12 Amazing Lip Care Products To Stuff In Stockings This Year

“I always tell my patients, ‘Don’t forget about your lips,’” Marisa Garshick, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, previously told HuffPost. Having a healthy and youthful pout goes beyond what a syringe of filler can do. It’s also about having an exfoliated, nourished and protected skin surface that can readily absorb emollients, antioxidants and other beneficial ingredients.
We followed the doctor’s orders and rounded up a juicy list of lip products for this area that’s often neglected in skin care regimens, to either gift yourself or to make great last-minute stocking stuffers.
Keep reading to find lip glosses jam-packed with free radical-reducing oils, lipsticks that won’t dry out lips, reparative balms to ward off the effects of winter and hydrating treatments to soften and plump your lips.