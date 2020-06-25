HuffPost Finds

The Best Linen Sheets On Amazon 2020 For Hot Summer Nights

These top-rated linen sheets on Amazon will be just as cool as the other side of the pillow.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

We've found linen sheets that will keep you as cool as the cold side of the pillow.
We've found linen sheets that will keep you as cool as the cold side of the pillow.

After a long day, you want your bed to be a place for restful sleep. But you might have noticed that your sleep schedule is off a little (or a lot) these days. “Quarantine dreams,” for instance, might be keeping you up at night.

With everything going on in the world, experts say there are a few key things you can do to combat coronavirus anxiety, like showering and minimizing your screen time before bed. A sleeping environment where you can rest easy is important, too.

You might be looking to make your bed more comfortable, especially with the hot summer nights to come. We talked to bedding experts from Brooklinen and Parachute who said hot sleepers might want to turn to linen sheet sets, since the fabric can keep you cool.

But linen sheets can be pricy, and you may wonder if they really are worth the money. If you feel like splurging to catch some Zs, Brooklinen’s light linen sheets and Citizenry’s stonewashed set that’s made in Portugal are recommended by our shopping experts.

If you feel like saving a little money, you’re in luck — we searched for the top-rated linen sheets on Amazon to find more affordable options. (There are a lot of highly reviewed sheets hiding on the site, including these that have over 80,000 reviews.)

You’ll want to keep in mind when looking through Amazon’s assortment of bedding that searches for “linen sheets” can turn up brands with “linen” in their name instead of actual linen sheets. Our advice is to check that the sheets are made entirely out of linen and not from microfiber or polyester.

Check out some of the best linen sheets on Amazon below. They all have a rating of at least four stars.

Check out the best linen sheets on Amazon:

1
Stone & Beam Belgian Flax Linen Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.4-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
$$$:Find them for $165 to $209, depending on size, at Amazon.
2
DAPU Pure Stone Washed Linen Sheets
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.5-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
$$$:Find them for $120 to $146, depending on the size, at Amazon.
3
Simple&Opulence Linen Sheet Set
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.2-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
$$$:Find them for $114 to $144, depending on the size, at Amazon.
4
Sijo Premium Stone Washed French Linen Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.7-star rating.
Includes: This set includes two pillowcases and a fitted sheet, plus you can pick if you want the set to include a flat sheet or not.
$$$:Find them for $90 to $255, depending on the size, at Amazon.
5
meadow park Linen Sheets With Pillow Cases
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.3-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.
$$$: Find them for $130 or $140 — these sheets only come in queen and king sizes.
6
Solino Home Pure Linen Belgian Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.4.-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. You can also choose to get a duvet cover and pick between standard or king-size pillow shams.
$$$: Find them for $180 to $200, depending on the size, at Amazon.
7
King Linens Linen Fitted Sheet
Amazon
Rating: This sheet has a 4.4-star rating.
Includes: Just includes a fitted sheet — you can choose a full, queen or king size.
$$$:Find it for $55 to $75, depending on the size, at Amazon.
8
European Made Pure Linen Sheets Set
Amazon
Rating: These sheets have a 4.3-star rating.
Includes: This set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases.
$$$:Find them for $130 to $200, depending on the size, at Amazon.
shoppableSleepshoppingAmazonhome hacks