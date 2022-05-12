Getty Images Dakota Johnson, Haniq Best, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Elle Fanning in loafers.

Chances are high that you’ve spotted one of this spring’s most popular shoe trends on your fave celebrities and influencers: loafers. It feels like you can’t turn a corner without seeing a pair of classic loafers coming at you, adding a touch of sleek menswear vibes to every style and aesthetic.

One of the myriad things we love about loafers is that they’re incredibly versatile. You can find slim, low-profile versions, opt for chunky brogues or even find a pair of Gucci-inspired loafer-mules hybrids. These iconic slip-on shoes can be worn for both day and evening events depending on your outfit styling and can be worn for years to come, even as trends evolve and shift. A good loafer will never let you down, and that’s why they make for a great investment shoe.

But that doesn’t mean that they all feel good on your feet. Too often, loafers don’t offer enough foot support or feel heavy and wear on the body. That’s what we’re looking to avoid today.

Regardless of whether you choose to save up and splurge on an investment pair or decide to snag a more affordable option, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for a look at some of the cutest, most comfortable loafer options around. We specifically sought out loafers that are made to properly support your feet, with design features like cushioned insoles, skid-free outer soles, high-quality materials, comfortable fit and proper arch support. They’ll elevate even the most casual of looks while keeping your feet safe from blisters and foot discomfort.

