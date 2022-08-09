Shopping

Despite being nearly obsessive about sun protection and skin care, every summer, without fail, I end up with sunburned lips. It’s easy to forget that putting sunscreen on your mouth is just as important as the rest of your face and body, but it’s an absolute must. I’ve long been a devotee of Fresh’s cult-fave Sugar lip balm with SPF to help ameliorate my neglect, so you can imagine my surprise when I tried to buy a tube this summer season and discovered that this beloved lip protectant has been reformulated without SPF.

A huge selling point of this bestselling balm was that it offered a barrier against UV rays. So now what? It was time to find a new lip product with sun protection — and luckily, we can all breathe a sigh of relief, because there are quite a few brands who are doing the good work of making SPF-infused lip formulas in all kinds of beautiful shades, from the bold to the subtle.

One of the biggest selling points of Fresh’s Sugar balms (aside from the sun protection) was that they have a gorgeous texture and come in a lovely assortment of colors, so it’s key that a replacement has the same quality ingredients and color selections. Below, I’ve rounded up a few excellent replacements from popular skin care brands like EltaMD, Colorescience, Aquaphor and more. Keep reading to pick one up for yourself and establish a new summer lip fave.

1
Dermstore
EltaMD UV lip balm SPF 36
Few brands know sun protection like EltaMD, and their water-resistant lip balm is a must before you hit the beach or pool. It's long-lasting, moisturizing and soothing for already chapped, burned lips.
$13 at Dermstore
2
Amazon
Coola organic mineral sunscreen tinted lip balm SPF 30
Available in four different shades, Coola's organic balm adds a wash of natural color while keeping lips nourished and safe from the sun's harmful rays.
$18 at Amazon
3
Dermstore
Colorescience Sunforgettable color balm SPF 50
Invest in your lips with a luxurious set from Colorescience. It comes with three lovely shades that are ultra-hydrating with SPF 50 protection and can also be used on the cheeks for a pop of color.
Set of three: $73 at Dermstore
4
Amazon
Supergoop Play SPF 30 lip balm with açai
Enjoy a hydrating, açai-flavored balm that feels amazing, leaves lips looking healthy and smooth and provides sun protection to the tune of SPF 30. You can always count on Supergoop to have a great antioxidant-rich, SPF-inclusive lip balm formula in their repertoire.
$12 at Amazon
5
Paula's Choice
Paula's Choice Lipscreen SPF 50
It's not surprising that one of my favorite skin care brands would have a lip balm with such a high SPF count. Paula's Choice Lipscreen features a whopping SPF 50 in addition to a moisture-rich formula that soothes and hydrates chapped lips.
$8 at Paula's Choice (originally $10)
6
Amazon
Aquaphor lip protectant plus sunscreen SPF 30
I'm a big fan of Aquaphor in general for chapped lips. You just can't beat that classic nourishing formula. This version includes SPF 30 to keep your lips safe from harmful UV rays year-round. It's perfect for a hot day spent outdoors.
$2.84 at Amazon
7
Dermstore
MDSolarSciences hydrating sheer lip balm SPF 30
MDSolarSciences' tinted lip balm gives you a subtle sprinkle of color with a natural finish that looks like your lips, but better. It's hydrating, smoothing and has SPF 30 to shield against UV rays. It's available in three gorgeous shades.
$20 at Dermstore
8
Ulta
Well People lip butter SPF 15 tinted balm
Enriched with hydrating plant-based ingredients, this SPF 15 tinted lip balm from Well People is creamy, rich and leaves lips conditioned with a hint of color. It's available in two shades and clear.
$15 at Ulta
9
Credo Beauty
EleVen by Venus Williams Perfect Form lip balm SPF 15
This broad spectrum mineral lip balm by Venus Williams is great for any outdoor activities. It's hydrating, softening and protects lips from UV rays thanks to SPF 15. Pick from three color options: clear, sheer pink or sheer berry.
$19 at Credo Beauty

