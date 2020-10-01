For a long stretch of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, our makeup collections felt like tiny museums, preserving memories of more glamorous times in the past.

Wearing face masks has remained a constant and effective way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and it will likely remain the norm for much longer than we thought. But the face coverings have presented lipstick lovers with a small, yet messy misfortune: makeup on the mask.

Of course, the easiest way to prevent getting makeup on your mask is by forgoing the stuff altogether. But there’s only so much staring at all those beloved lip colors you can do, and in the event you’re tempted to wear one ― whether for a socially distanced date, a trip to the grocery store or otherwise ― there are ways to mitigate the mess.

We reached out to makeup wearers and experts, who shared their picks for the longest-wearing lipsticks that won’t budge (I tried one out for myself, too). And even for lipsticks that aren’t designed to be long-wearing, experts said there are ways to rock them smudge-free as well.

“Try adding a light dusting of translucent setting powder over your lipstick before applying your face mask,” Jonet Williams, a New York-based makeup artist and beauty influencer, told HuffPost. “Apply using a brush and dab with a tissue as a test. This will lock your lipstick in place and stop it from getting it all over your mask.”