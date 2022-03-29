Anastasiia Krivenok via Getty Images

There’s nothing quite as inviting as a cozy, plush and well-appointed bed. From fluffy duvet covers to soft pillows, setting the scene can make a big difference not only in the quality of sleep you get but in the overall aesthetic of your bedroom. Once relegated to country homes, sheets and duvet covers made of linen have become increasingly popular over the last few years. They’re perfect for sexy summer nights and mornings, and the expensive vibes elevate the look and feel of the entire space.

Linen sheets are a really easy way to add visual interest to a room without changing much of anything at all. They adds depth and texture, with a hint of casual luxury. They are also are beautifully cooling, making them perfect for the warm months. You can certainly iron them, but we find that they add a lovely touch of rumpled texture when left to their own devices. They feels rustic, lived in, sensual and elegant all at once.

There are a lot of popular linen sheet brands, and there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of the ones listed below in your social feeds. But we’ve also added a few unexpected options from retailers like Amazon and West Elm that are just as highly rated and luxurious. While linen sheet sets are often a splurge, the trend is now widespread enough that you can find them at a variety of price points.

Each of these offerings comes in a wide array of colors, so you can find the hue that best matches your bedroom aesthetic, whether it’s muted zen tones or bold, cheerful stripes and colors. They’ll be an essential part of your bedroom and sleep routine before you know it.