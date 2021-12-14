12 Amazing Lip Care Products To Stuff In Stockings This Year

Fan favorite lip scrubs, serums, balms and glosses that'll make your pout look and feel luscious

<a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fexfoliating-lip-scrub-with-fine-volcanic-sand-brown-sugar-pimprod2024911" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Exfoliate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b668d1e4b068effecc1902" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ulta.com%2Fp%2Fexfoliating-lip-scrub-with-fine-volcanic-sand-brown-sugar-pimprod2024911" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Exfoliate</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flip-sleeping-mask-P420652" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="treat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b668d1e4b068effecc1902" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Flip-sleeping-mask-P420652" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">treat</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-core-lip-collection" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hydrate" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61b668d1e4b068effecc1902" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=lipcareproducts-TessaFlores-121321-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.glossier.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-core-lip-collection" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">hydrate</a> your lips with this juicy list of products to show your lips some love.
Sephora
“I always tell my patients, ‘Don’t forget about your lips,’” Marisa Garshick, a New York City-based board-certified dermatologist, previously told HuffPost. Having a healthy and youthful pout goes beyond what a syringe of filler can do. It’s also about having an exfoliated, nourished and protected skin surface that can readily absorb emollients, antioxidants and other beneficial ingredients.

We followed the doctor’s orders and rounded up a juicy list of lip products for this area that’s often neglected in skin care regimens, to either gift yourself or to make great last-minute stocking stuffers.

Keep reading to find lip glosses jam-packed with free radical-reducing oils, lipsticks that won’t dry out lips, reparative balms to ward off the effects of winter and hydrating treatments to soften and plump your lips.

1
A lip collection for glossy and natural-looking lips
Glossier
Each of these lip-enhancing products from Glossier contains conditioning oils and moisturizing emollients to provide a cushiony wear that looks healthy and effortless. Included in this Core Lip Collection is Glossier's long-wearing and glassy-finish lip gloss that makes lips feel nourished, not sticky, as well as the brand's matte sheer lipstick that offers buildable coverage and is high in linoleic acid to prevent moisture loss. Their well-known universal and protective Balm Dotcom salve, which is rich in antioxidants, is also included in this economical buy. You get to pick your favorite shade for each product.

Get it from Glossier for $35.
2
A nourishing overnight mask for your lips
Sephora
Laneige's intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask was previously recommended by Garshick as a way to get healthier lips because of its ability to help prevent moisture loss. "It combines a moisture-wrap technology and a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits, so your lips are softer, smoother and healthier when you wake up," Garshick said.

Get it from Sephora for $22.
3
A complete set of lip care, from tints to treatments
Sephora
This limited-edition value set by Fresh has everything you need for lip care, including their advanced therapy lip treatment balm that Candace Marino, a medical aesthetician better known to her clientele as the L.A. Facialist, calls "a game-changer for dry or dehydrated lips." Additionally, four of the mini balms contain a protective SPF 15, and the Rosé and Icon colors give buildable sheer berry finishes as well as nourishing moisture.

Get it from Sephora for $45.
4
A best-selling lip plumper for fuller-looking lips
Sephora
Sephora reviewers call Buxom's Full On plumping lip polish "my favorite lip gloss in the entire world," "my favorite lip plumper that I have used" and "the best plumper out there." Infused with vitamins A and E for protective hydration, this pleasantly tingly formula uses a unique peptide complex to help give lips a more plump and fuller look. There are 21 long-wearing shades to choose from and three different finishes.

Get it from Sephora $21.
5
A wildly popular lip scrub
Ulta
Flaky patches and dry, peeling lips can seriously benefit from this cleansing scrub with fine volcanic sand by Kopari. Brown sugar granules naturally buff away dead skin, while protein-rich coconut oil hydrates, leaving supple lips in its wake. This is a great option for people who wear lipstick and are tired of it sticking to flaky patches on their lips.

Get it from Ulta $18.
6
A reparative lip treatment for sensitive lips
Sephora
Cracked, chapped and irritated lip sufferers, this reparative and calming lip therapy balm from First Aid Beauty has come to your winter rescue. This applies like a semi-matte, non-slip balm and contains super ingredients like colloidal oatmeal to nurture distressed skin, shea butter to help support the skin's barrier and glycerin to help moisture retention.

Get it from Sephora for $12.
7
A dual-ended tool to gently exfoliate your lips
Sephora
This lip exfoliation tool is great to use with scrubs and has soft non-porous silicone bristles to gently and effectively remove dry, dead skin. Additionally, the smaller end can be used to hygienically apply lip products, balms and treatments so you don't have to dip your finger in any jars or tubes.

Get it from Sephora for $10.
8
A comfortable lip tint that you can also wear as blush
Sephora
Get an effortless-looking lip color that looks like a natural flush all day long with Freck's Cheekslime blush and lip tint. This super blendable and creamy formula offers buildable color for a customizable look and contains nourishing plant-based collagen to minimize the appearance of fine lines on the lips and keep skin plump and hydrated.

Get it from Sephora for $22.
9
A moisturizing and protective balm with SPF
Sephora
Available in five different scents, this shine-free and conditioning balm by Jack Black helps provide serious protection and healing power for dry or cracked lips. Aside from the broad spectrum SPF 25, this balm contains green tea extract and vitamin E to help shield lips from aging free-radicals.

Get it from Sephora for $8.
10
A hydrating ultra-shiny gloss without stickiness
Sephora
This is not like the gunky, sticky lip gloss of your youth that stuck to your hair like glue in a breeze. This jelly lip gloss from Tower28 has a juicy, reflective shine, but with the feel of a moisturizing balm. It's also formulated with five nurturing oils, including apricot kernel, raspberry seed and rose hip oil.

Get it from Sephora for $14.
11
A softening lipstick primer to prevent bunching and feathering
Nordstrom
Give your lipstick a smooth and even surface that's free from flakes and deep-set lines with Clinique's All About Lips lipstick primer and treatment. Using salicylic acid to gently exfoliate, dimethicone for a silky product-grabbing base and a variety of oils and fruit extracts for lasting hydration, this lip primer can help your lipstick last longer throughout the day.

Get it from Nordstrom for $27.50.
12
A nourishing lipstick that won't dry out your lips
Sephora
When you hear the words "matte lipstick," you might understandably translate that to "lipstick that's going to suck out every last bit of moisture in my lips." Rouge Dior refillable lipstick aims to eliminate that uncomfortable wear without compromising the staying power and opacity for which matte lipstick is revered. Incorporating red peony, shea butter and pomegranate flower, this formula can help keep lips feeling smooth, conditioned and hydrated for up to 16 hours.

Get it from Sephora for $38.
