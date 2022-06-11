Shopping

10 Highly Rated Lounging Chairs For Sitting Out In The Sun

If yours are old and falling apart, it's time for some replacements.

After a long work day in the summer, there’s nothing quite like grabbing a cold beverage, a great book and plopping yourself down in your favorite chair while to soak up the sun (with sunscreen on, of course).

Finding the perfect lounge chair can be a bit of a hunt, though, especially when there are a million options out there from $20 to $2,000. Whether you’re on a budget or money is no object, the perfect lounge chair is really a matter of personal preference — but going through customer reviews and ratings can help make the search easier.

To help you out, here are 10 of the most highly rated lounge chairs available at Walmart right now, each sure to make for a relaxing, calming spring or summer afternoon spent in the sun.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
These fan favorite zero gravity chairs
If you've never sat in a Zero Gravity lounge chair before, it will be hard to understand why they have thousands upon thousands of five-star reviews. They don't exactly look like anything special, but they really, really are.

As one customer wrote in a review, "These chairs arrived earlier than expected (which was a pleasant surprise since it was a perfect day to enjoy them!), were priced better than competition, and truly are a comfort worth checking out. They fit perfectly beside each other on the deck, recline to multiple comfortable (not fully flat) positions, and include the side caddy attached at the side of one arm rest making the ultimate relaxation without leaving the comforts of home."
$199.99 at Walmart
2
Walmart
The perfect poolside lounger
For a classic, comfortable poolside lounger that allows you to stretch out or sit up, check out these affordable lounge chairs, which are a best-seller at Walmart. Patio furniture can be ridiculously expensive, but these won't break the bank. Plus, as one reviewer points out, they can also be stored easily: "These chairs are very sturdy and comfortable. The fact that they can be folded and put away compactly and easily is a definite plus! When they are set out by the pool, they look as nice as the other chaise loungers that are in a set of patio furniture."
$199.99 at Walmart
3
Walmart
These modern chaise lounge chairs
With clean lines and a rattan base, it will be impossible for any guest to tell these are from Walmart. They have an average rating of 5 stars, and offer options of teal or red cushions in addition to a neutral beige, as pictured here.
$175.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A perfect lounge chair for one
Not everyone needs two lounge chairs. Maybe your city patio only has room for one, or you're looking to replace a less comfortable chair at home. This lounge chair looks comfortable, luxurious and is available to buy as a single chair when many lounge chairs comes in sets of two.
$219.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
For those looking for a patio makeover
If you're looking to elevate your patio with some more expensive-looking pieces, these Studio Morrow cushioned chairs from Instagram are perfect. While on the more expensive side ($572 for a set of two chairs), they are only a fraction of a price of other designer patio furniture ... all of which looks very similar to these. They also have very positive customer reviews. They tend to go in and out of stock, so keep checking back.
$572 at Walmart
6
Walmart
These chairs with sturdy metal framing
As one customer writes, "I love this chair! It is very well made and the metal framework is very strong not like other recline patio chairs. I would highly recommend this to chair!!!"

If you're sick of patio chairs or lounge chairs that fall apart after a season or two, the metal framing in these chairs makes them more likely to last for a decade or longer.
$680.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
An affordable chaise lounge
At $119.99 with an average rating of 4.9 stars (!!), this chaise lounge chair is a great pick. Reviewers described it as sturdy, comfortable, and easy-to-store, so it seems like a well-rounded, budget-friendly choice if you're penny pinching.
$119.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
An easy-to-move chaise with wheels
The back wheels on this chaise lounge chair mean it's easy to maneuver around a backyard, patio or pool terrance. According to reviews, this chair also works well for people who are a bit larger or are looking for a particularly sturdy chair frame.
$155.99 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A reclining steel lounge chair
This chair folds up in to a compact position (much like a beach chair), which makes it easy to store, but it also features metal and steel details and a head cushion for optimal sturdiness and comfort.
$104.99 at Walmart
10
Walmart
This no-frills, zero gravity-style chaise
If you're in search of a lounge chair that is suitable for any environment, check out this chaise lounge chair, which features weatherproof material, a side pocket, a pillow, and construction that makes it both foldable and easily storable. It also comes in three different colors.
$79.99 at Walmart
11
Walmart
This minimal and modern lounge chair
At just $37.99 on sale, it's hard to imagine a more perfect lounge chair for those with minimal, modern style. If you just can't get enough of Scandiavian style furniture and/or are on a budget, these would look cute on any patio. And as an added bonus, switching out the cushions would be ridiculously easy.
$37.99 at Walmart
A wicker sectional dining set

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

