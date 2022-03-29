Shopping

The Best Linen Sheets And Bedding

Get that sweetly rumpled look for your bedding with some of our favorite brands like Brooklinen, Parachute and more.

There’s nothing quite as inviting as a cozy, plush and well-appointed bed. From fluffy duvet covers to soft pillows, setting the scene can make a big difference not only in the quality of sleep you get but in the overall aesthetic of your bedroom. Once relegated to country homes, sheets and duvet covers made of linen have become increasingly popular over the last few years. They’re perfect for sexy summer nights and mornings, and the expensive vibes elevate the look and feel of the entire space.

Linen sheets are a really easy way to add visual interest to a room without changing much of anything at all. They adds depth and texture, with a hint of casual luxury. They are also are beautifully cooling, making them perfect for the warm months. You can certainly iron them, but we find that they add a lovely touch of rumpled texture when left to their own devices. They feels rustic, lived in, sensual and elegant all at once.

There are a lot of popular linen sheet brands, and there’s a good chance you’ve seen some of the ones listed below in your social feeds. But we’ve also added a few unexpected options from retailers like Amazon and West Elm that are just as highly rated and luxurious. While linen sheet sets are often a splurge, the trend is now widespread enough that you can find them at a variety of price points.

Each of these offerings comes in a wide array of colors, so you can find the hue that best matches your bedroom aesthetic, whether it’s muted zen tones or bold, cheerful stripes and colors. They’ll be an essential part of your bedroom and sleep routine before you know it.

1
Brooklinen
A fan-fave linen set
Brooklinen's Core sheet set is light, cozy and effortless. Each piece is washed and dyed in small batches, making them a playfully unique character. It's available in five essential colors and nine limited-edition shades.
Get them from Brooklinen starting at $179.10.
2
Parachute
A timeless, durable set
Elegant and timeless, Parachute's linen sheets are excellently crafted in Portugal to elevate your bedroom's look and feel. Available n 12 shades, it only gets better with time.
Get it from Parachute starting at $164.
3
Quince
A sheet set that gets softer and cozier over time
Amongst the more affordable sets in the bunch, Quince's linen sheet set is pre-washed for that dreamy lived-in, rumpled vibe. They're available in eight shades, are as beautiful as they are comfy cozy and are made to fit even the deepest of mattresses and toppers.
Get it from Quince starting at $129.90.
4
Coyuchi
Temperature-regulating organic linen sheets
If you're looking for eco-friendly options, then these breathable relaxed organic linen sheets are soft, weighty and long-lasting. The flax is grown in France by a community of farmers that include it as part of their rotation of organic crops. They're available in seven colors and best of all, they become get softer and more supple with each wash.
Get it from Coyuchi starting at $118.
5
H&M
A linen duvet set
Available in 12 shades, this set is a beautiful addition to your bedding repertoire. It's a slightly different set up than most other sets: It includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases, and fitted sheets can be purchased separately here for a very European vibe.
Get it from H&M for $129.
6
West Elm
A popular European flax linen set
Woven from European-grown flax and constructed in China in a fair trade-certified factory, these luxe sheets are great starters for those looking to dip their toes into the linen sheet lifestyle. You can purchase items individually or as a set including a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases in a variety of colors, ranging from six hues for sheets up to 18 colors for duvet covers.
Get them from West Elm starting at $229.50.
7
Food52
A simple, yet beautiful set
These Hawkins sheet sets are just what you need to make a cozy bed nest. The stonewashed Belgian linen comes in a whopping 18 different shades and can be purchased as individual sheets or pillowcases are sets. The Essential Set includes a fitted sheet, top sheet and pillowcases. The Complete Set includes a duvet cover, fitted sheet, top sheet and pillowcases. It's an investment, but if you're looking to drop some change then they're well worth it.
Get it from Food52 starting at $225.
8
The Citizenry
A stonewashed linen bundle
Made in a fair trade environment from start to finish, this stunning set from The Citizenry is woven in the oldest, family-run linen mill in Portugal. The organic texture is soft and inviting, and the range of 12 color combinations are soothing and delightful. The set includes a flat and fitted sheet, four pillowcases and a duvet cover. They're an opulent splurge that's worth every penny.
Get it from The Citizenry starting at $445.
9
Cultiver
A set of pre-washed linens
If you're looking to splurge then these pure linen sheets from Cultiver have a soft vintage feel from day one. With 17 different colors to choose from, they come in a linen bag for easy storage, the pillowcases feature a simple envelope closure, and the fitted sheets are generously sized with strong elastic.
Get it from Cultiver starting at $325.
10
Amazon
A French linen sheet set from Normandy
Perfect for hot sleepers, these natural linen sheets from Dapu are made of high-quality French-grown flax from Normandy. They're sustainably harvested and processed without harsh chemicals or additives, making them gentle for sensitive skin and babies. Stone washing gives these sheets a soft hand feeling and durable, breathable texture and they're available in eight different colors.
Get it from Amazon starting at $124.99.
