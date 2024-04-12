If you think about some of the major qualms people may have with traditional lipsticks or glosses, they often have to do with how high-maintenance they can be. Most formulas will smudge, fade, feel overly noticeable on the lips and require a frequent reapplication schedule. Your care-free beauty alternative may just be a lip tint or stain.

Once applied, these low-effort lip products typically dry down completely and weightlessly — or in some cases apply like a mask that peels off to reveal a stain underneath — so the color appears to be fused with your skin. This means no smudging or uncomfortable texture, just a long-wearing pop of color that can last all day, even through eating.

Stains and tints can even be a great choice for anyone that appreciates a more subtle-looking lip since most formulas (though not all) impart a sheer and very natural hue that layers beautifully under your favorite everyday lip balm. Some stain enthusiasts are even using these lip products to do things like line the outer border of their mouths or contour their noses when they want to go makeup-free.

Many of the best lip stains and tints out there have gained huge buzz on TikTok, like the frequently sold-out Milk Makeup’s Cooling Jelly Water Tint (which is great on your cheeks, too) and the viral Sacheu Stay-N-Peel Off Lip Tattoo. Learn more about these and more of the app’s most beloved and viral options in the list ahead.