I was looking for. I only owned spring/fall jackets and heavy winter parkas. I wanted something lightweight, but would keep me warm when temperatures were below freezing. This jacket is it. Extraordinarily light (not at all bulky) and extraordinarily warm." — Keith
Men's: $165 at ColumbiaMen's: $99.79+ at AmazonWomen's: $82.50+ at Columbia (regularly $165)
7
Vuori
Vuori Canyon insulated jacket
Vuori rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Available in women's sizes XS–XL, this simple, yet sweetly elegant insulated jacket is flying off the shelves, so you better snag one while you still can. It keeps you warm on cold days spent on-the-go, including during camping trips. It's deisgned to be a bit boxy and oversized, and reviewers recommend sizing down if you prefer a more fitted look. It's made with recycled materials and looks as good as it feels.

Promising review: "My new favorite jacket! Love, love , love this jacket! The color is great and the fit is perfect! I debated on the size, it’s a relaxed fit, so I opted for the smaller size and it’s perfect! So lightweight it almost feels like you’re not wearing any jacket, but it’s also warm." — Tracey M.
Women's: $150 at Vuori (regularly $188)Women's: $149.93 at R.E.I. (regularly $188)
8
Carhartt
Carhartt Rain Defender insulated rain jacket
Carhartt rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

This jacket weighs a feathery 1.75 ounces and is still able to keep you warm in chilly weather. It's insulated and quilted, with generously-sized pockets in which to stuff your gloved hands. It comes in five colors in men's regular and tall sizing from S–3XL and in women's XS-XL.

Promising review: "I like it. Like the jacket it's lightweight yet warm and blocks the wind" — Steve J.
Men's: $99.99+ at CarharttMen's: $99.99 at AmazonWomen's: $92.75 at Amazon
9
Quince
Quince Featherless quilted long puffer jacket
Quince rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

Want a bit more coverage without the extra bulk? Quince has the perfect option. The quilted design is as cozy and warm (and on-trend) as it gets without making you feel like you're wearing a giant puffer coat. The high-stand collar keeps your neck warm while a hidden front two-way zip closure keeps your torso toasty. It's available in two colors in women's sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: "Love this jacket. I bought this jacket for a December trip to Italy. I wanted something that wasn't super bulky. This jacket is warm without the added bulk. I originally purchased a medium but switched to a small. For reference, I am 5'-5" and 125 lbs, I would definetly recommend it." — Kelly
Women's: $99.90 at Quince
10
Amazon
A lightweight quilted jacket at Amazon
Amazon rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Featuring a timeless longline chore coat silhouette, this lightweight quilted jacket boasts a cool diamond texture that looks as good as it feels. It's surprisingly warm, cozy and versatile. You can dress it up or down, either way, it won't feel like you're wearing a shapeless coat or sacrificing style for warmth. It's available in a range of colors in women's sizes S–XXL.

Promising review: "Perfect. This is a great travel coat because it’s warm but not too heavy and lends itself to layering if you need more" — Tamsterhr
Women's: $49.98 at Amazon

