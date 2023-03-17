ShoppingBeautyMakeuplips

These TikTok-Famous Lip Oils Are The Grown-Up Version Of Lip Gloss

The high-shine of a gloss, the nourishment of a balm and no unpleasant sticky texture in sight.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fshineon-lip-jelly-P448854" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tower 28 Shine On lip jelly" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fshineon-lip-jelly-P448854" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tower 28 Shine On lip jelly</a>, the <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dior Lip Glow oil" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fdior-lip-glow-oil-P453814" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Dior Lip Glow oil</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Filia-balmy-gloss-tinted-lip-oil-P461456" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ilia balmy gloss" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Filia-balmy-gloss-tinted-lip-oil-P461456" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Ilia balmy gloss</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarins-lip-comfort-oil-P483060" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Clarins&#x27; Lip Comfort " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=6410e037e4b01ea5cd8aec9b&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fclarins-lip-comfort-oil-P483060" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Clarins' Lip Comfort </a>hydrating oil.
The lip glosses of my youth — typically thick and formulated with sticky waxes — were absolute magnets for crumbs and hair and felt extremely gloopy on. Anyone who has worn a traditional lip gloss has most likely done so because of the high-shine pay off, not because the texture was particularly pleasant to wear.

However, lip oils are here to give the coveted shine of regular gloss, without all that notorious stickiness.

Like most viral beauty sensations, I first heard about lip oils on TikTok — particularly the famed Dior Lip Oil Glow, which gave users a shiny and healthy-looking pout. I initially imagined a product that would feel thin and slippery on my lips, but when I tried a few lip oils for myself, I was pleasantly surprised by how cushiony, soft and downright addictive they were to wear.

Lip oils combine the juicy and highly reflective finish of a gloss with the hydration and nourishing effects you might receive with a lip treatment, plus the comforting feeling of a balm. This means they can be great to wear on their own or even layered over your favorite lipstick.

Often lip oils are formulated with beneficial ingredients like antioxidant-rich vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, natural fruit extracts and, of course, a bevy of conditioning oils that leave lips genuinely soft. In some cases, you can even find lip oil infused with SPF.

If you’re interested in making the switch to lip oil, peruse the selection of shine-imparting products below that come in variety of shades, tints and price points.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Gisou
A honey-infused lip oil
The star ingredient of Gisou's golden-hued multitasking lip oil is vitamin-rich honey harvested from the founder’s own beehives. Aside from the antioxidant and healing qualities of honey, this oil also features a blend of hyaluronic acid and natural actives to plump, hydrate and protect lips.
$32 at Gisou
2
Sephora
A clean high-shine lip jelly
Another of my personal favorite of lip oils is Tower 28's high-shine lip jelly, which has a finish that really reminds me of those thick, ultra-reflective gel glosses from the '90s, but without the undesirable texture. Its formula consists of five nurturing oils like apricot kernel oil, raspberry seed oil and rosehip oil, which is rich in vitamins A and E to help protect skin against environmental stressors and promote cellular repair. The ShineOn jelly comes in 12 colors ranging in opacity from sheer to milky.
$16 at Sephora$16 at Tower 28 Beauty
3
Sephora
A thin, comforting lip oil
Clarins Lip Comfort oil provides a super thin veil of hydrating shine that's the last thing from sticky, so if you don't like heavier balms, this one's for you. Formulated with 93 percent natural-origin ingredients, this lip oil contains jojoba, hazelnut and sweet briar rose, all oils great for nourishing and protecting lips and preventing dryness.
$28 at Sephora$28 at Amazon$28 at Ulta
4
Sephora
A conditioning cherry lip oil
Fenty's take on lip oil promises to condition and strengthen dry lips by combining sweet cherry oil, which is rich in essential lipids and fatty acids, with jojoba and rosehip oils to soothe and bind moisture to lips. It leaves a clear and supremely juicy finish that is delightfully scented like cherries.
$24 at Sephora$24 at Fenty Beauty
5
Ulta
An SPF-infused lip oil
This golden-tinted lip oil comes packed with nourishing camellia and hydrating jojoba oils as well as vitamin E to protect lips against environmental stressors. Most importantly, however, it contains SPF30 for broad spectrum sun protection.
$18 at Ulta$18 at Sephora
6
Ulta
A cushiony lightweight lip oil
Colour Pop's Lux lip oils were the first I ever tried and ultimately the reason I fell in love with this type of formulation. Available in four sheer shades, this lip oil has a unique gel-like texture that melts down to a lightweight and cushiony gloss that's incredibly comfortable and smooth to wear. It uses a blend of antioxidant-rich chamomile and calendula oils to help nourish lips and keep them feeling hydrated. Choose from four colors.
$10 at Ulta
7
Sephora
A plumping wet lip oil
This hybrid lip treatment oil from Kosas provides a juicy slick of color while also offering the potential plumping benefits of peptides, which are small proteins that can help increase collagen production and promote elasticity. This non-sticky, stay-wet formula also contains hyaluronic acid and evening primrose oil and comes in three neutral shades.
$22 at Sephora$22 at Kosas
8
Sephora
A shea butter-infused lip oil
The Merit Shade Slick, which comes in eight different tints, contains an impressive and thoroughly nourishing union of oils to keep lips looking and feeling healthy. The formula involves rosehip oil, an omega blend to support healthy barrier function, conditioning shea butter, grapeseed oil and jojoba oil to help lock in moisture and prevent transepidermal water loss.
$24 at Sephora$24 at Merit
9
iNN Beauty Project
A juicy lip glaze
The iNN Beauty Project lip glaze might just be the product that started the lip oil craze. The sheer juicy formula, which comes in several different tints and flavors, contains nourishing red root and jojoba oils, fermented pomegranate to gently exfoliate and keep lips flake-free, and a plant-based plumping complex to help lip lines look less exaggerated.
$17 at iNN Beauty Project$17 at Sephora$17 at Credo Beauty
10
Sephora
The coveted Dior Lip Glow Oil
One of the better known lip oils, Dior Lip Glow Oil is a luxury option that boasts a rich, balmy and pampering texture for lips. Available in eight high-shine tinted finishes, this lip oil is enriched with cherry oil to help protect lips from premature aging stressors and dryness.
$40 at Sephora$40 at Ulta$40 at Nordstrom
11
Sephora
A tinted glossy balm
If you want a bit more pigment from your lip oil, try Ilia's natural and hydrating Balmy Gloss tinted lip oil, which I myself very much enjoy. Available in six flattering shades (I have "Saint", a beautiful terracotta orange) the texture feels super lightweight, cushiony and very much like a traditional lip balm. The formula contains everyone’s favorite hydrator, hyaluronic acid, as well as salicornia herbacea extract, another humectant, and meadowfoam seed oil., which helps support skin's natural barrier and helps lock in moisture.
$26 at Sephora$26 at Ilia
12
Amazon
An affordable squalane lip oil
NYX may be best known for their adored and creamy Butter Lip Glosses, but their Fat Oil Lip Drip is also gaining some traction. This affordable and never-sticky formula uses vegan squalane, an oil known to increase hydration and impart a lasting and protective shine. There are eight tinted shades to choose from.
$9 at Amazon$8.99 at Target$9 at Ulta
13
Amazon
A tinted Burt's Bees lip oil pen
Available in six perfectly tinted shades, these preloaded pens by Burt's Bees contain a hydrating lip oil that's been formulated with 100% natural ingredients, including meadowfoam and coconut oils to help strengthen the lip's natural moisture barrier.
$11.99 at Amazon
14
Etsy/Yinnabelle
A handmade vitamin E lip oil
Etsy might not be the first place you think of when it comes to lip oils, however, this sweet cream-scented one is a formulated by a star seller and has a five-star rating. It has a clear finish and contains tried and true hydrators like almond oil and cocoa butter, along with nourishing vitamin E.
$11.99+ at Etsy
