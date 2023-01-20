Shopping travelTechiPhone

10 Extra-Long Charging Cords That Are Doing The Most

This inexpensive tech upgrade will ensure that you never, ever have to get off the couch.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/CLEEFUN-Braided-Charger-Compatible-Smartphone/dp/B08NPYSBTF/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=25SV527DZ4ZO3&keywords=long+phone+charger+usb+c&qid=1674070458&sprefix=long+phone+charger+u%2Caps%2C98&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTNFpSMjBGNTM3RzAmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4Nzc4MzUzQjVKUkg5MTcxNkJKJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA1Mzc0MDg2OEhDMzVXQ1o4UUwmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Long USB type-C cable " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/CLEEFUN-Braided-Charger-Compatible-Smartphone/dp/B08NPYSBTF/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=25SV527DZ4ZO3&keywords=long+phone+charger+usb+c&qid=1674070458&sprefix=long+phone+charger+u%2Caps%2C98&sr=8-1-spons&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFTNFpSMjBGNTM3RzAmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTA4Nzc4MzUzQjVKUkg5MTcxNkJKJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA1Mzc0MDg2OEhDMzVXQ1o4UUwmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Long USB type-C cable </a>and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Native-Union-Night-Cable-Ultra-Strong/dp/B07SSQHPXW/ref=sxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa?content-id=amzn1.sym.14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913%3Aamzn1.sym.14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913&cv_ct_cx=long+phone+charger&keywords=long+phone+charger&pd_rd_i=B0747NLF6M&pd_rd_r=c23a4aff-5270-4813-9fa7-182253592ff8&pd_rd_w=oBGeh&pd_rd_wg=kv21H&pf_rd_p=14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913&pf_rd_r=7M17RF8CJG1ZTED41NVY&qid=1674069826&sr=1-3-a73d1c8c-2fd2-4f19-aa41-2df022bcb241-spons&smid=A1U2KJLTA1ATV5&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyM1hCUzQ4VUpPU1pEJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNjE0NDYyUzI3QUxHQkZSWVFMJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA2NDE2NTIzQjJXWDI3VkpVQ0RJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3Bfc2VhcmNoX3RoZW1hdGljJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Native Union cable" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Native-Union-Night-Cable-Ultra-Strong/dp/B07SSQHPXW/ref=sxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa?content-id=amzn1.sym.14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913%3Aamzn1.sym.14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913&cv_ct_cx=long+phone+charger&keywords=long+phone+charger&pd_rd_i=B0747NLF6M&pd_rd_r=c23a4aff-5270-4813-9fa7-182253592ff8&pd_rd_w=oBGeh&pd_rd_wg=kv21H&pf_rd_p=14a246c3-7a62-40bf-bdd0-5ac67c2a1913&pf_rd_r=7M17RF8CJG1ZTED41NVY&qid=1674069826&sr=1-3-a73d1c8c-2fd2-4f19-aa41-2df022bcb241-spons&smid=A1U2KJLTA1ATV5&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyM1hCUzQ4VUpPU1pEJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNjE0NDYyUzI3QUxHQkZSWVFMJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTA2NDE2NTIzQjJXWDI3VkpVQ0RJJndpZGdldE5hbWU9c3Bfc2VhcmNoX3RoZW1hdGljJmFjdGlvbj1jbGlja1JlZGlyZWN0JmRvTm90TG9nQ2xpY2s9dHJ1ZQ&th=1&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63c8408ce4b0c8e3fc744f6c%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Native Union cable</a>.
Amazon
Long USB type-C cable and Native Union cable.

It’s a familiar predicament: after a long day, you and your phone are both on 1% but the only outlet in your living room is far away from the couch. How, then, are you to recline while mindlessly scrolling through food videos and images of unlikely animal friends?

The answer? A long cord. Like, really long. From 6 to 10 to even 20 feet, these extra-long phone charger cables will give you power from afar. They’re perfect for car rides, hotel rooms, offices or living rooms with outlets in unfortunate places.

To help you stay charged from wherever you are, we found cables for Apple phones and Androids alike in an array of colors and styles. Each cord listed has a ton of positive reviews from long-cord lovers who will never go back to the short-tether life.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Native Union knotted weight 10-foot cable
With a sliding weighted knot, this long cable won't slip behind furniture or hard-to-reach places the second you unplug your phone. It measures 10 feet and comes in four colors. Although it's not a budget cord, reviewers said it will last over time and is super handy when traveling or charging your phone from bed.

Promising review: "I purchased this product a few years ago from the Apple store and loved it. I needed two more and purchased them from Amazon. The knot moves along the cord allowing you to put the weight where you need it so that the cord doesn't slip onto the floor or get forgotten when you leave a hotel room! It's no inexpensive but lasts a long time and the length is perfect for plugging my device in while sitting comfortably (instead of hovering near the outlet!). I would recommend the product and purchase it again if needed." — Valerie F. MacLeod
$35.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A three-pack of colorful iPhone cables
Give your charging center a pop of color with this set of three iPhone cables. The T parts around the top and bottom of the cord keep it from breaking after wear and tear. They come in 6 feet and 10 feet and are covered in tangle-free nylon braid.

Promising review: "My old charger had wires coming out from being bent where you plug it into your phone, which is always the reason I need to buy a new one. This charger gets rid of that problem and I love it. I love the plug being on the side of the cord. The cord itself is very durable and sturdy. I can also prop my phone up to FaceTime while it’s plugged in with this cord. The pack of three gives me one for by my bed, my car, and in the kitchen. Love it!" — Michelle
$7.98 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A set of two USB-C fast charging cables
This pair of USB-C cables come in 11 sizes from a half-foot to 15 feet. They're nylon braided and bend-proof and come in four colors.

Promising review: "Purchased my first set over a year ago and they are still in perfect shape and functioning as they should-they are used daily.
Just bought a second set for the hubby" — Kindle Customer
$9.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A 20-foot USB-C cable
What's better than a 10-foot cord? A 20-foot cord. This braided USB-C cable comes in four colors and lets you charge your Android or tablet from far, far away.

Promising review: "I needed a long cord and this was perfect. It stretches across the whole room like I needed It too. Charges well and the cord appears strong so I'm not worried about it fraying." — Amazon customer
$14.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A 10-foot four-in-one universal phone charging
Charge your AirPods, iPhone, Kindle and Android at the same time with this four-in-one universal charging cable. It measures 10 feet long and is perfect for road trips or family rooms.

Promising review: “I like how long and convenient this product is. The cord is flexible. If you are looking for a cord that will go the distance, look no further!” — Lauren Calamia
$14.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A set of two 10-foot fast-charging iPhone cords and blocks
Sit back, relax and enjoy charging your phone with ease without searching for a charging block. This set comes with two 10-foot cables and two USB-C blocks.

Promising review: "Wow! When they say 'Fast charger' they really mean it. This charger doesn’t play when it comes to charging my phone and the cord length is a huge plus. I would definitely recommend buying this product. I’m fact I’ll be purchasing a couple more to keep in every room of my house." — Lizzy
$23.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A three-pack of 10-foot nylon braided iPhone cords
Nylon braided with a reinforced tail, this set of three 10-foot charging cords is all about durability. Reviewers say they're easy to travel with and don't get tangled.

Promising review: "These are the best cables I ever purchased. They are better than the name-brand ones you pay top dollar for. They come in large lengths for those hard-to-reach places. I travel a lot and use them every chance I get. very easy to wind up and even fits in a small zip lock bag. They don't even tangle like the ones purchased in a phone store. I highly recommend this product." — Sarah
$10.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A three-pack of iPhone cables
This set of three fast-charging cables works to charge your Apple devices in a jiffy. They come in 10 solid colors and six sizes, from 1 foot to 10 feet.

Promising review: "Works very well with my iPhone 11. Allows me to sit in my chair and still use my phone due to the length and sturdiness." — Smokinlawyerslady
$13.92 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A three-pack of 10-foot Android charging cables
Charge your Android in style with this set of three braided cords. They're durable and easy to travel with.

Promising review: "I purchased these because my Xbox controller batteries die so fast these days! I love the length and ability to play without worrying about the “batteries in controller are low” message. I also use the cord for my daughter’s OPTICS baby monitor, my playstation controller and my Kindle 1st Gen" — Brandie D.
$9.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A 10-foot charging cord for older iPhone and iPads
These days, it can be hard to find any charger for older iPhones and iPads, let alone an extra-long one. This baby measures 10 feet and works on older Apple products.

Promising review: "I have held on to my nano iPod because it has a lot of my meditation audios. I haven’t been able to charge it for years. And this worked. I have all my guided meditations back!!!" — blumoon
$7.87 at Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Yeptech USB-C charging block and lightning cable

The Best Affordable Off-Brand iPhone Chargers

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

These 11 People Still Haven’t Had COVID. We Asked Them To Share Their Secrets.

Food & Drink

By Not Drinking, This Bartender Became Better At His Job

Work/Life

People Are Using ChatGPT To Write Their Job Applications. Should You?

Style & Beauty

This Type Of ‘Cycling’ Does Wonders For Your Body, But It’s Not Exercise

Wellness

Study Offers Cautionary Tale About Teens, Weight-Loss Surgery And Alcohol

Travel

How To Spot A Vacation Rental Scam On Airbnb, Vrbo And More

Home & Living

This Historical Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

The Important Life Stage We Should Be Talking About — But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Wellness

These Quick Hacks Can Snap You Out Of A Bad Mood

Shopping

This Stylish Size-Inclusive Clothing Brand Is Available At Target

Shopping

These Popular Roomba Vacuums Are Majorly On Sale Right Now

Shopping

The Best Enameled Cast Iron Cookware Recommended By Passionate Home Cooks

Parenting

8 Subtle Ways Parents Create Anxiety Without Realizing It

Style & Beauty

Rom-Com Core Is Projected To Be The Biggest Fashion Trend Of 2023

Shopping

43 Small Ways To Make Your Place Look So Much Better This Year

Shopping

Impress Your Valentine By Delivering Heart-Shaped Bagels (And More) To Their Doorstep

Shopping

A Dermatologist Reveals How To Get Your Skin Care Back On Track Post-Holiday Excess

Food & Drink

Chefs Share The One Kitchen Tool That Helps Them Eat Healthy

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Wellness

The Rudest Things You Can Do In A Group Fitness Class

Home & Living

This Shocking Documentary Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

Before Your Parents Retire, Make Sure You Ask About These 6 Things

Shopping

35 Travel Items That Are Worth Purchasing Because Frequent Travelers Swear By Them

Wellness

Does Taking Vitamins Help When You Have COVID?

Shopping

If You Love A Clean House But Also Identify As Lazy, Here Are 34 Products That Do The Work For You

Food & Drink

Pro Chefs Share Secrets To Making Microwaved Food Taste Amazing

Shopping

If You Have A Toddler In Your Life, Here Are 26 Things You'll Want To Buy ASAP

Shopping

Your Mom REALLY Deserves A Valentine's Day Gift. Here Are 18 Actually Nice Ones.

Wellness

Is Today Really The Saddest Day Of The Year? What To Know About 'Blue Monday.'

Shopping

This Super-Easy Kitchen Swap Will Make Your Food Taste Infinitely Better

Shopping

39 Organization Products For Achieving A Neat, Tidy Home

Shopping

Stylish Planners From Target That Will Make Getting Organized Fun

Relationships

Prince Harry Wants To Spill Family Tea And Reconcile. Is That Even Possible?

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

How Accurate Are At-Home COVID Tests With The XBB Subvariant?

Shopping

If You Have Arthritis, Doctors Say These Products Can Help Ease Pain

Wellness

Gas Stoves Are A Health Risk. Here's What To Do If You Have One.

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Instagram-Famous Moisturizer Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The One Gadget You May Need To Help With Plantar Fasciitis

Shopping

37 Practical Products From Amazon That Readers Loved In 2022