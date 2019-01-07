10 Of Sephora's Best-Selling Lip Masks For Dry, Cracked Lips

You might be able to layer up in Amazon’s best-selling winter coat to protect your body from winter’s wrath, but protecting your delicate pout is another story.
The frosty cold and harsh winter winds can take a serious toll on the sensitive skin on your lips. If you feel like no matter how much lip balm you apply that your lips still feel dry, cracked and chapped, it’s time to take things up a notch with a lip mask.
For those of your wondering how this differs from your favorite face mask, a lip mask is a hydrating cream, serum or salve that you apply liberally to your pout to replenish and repair the skin overnight. After a lip mask, your pout will be plump, soft and ready for whatever the winter — or your most drying matte liquid lipsticks — might bring.
The key is finding a formula that is thick enough to moisturize your lips, but won’t prevent your skin cells from shedding and regenerating. But don’t stress, when it comes to finding the best products for your needs, like flake-free mascara or the best concealer for covering up blemishes, we’ve got you covered.
So you can skip the heavy research, we’ve rounded up the top 10 rated lip masks from Sephora so you can find the perfect lip mask for your pout. We’ve even added in ratings and promising reviews from users so you find the right one for your lip problems.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Rating: 4.25
Reviews: 5,000
Loves: 140,000
Promising Review: “After three days of this use, I had normal, moist, soft lips. Now, for maintenance, I apply it once a week at night, alongside my facial mask routine, and my lips have never felt healthier. Pricey, yes. But you really only need a small amount, and it works fantastically. It is well worth the cost!”
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 4,000
Loves: 150,000
Promising Review: “I live in the middle of the desert, so my lips have been dry for so long it had just kind of become the norm. I had tried everything! [...] This hydrated my lips, made them look plump, full, and healthy again. I cannot stress how much of a difference this made. If you live in the desert or deal with dry lips and can’t find a solution, I implore you to give this a try. It makes a world of a difference.”
Rating: 4
Reviews: 755
Loves: 30,000
Promising Review: “Very smooth and creamy texture, love the sugary smell. I usually apply it at night and my lips feel really nice and hydrated the next morning. I’ve been a fan of the Fresh lip balms ever since they came out at Sephora, and this product is another hit for me!”
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 202
Loves: 10,000
Promising Review: ″This was recommended to me by one of the workers and it has changed my life!!! The only thing that keeps my lips from getting chapped during the cold Maine winters. I apply it every night before bed and it works wonders. Sometimes I will apply during the day and just let it stay on until it eventually soaks in/comes off. As long as you are using at night though you will get the benefits!”
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 395
Loves: 10,000
Promising Review: “This lip balm is definitely for those who have chronically dry lips. For example, I’ve tried every drugstore lip balm out there and while it hydrated my lips it was only hydrated for a little while. When I put this on my lips stayed hydrated throughout the whole day leaving my lips nice and moisturized. It also has peppermint which gives a nice tingly touch.”
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 4,000
Loves: 50,000
Promising Review: “I really think this product has improved my lips significantly. I previously felt like my lips could not get enough moisture and were constantly always a little peel-y. I was putting on lip balm constantly. Ever since I started using this twice a day, I have not felt the need to use anything else! So wonderful, will repurchase many times!”
Rating: 4
Reviews: 304
Loves: 30,000
Promising Review: “I use this at night for an overnight treatment and it really helps to keep my lips moisturized. It’s not sticky and does plump my lips somewhat. The smell is wonderful as well!”
Rating: 4
Reviews: 656
Loves: 30,000 loves
Promising Review: “I’m allergic to almost every lip balm on the market, including Vaseline, Chapstick and Burt’s Bees. My allergy to lip products extends to lipsticks too, making it difficult to find lip products that don’t cause a reaction. This is the first lip balm I’ve used in years that hasn’t caused me to have an allergic reaction. It has transformed my winter lips back into healthy ones!”
Rating: 4.25
Reviews: 325
Loves: 10,000 loves
Promising Review: “I have insanely dry, chapped lips 24/7. I only wear vaseline on my lips because its the only thing that works and doesn’t irritate my lips or cause a breakout on them. This stuff is a miracle! It’s extremely thick and REALLY conditions your lips.”
Rating: 4.25
Reviews: 228
Loves: 10,000
Promising Review: “I have extremely dry lips, and nothing was working. I mean NOTHING. Until I got this little ball of amazingness. All the fine lines in my lips are completely gone, there is no dead skin, and they look so plump and pretty. I got my first one about 6 months ago and it is about 4/5 gone.”