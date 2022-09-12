Shopping

The Best Little Black Dresses For Every Single Occasion

Whether you’re lounging around the house, running errands in the city or attending a swanky soirée, an LBD is always the right choice.

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fchania-silk-dress%2F1310188BLK.html%3Fdwvar_1310188BLK_color%3DBLK" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" A full-length slip gown" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6318b164e4b027aa4056c625" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=40090&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thereformation.com%2Fproducts%2Fchania-silk-dress%2F1310188BLK.html%3Fdwvar_1310188BLK_color%3DBLK" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> A full-length slip gown</a>, a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbyron-lars-carissima-sheath-dress4%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D001%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="lace paneled sheath dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6318b164e4b027aa4056c625" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fbyron-lars-carissima-sheath-dress4%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D001%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">lace paneled sheath dress</a>, a <a href="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-265720-149447?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgood-touch-90s-open-back-dress-black001&sid=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="strappy body-con dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6318b164e4b027aa4056c625" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrac.com/t/8-11323-265720-149447?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodamerican.com%2Fproducts%2Fgood-touch-90s-open-back-dress-black001&sid=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">strappy body-con dress</a> and a <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-somerset-maxi-dress2%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D001%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="popular tiered smock dress." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6318b164e4b027aa4056c625" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=littleblackdress-TessaFlores-090822-6318b164e4b027aa4056c625&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fthe-somerset-maxi-dress2%3Fcategory%3Ddresses%26color%3D001%26type%3DSTANDARD%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">popular tiered smock dress.</a>
Where would the world of fashion be without the eternally classic little black dress? It’s a garment that has transcended nearly every era in history and, from a personal standpoint, has helped influence my own ideals of style and beauty. From a young age I can remember watching “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” and obsessing over the now-iconic Givenchy gown Audrey Hepburn wore in the opening credits.

Because of its universally flattering potential, the LBD has transcended the cocktail dresses seen in classic films. It exists at every style and budget, staking its claim as the one article of clothing that you can never go wrong wearing. Ahead, I gathered the best little black dresses I could find for every occasion, from lounging around the house to a night on the town.

Dresses for everyday

Ideal for a weekend errand run, a Saturday brunch with friends or traipsing through a winery, these options promise versatility, elevated comfort and effortless style.

Free People
A textured cotton button-down
I love a button-down dress and the slim-fitting, mid-length design of this one makes it a particular favorite. It's made with a textured cotton fabric and has a front slit that you can make longer depending on how many buttons you choose to keep closed.
$98 at Free People
Gap
A black wash denim mini dress
I've been on a denim dress kick lately, and this casual black mini was an easy sway for me. I love the simple utility, versatility and the fact that it has both front and back pockets that mimic a pair of jeans. There's also a little bit of stretch so it doesn't feel as restrictive as you might expect from an all-denim dress.
$79.95 at Gap
Anthropologie
A linen tiered maxi
This smock-waist dress from Anthropologie is apparently one of the company's bestsellers for its versatile design and ability to look good on every body type. I personally love the oversized short sleeves and A-line tiered skirt.
$168 at Anthropologie
Quince
A flouncy peasant-style mini
The balloon sleeves, fitted bust, flared silhouette and open back of this dress have all the makings of a flattering day-time look that is perfect for transitioning into fall.
$59.90 at Quince
Nordstrom
An oversized knit turtleneck dress
When the weather turns colder, I love the idea of throwing on a cozy and oversized sweater that looks chic without any effort. This slouchy ribbed-knit turtleneck applies this concept to a dress that I'm dying to pair with sheer tights and mid-calf boots.
$175 at Nordstrom

Dresses for the office

This lineup proves that business attire doesn’t need to be stuffy to be professional. Find a robust mixture of sleek, polished and empowered garments for the workplace that also have the potential to transition into night.

Amazon
A lantern-sleeve tie dress
I like that this mini departs from the typical tie dress with the wide belt design that could either be tied in front or back. Plus, it's made with a stretchy knit fabric so it can be comfortable enough to wear all day.
$32.99+ at Amazon
Nordstrom
A ribbed-knit wrap dress
There's something to say about the timeless design of a wrap dress and its ability to fit any occasion, but especially in professional settings. I like this one in particular because it has a wide ribbed knit and the adjustable tie can really cinch in your waist.
$129 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
A crew-neck knit dress with button detailing
Whether it's the little bit Twiggy, the little bit Parisian or the little bit Blair Waldorf that makes me love this, I can't say for sure. Whatever the case may be, this knitted midi-dress with button detailing and a scalloped-trim waist is completely office-friendly without being drab.
$295 at Nordstrom
J.Crew
A collared Italian wool classic
Made of polished Italian wool and with a hemline that falls just below the knee, this collared dress is designed with a sheath silhouette and a flattering belted waist. In my opinion, it lands perfectly between modernized professionalism and something truly classic.
$268 at J.Crew

Dresses for special occasions

Whether you’re on the lookout for a slinky night-out dress, a gala-worthy number, a cocktail mini a la Audrey Hepburn or elegant wedding guest attire, these LBDs are for you.

Reformation
A silk maxi-gown with lace detailing
If I'm ever invited to a formal event, this gorgeous silk charmeuse number will be the first thing I grab. I love that the sheer lace paneling and button closure detailing on the back embodies both the sex appeal of a vintage nightgown and the elegance that comes with any thoughtfully crafted formalwear.
$348 at Reformation
Good American
A strappy body-con dress in a buttery soft fabric
I recently purchased this dress as a way to dip my toe in the hyper-sexy dress pond, and I'm so happy I did. The ultra-soft body-hugging fabric has the perfect amount of stretch and the cut-out back detailing is incredibly flattering. I love that it hits just mid-shin to elongate my figure –– a welcome detail considering I'm a little on the shorter side.
$99 at Good American
Anthropologie
A lace-paneled sheath dress
It's easy to picture this dress at a wedding, a work party, the opening of an art gallery or even a nice dinner. I absolutely love the interesting play of the paneling and sheer points of lace because it feels entirely seductive without trying too hard.
$258 at Anthropologie
Reformation
A classic tailored cocktail dress
When I hear the word "cocktail dress" this painfully elegant inky black mini is exactly what my mind conjures up. The boat neck, fitted waist, silken fabric and V-neck back would make Holly Golightly proud.
$248 at Reformation
Nordstrom
A tailored blazer cape dress
I have personally never had the guts to wear a blazer dress, but the sophisticated and interesting design of this particular one may have me changing my mind. It has a double-breasted button closure with a deep plunging neckline and a shawl collar.
$285 at Nordstrom$285 at Revolve

Dresses for lounging

The nap dress, the lounge dress, the work-from-home dress: Whatever label you choose to give this garment of comfort, these leisure-loving dresses feel like you’re wearing pajamas but won’t garner side-eyes when you run outside to grab the mail.

Amazon
A cozy knit V-neck dress
The side slits, straight lines and soft-brushed stretchy fabric of this dress all make for a cozy garment that still looks pulled together.
$32.80 at Amazon
Girlfriend Collective
An internet-famous athletic dress
I may be late to the game when it comes to the athletic dress craze, but I can see why it's caught on. Made from a soft, slightly compressive activewear fabric, this internet-revered dress has built-in shorts, a light-support bra and the ability to take you from your couch to the yoga studio.
$88 at Girlfriend Collective
Nordstrom
A side-ruched T-shirt dress
I like that this is a closer-fitting approach to a lounge dress, and the ruching detail on the side is a nice touch while still honoring a super minimalist design. It's also made with a stretch jersey fabric which is sure to be comfy and soft.
$35.40+ at Nordstrom
J.Crew
A midi cotton tank dress
The ease of a summer tank is infused in this just-below-the-knee-length dress made with super soft slub cotton and roomy fit. I can see myself taking a snooze on the couch in this or throwing on a pair of Vans and running to the corner store, all in one outfit.
$34.99 at J.Crew
37 Things That'll Have You Looking Looking Oh-So-Stylish In A Flash

