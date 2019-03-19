HuffPost Finds

The Best Linen Sheets: Target, Parachute, Amazon, Brooklinen And More

You get what you pay for, which is why linen bedding is worth the investment.

Linen sheets have that perfectly imperfect, wabi-sabi look that makes a room feel cozy AF. Unfortunately, if you’re on the hunt for affordable linen sheets you might be disappointed to discover that there are almost no linen sheet sets online that are under $100 — or $200, for that matter.

There’s a reason why linen bedding is so expensive, and it has to do with the way linen is made. Linen is actually quite laborious to craft because it’s made out of flax, which is stronger and more durable than cotton. And, though it’s crisper than cotton at first, linen gets softer and silkier over time the more it’s handled, which is what makes it such a cozy bedtime companion.

Still, linen was the fabric of 2018. We saw linen jumpsuits and wrap dresses fill our closets, linen bedding and duvets take over our bedrooms, and linen make its way into our home decor in the form of curtains and pillows. If something could be made out of linen, it was made out of linen, and the trend isn’t slowing down in 2019.

They say you get what you pay for, so if you’re shopping for a set of quality linen sheets, be sure they’re made of 100 percent linen. Though there are plenty of places marketing linen sheet sets for cheap, you probably won’t find a quality linen sheet set for less than $100.

To help in your search, we’ve rounded up 10 reliable places selling 100 percent linen sheet sets that are actually worth it. Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Morrow Heirloom French Linen Classic Sheet Set
Morrow Soft Goods
Morrow's linen bedding is woven with 100 percent French flax fibers that keep you warm in the winter, and cool in the summer. Each set has been pre-washed so they're soft to the touch, but they'll only continue to get softer with each turn in the wash. Get a set from Morrow starting at $275.
2
Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Brooklinen's linen sheets are made in Portugal and are certified chemical free, which means you're getting what you pay for. A set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow cases. Get a set from Brooklinen starting at $249.
3
EpicLinen Linen Sheet Set
Etsy / EpicLinen
This raw stone washed linen sheet set is made entirely of soft and durable linen that's breathable and lightweight. Choose from 29 vibrant colors, though we're privy to this moss green shade. Get a set on Etsy starting at $198.
4
Primary Goods Complete Linen Bedding Set
Primary Goods
This Primary Goods complete bedding set is made of only the highest quality French linen that's been stonewashed for maximum softness you can see and feel. The set includes a fitted sheet, flat sheet, two pillow cases and a linen duvet. Get a five-piece complete bedding set at Primary Goods starting at $349.
5
Parachute Linen Sheet Set
Parachute Home
Parachute's linen sheets are made in Portugal from quality European flax for a breathable feel that only gets softer over time. Keep in mind that a sheet set from Parachute includes a fitted sheet and two pillow cases, no flat sheet. Get a set from Parachute starting at $149.
6
Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set
The Citizenry
Citizenry's stonewashed linen sheets are sustainably made in Portugal's oldest family-run mill. They're made with French linen that is soft, breathable and durable. Each set includes a fitted and flat sheet, as well as two pillowcases. Get a set at The Citizenry starting at $250.
7
Loomstead Linen Sheet Set
Wayfair
This linen sheet set is made from Belgian flax linen that's soft and airy, so it keeps you cool and dry while you sleep. Get a set on Wayfair starting at $159.
8
Len Linum Pure Linen Sheets Set
Amazon
These Len Linum sheets are made of 100 percent pure linen that's free from chemical treatments. It's naturally rugged and durable, and comes in eight different colors. The set includes flat and fitted sheets, and two pillow cases Get a set from Amazon starting at $120.
9
MagicLinen Linen Sheet Set
Etsy / MagicLinen
MagicLinen is an Etsy shop dedicated to creating gorgeous, one-of-a-kind linen creations you'll love for years to come. This woodrose linen sheet set is made from chemical-free fabric that's breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking. Get the set from Etsy starting at $209.
10
Fieldcrest Solid Linen Sheet Set
Amazon
This set of solid linen sheets from Target is made entirely of lightweight linen that'll keep you cool and comfortable all night long. They're made with a delicate and detailed embroidered edge to add just a touch of personality to any space. Get a full set at Target starting at $140.
shoppablefinancehome and gardenfinds trendsInvestment and Company Informationfinds homeparachutefinds wellnessBedding and Linens