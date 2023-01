A three-pack of colorful iPhone cables

Give your charging center a pop of color with this set of three iPhone cables. The T parts around the top and bottom of the cord keep it from breaking after wear and tear. They come in 6 feet and 10 feet and are covered in tangle-free nylon braid."My old charger had wires coming out from being bent where you plug it into your phone, which is always the reason I need to buy a new one. This charger gets rid of that problem and I love it. I love the plug being on the side of the cord. The cord itself is very durable and sturdy. I can also prop my phone up to FaceTime while it’s plugged in with this cord. The pack of three gives me one for by my bed, my car, and in the kitchen. Love it!" — Michelle