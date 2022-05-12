Shopping

Comfortable Loafers For Women That Won't Give You Blisters

Slip into a pair of timeless, supportive loafers from favorite brands J.Crew, Nisolo, Madewell and more.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Getty Images
Dakota Johnson, Haniq Best, Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Zoë Kravitz and Elle Fanning in loafers.

Chances are high that you’ve spotted one of this spring’s most popular shoe trends on your fave celebrities and influencers: loafers. It feels like you can’t turn a corner without seeing a pair of classic loafers coming at you, adding a touch of sleek menswear vibes to every style and aesthetic.

One of the myriad things we love about loafers is that they’re incredibly versatile. You can find slim, low-profile versions, opt for chunky brogues or even find a pair of Gucci-inspired loafer-mules hybrids. These iconic slip-on shoes can be worn for both day and evening events depending on your outfit styling and can be worn for years to come, even as trends evolve and shift. A good loafer will never let you down, and that’s why they make for a great investment shoe.

But that doesn’t mean that they all feel good on your feet. Too often, loafers don’t offer enough foot support or feel heavy and wear on the body. That’s what we’re looking to avoid today.

Regardless of whether you choose to save up and splurge on an investment pair or decide to snag a more affordable option, we’ve got you covered. Keep reading for a look at some of the cutest, most comfortable loafer options around. We specifically sought out loafers that are made to properly support your feet, with design features like cushioned insoles, skid-free outer soles, high-quality materials, comfortable fit and proper arch support. They’ll elevate even the most casual of looks while keeping your feet safe from blisters and foot discomfort.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Nisolo
A pair of Oxford loafers
Nisolo designed these flawless Oxford loafers for Emma Watson, and it shows. They capture her refined, elegant style and feature a unique d'Orsay design with internal elastic stretch so they fit comfortably. The cushioned insoles have shock-absorbing and antimicrobial technology, are made of high-quality, breathable leather and feature a stacked slip-free rubber heel. Available in four colors, these shoes are almost too good to be true.
$160 at Nisolo
2
J.Crew
An elegant pair of penny loafers
The craftsmanship of these high-quality J.Crew penny loafers is positively eye-catching. They're impeccably designed to look as good as they feel, with comfy insoles and a glossy, polished exterior. You won't' need to sacrifice form for function with these beauties.
$139.50 at J.Crew (originally $178)
3
Aerosoles
A pair of simply tailored loafers
The perfect complement to any look, these sleek loafers are timelessly chic. They feature Aerosoles' unique rubber composite soles that are designed to disperse friction away from the foot, and memory foam padding to help absorb impact with every step.
$110 at Aerosoles
4
Banana Republic
A pair of soft suede loafers
Available in five different colors, this Banana Republic loafer is as sleek and soft as it gets. It's designed with an elongated, squared snip toe that never goes out of style, and made from incredibly luxurious suede.
$57.99+ at Banana Republic
5
Naturalizer
A kicky lug sole loafer
These Naturalizer loafers have cool modern updates to the classic slip-on loafer, like a pull tab and lug sole. They're available in three different colors and would look fabulous with anything from work attire to a swingy cocktail look.
$130 at Naturalizer
6
Dansko
A memory foam cushioned pair of loafers
Keep things chic and streamlined with these beautiful Dankso loafers. They're wildly comfortable, featuring a cushy removable memory foam insole, Dansko Natural Arch technology for added arch support and a lightweight rubber sole that doesn't sacrifice style for durability.
$125 at Dansko$124.95 at Amazon
7
Aerosoles
An unexpectedly edgy monkstrap loafer
The addition of a monkstrap to Aerosole's loafers gives these shoes a surprisingly tough twist. As with all Aerosoles shoes, the comfort factor cannot be beaten. It's like taking a walk in cloud-like sneakers, as opposed to wearing a structured platform shoe. They're available in three colors and, despite their appearance, feature lightweight construction.
$99 at Aerosoles (originally $125)
8
Madewell
A pair of lug sole loafers
Madewell's classic penny loafer is giving us major '90s vibes in the best way possible. It's made with low impact leather that uses less energy and water than traditional methods, making it a perfect choice for those who are eco-conscious.
$158 at Madewell
9
Reformation
A colorful, chunky penny loafer
Reformation's loafers come in seven different colors and patterns, but there's something special about the dark forest green shade. It puts a subtle twist on a classic that's perfect for someone looking for something unique that isn't too wild.
$248 at Reformation
10
Birdies
A slipper-like indoor/outdoor pair
Loafers don't always need to be leather, as proven by this lovely pair from Birdies. This corduroy slip-on is soft and cozy, making it an ideal house shoe, but features a rubber sole in case you want to wear it out instead. It's available in multiple fabrics and finishes, so you can find the one that best fits your style.
$98 at Birdies
11
Aerosoles
A loafer-mule combo
Get the best of both worlds with Aerosole's combo of loafer and mule silhouettes. An elevated stacked heel adds arch support as well as style, while gold link hardware adds a glint of luxury and adds a nice juxtaposition to the soft leather. It's available in four different colors.
$130 at Aerosoles
