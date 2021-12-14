12 Amazing Lip Care Products To Stuff In Stockings This Year

A lip collection for glossy and natural-looking lips

Each of these lip-enhancing products from Glossier contains conditioning oils and moisturizing emollients to provide a cushiony wear that looks healthy and effortless. Included in this Core Lip Collection is Glossier's long-wearing and glassy-finish lip gloss that makes lips feel nourished, not sticky, as well as the brand's matte sheer lipstick that offers buildable coverage and is high in linoleic acid to prevent moisture loss. Their well-known universal and protective Balm Dotcom salve, which is rich in antioxidants, is also included in this economical buy. You get to pick your favorite shade for each product.