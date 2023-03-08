At the risk of sounding like an insufferable person hearing a now-popular band playing on the radio at a Starbucks: I liked weighted blankets before they were cool. As a person with anxiety and sensory sensitivity, I find the added support of a heavy fabric both physically and emotionally comforting. Whether I’m falling asleep or just watching TV, being tucked in extra snuggly helps my body and mind relax.
However, as an early adopter of the weighted blanket, I can also fondly say that my first-ever weighted blanket was ... ugly. She (the blanket) served me well and did her job providing sensory support, yet she looked like something from a doctor’s office. She was clinical, sterile and rendered in a sad shade of gray with an awkward-fitting cover. She stood out from the rest of my boho-style bedroom decor, screaming “I’m basically a medical device!” whenever you looked at her.
As weighted blankets become more popular, I’m overjoyed to see them available in much cuter styles. These days, there are weighted blankets that don’t even look like weighted blankets — they just look like elegant throw blankets you’d get at a cool home decor store. It’s an item meant to make you feel cozy, so it’s only natural that it should be easy on the eyes, too.
If you’ve never used a weighted blanket and don’t know which weight to look for, the Sleep Foundation recommends using a throw that’s 5% to 12% of your body weight, noting that most people like a blanket around 10% of their weight.
To help you catch some z’s or feel super comfy on the couch while still looking stylish, we rounded up our favorite weighted blankets that just look like nice blankets.
A double-sided earth tone blanket from Brooklinen
Known and beloved for high-quality, good-looking sheets and duvet covers, it's not surprising that Brooklinen makes a sharp-looking cotton weighted blanket. At 12 pounds and 48 inches by 72 inches, this blanket gives light support and is perfect for your living room or bedroom. It's smooth on one side with a soft texture on the other and comes in four earthy colorways. Promising review:
"I'm so pleased with how helpful and cosy this is as a throw. I'm autistic, and have been looking for a long time for the right weight blanket for me and this definitely drew me in. It's a great weight for me and I find myself able to very deeply relax pretty quickly." — Courtney A.
An extra supportive chic sherpa blanket
If you're a sucker for anything super soft and fluffy, say hello to this effortlessly chic shaggy faux fur-weighted blanket. It's warm and fuzzy while still looking elevated, and comes in six colors in 15-pound and 20 pound-weights. Check the size chart to see which size the brand suggests for you. It's luxe, comfy and extra supportive, so you'll never want to take it off. Promising review:
"I love it! It IS heavy, but I like it that way. SO soft. I take the best naps under this thing. I put it on and it really is like being hugged. Definitely calms me down when I am anxious. I am certain I am going to get many years of use out of this blanket" — Sandra F Schehl
An extra big fuzzy blanket that's perfect for two
Available in pretty pink and warm gray, this cozy, fuzzy blanket has a removable outer later that's machine-washable. It weighs 18 pounds and measures 60 inches by 70 inches, so it's perfect for sharing or snuggling up with a loved one. Promising review:
"Exactly what I was hoping for. The 18 lb. blanket wraps you in wonderfully weighted warmth. Super soft and so comfortable. The best part is that the outside removeable cover is washable. Cannot wait for cooler weather to snuggle under this one. FYI got this on sale so that was a HUGE bonus!!" — Momof3
Bearaby velvet knit weighted blanket
Hand-knit from silky and smooth velvet polyester, it's hard to believe this Bearaby blanket is weighted. It comes in six eye-catching colors in 15-, 20- and 25-pound options, all 40-48 inches wide by 72 inches tall. It's snuggly but chic and looks nice laid out on a bed or draped over a couch or chair. Promising review:
"Bought this for my other teen. He loves this blanket. It's so soft and velvety feel. He says it's great and sleeps better. Downside for him is it makes it hard to get up for school" — Josette L
A breathable tight-knit weighted blanket
A smaller, tight knit makes this weighted blanket look like your grandma made it for you (in a good way). It comes in 11 bright and neutral colors in eight size and weight options, from 5 to 20 pounds. The knit makes it super breathable and distributes the weight evenly over your body, keeping you super supported and snuggly without being too hot. Promising review:
"Im all wrapped up in this thang and I gotta say, I feel amazing. My body has been carrying so much tension lately and this blanket feels like it just swooped in and took it all away. You can really wrap yourself up like a burrito, it’s the perfect weight and aesthetic. Im in heaven." — Dani
A striped faux-fur blanket that's super luxe
Snuggle up with this ultra-cozy faux-fur weighted blanket with a removable, machine-washable cover. The warm stripes make it look like a real fur blanket, giving a little boho cabin look to your space. It comes in three colors in 12 and 18 pounds and is 60 inches by 70 inches. Promising review:
"I love how soft the faux fur is. I have never used a weighted blanket before but I love this. I think the 12lb feels perfect. It is so warm and soft and cozy. I cant wait to use this on those cold winter nights. I would definitely recommend this. This is my new favorite blanket." — BCool
A flannel and sherpa blanket that's super cozy
If your all-time favorite flannel turned into a dreamy, sherpa-backed weighted blanket, this would be it. It weights 10 pounds, measures 66 inches by 48 inches, and comes in three colors of plaid flannel. Promising review:
"Bought one for myself and a family member tried mine and wanted to keep it. So I bought one for them too. We all love it." — Paulette C
A jersey chunky-knit blanket that feels like your favorite T-shirt
If you love the feeling of your favorite worn-in band tee, you'll drool over this stuffed jersey hand-knitted blanket. It comes in gray and cream in 10 and 15 pounds, both measuring 50 inches by 60 inches. The open knit makes it breathable and easy to sleep with. Promising review
: "I bought this for my husband who has health issues that cause muscle spasms so we thought a weighted blanket might help. But, I didn't want him to overheat. This blanket is great! Air gets through but it is nice an heavy. He is sleeping a bit better. Thank you!" — Sarah W.
A bamboo chunky-knit blanket that looks amazing
Hand-knit from super breathable bamboo fabric, this chunky weighted blanket will be an eye-catching addition to your living room or bedroom. It weighs 10 pounds, is 42 inches by 65 inches and comes in four dreamy colors. Promising review
: "I absolutely love my chunky blanket..my sleep quality has improved immensely..and my dogs like it as well..thank you...great quality!" — Daniel S