For a long stretch of time during the COVID-19 pandemic, our makeup collections felt like tiny museums, preserving memories of more glamorous times in the past.
Wearing face masks has remained a constant and effective way to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, and it will likely remain the norm for much longer than we thought. But the face coverings have presented lipstick lovers with a small, yet messy misfortune: makeup on the mask.
Of course, the easiest way to prevent getting makeup on your mask is by forgoing the stuff altogether. But there’s only so much staring at all those beloved lip colors you can do, and in the event you’re tempted to wear one ― whether for a socially distanced date, a trip to the grocery store or otherwise ― there are ways to mitigate the mess.
We reached out to makeup wearers and experts, who shared their picks for the longest-wearing lipsticks that won’t budge (I tried one out for myself, too). And even for lipsticks that aren’t designed to be long-wearing, experts said there are ways to rock them smudge-free as well.
“Try adding a light dusting of translucent setting powder over your lipstick before applying your face mask,” Jonet Williams, a New York-based makeup artist and beauty influencer, told HuffPost. “Apply using a brush and dab with a tissue as a test. This will lock your lipstick in place and stop it from getting it all over your mask.”
Here are eight long-lasting lipsticks to wear under your face mask.
Maybelline Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
"I was skeptical of this one at first because it feels a little sticky upon application. After blotting a few times, however, this stuff is staying put under my mask, for sure." — Jamie Feldman
Get the Maybelline super stay matte ink liquid lipstick
for $9.49.
Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick
"If you’re looking for some colorful options, try Ilia Color Block High Impact Lipstick. Color definitely stays vibrant for several hours. It's not a 'long wear' lipstick in the traditional sense since it does not contain the kind of ingredients that will fix them to your skin [since Ilia is a clean beauty brand], but I've had really good experiences with them sticking around. Also, regardless of formula, unless it's a full-on liquid lipstick, blot before putting your mask on!" — NYC-based makeup artist Kari Bauce
Get the Ilia color block high impact lipstick
for $28.
Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
"I stick with the Stila Stay All Day. They have a great range of colors and it works so well once dried down. I haven’t switched to anything else! Also, the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wears their color 'Beso,' which is a fiery red color — just like the work she’s doing — just makes me so happy and has become an iconic staple in Congress and a roll call for women around the country to feel empowered to stand up and make a difference, it’s funny what a little makeup or a red lipstick can do!" — Karin Ann Price
, makeup artist and esthetician in Palm Beach, Florida
Get the Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
for $22.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
"This lipstick is beautifully packaged and packs a punch. It has rich tones that really coat your lips in a single swipe and has 3D pigments that make your lips appear wider and fuller. Sounds too good to be true, but trust me! It also feels really comfortable and will wear well throughout the day." — Helen Phillips
, national artist for Sephora Collection
Get the Charlotte Tilbury matte revolution lipstick
for $34.
Sephora Collection Cream Lip Stain Liquid Lipstick
"This formula has 90 shades with varying finishes, and they range from everyday nudes to super bold blue. They last the longest of any formula and won’t crack or peel because it is infused with avocado oil. Overall, amazing for lip art or ombre. If you want super long wear matte with tons of colors, this is it." — Helen Phillips
, national artist for Sephora Collection
Get the Sephora Collection cream lip stain liquid lipstick
for $15.
Pat McGrath Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil
Beauty Bakerie Matte Lip Whip
Several lipstick lovers we spoke to recommended this lip product, including Cassie Lilly, who wrote to us on a Facebook group for beauty lovers, saying, "So long wear you literally need their remover wipes to get it off. I did two different colors for Mardi Gras and they didn’t merge. I’ve worked a 12-hour day, eaten pizza, sucked a dick and taken a nap on a white pillowcase, no problem. They’re MAGIC."
Get the Beauty Bakerie matte lip whip
for $20.
Lipslut F*ck Trump Lipstick
"I just picked up a tube of Lipslut in the color F*ck Trump and it did pretty good. I had just a little smudging after about five hours of wearing my mask." — Susan Ingram, licensed makeup artist in Tulsa, Oklahoma
Get the Lipslut F*ck Trump lipstick
for $19.95.