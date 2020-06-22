HuffPost Finds

The Best Loungewear On Sale From Amazon's Style Sale

We found plenty of loungewear in Amazon's first-ever Style Sale, since nobody feels like putting on jeans yet.

Don&rsquo;t feel like putting jeans just yet? Yeah, us either. That&rsquo;s why we rounded up the best loungewear to get during Amazon&rsquo;s Style Sale.
If you’ve been shuffling through your favorite sweatpants over the past months, you might not be feeling like putting on a pair of real pants just yet. Or an actual bra. Or even anything other than slippers.

But with the summer officially here, you could be looking to give your sweatpants the season off and spend more time in the sun — with sunscreen and bug spray on hand, of course.

Fortunately, you won’t have to search too far for loungewear that’s on sale — Amazon just dropped its first-ever, weeklong “Big Style Sale.” It’s like Prime Day, but for fashion, focused entirely on deals on clothes, shoes and accessories.

We’ll be keeping track of the best daily deals during the sale and already found J.Crew markdowns as well as plus-size clothing hiding at Amazon. And, of course, as we’re trying to stay comfortable in stretchy pants and button-less blouses, we spotted plenty of loungewear hiding in the sale, too.

From a short-sleeved hoodie that’s ideal for running errands to a jumpsuit that’s easy to throw on when it’s too hot to think, you’ll want to snag some loungewear during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale.”

Check out these loungewear pieces that are on sale at Amazon:

1
Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Surplice Cropped Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $17. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
2
Daily Ritual Rayon Spandex Fine Rib Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $24. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
3
Scotch & Soda Maison Scotch Wide Legged Drapy Pants
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $30.
4
Core 10 Women's (XS-3X) Icon Series 'Lace-Up & Go' High Waist Yoga Legging
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $27. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
5
Amazon Essentials Plus Size Performance Mid-Rise Bootcut Legging
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $19. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
6
CHASER Jersey V Tee
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $30.
7
adidas Originals Trefoil Tee
Amazon
Originally $35, get it now for $21. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
8
Daily Ritual Jersey Sleeveless Racerback Swing Dress
Amazon
Originally $19, get it now for $14. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
9
Daily Ritual Slouchy Pullover Top
Amazon
Originally $26, get it now for $16.
10
Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Sleeveless Bateau Neck Midi Dress
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $19. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
11
AX Armani Exchange Solid Colored Basic Pima Crew Neck
Amazon
Originally $26, get it now for $21.
12
AURIQUE High Waisted Capri Mesh Sports Leggings
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $16. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
13
AURIQUE Side Stripe Cropped Sports Leggings
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $15. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
14
Core 10 Tri-Blend Workout Tank Hoodie
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $14. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
15
BB Dakota Pants
Amazon
Find them now on sale for $29.
16
Core 10 Soft French Terry Cropped Sleeveless Hoodie Yoga Sweatshirt
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $20. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
17
MAXMODA Lightweight Long Robe
Amazon
Originally $35, get it now for $29. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
18
Onzie Knot Tee
Amazon
Find it now on sale for $29.
19
J.Crew Mercantile Pull-on Tassel Tie Short
Amazon
Originally $25, get them now for $21.
20
Nautica Soft Knit Sleep Lounge Pant
Amazon
Originally $39, get them now for $16. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
21
PUMA Cat Short
Amazon
Originally $30, get them now for $13. Prices might vary depending on the color and size.
