Actually Nice Loungewear Gifts For Everyone On Your List

A comfy selection of slippers, sweats, robes and every cozy thing in between for women and men.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sweater-jogger-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-85657659" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sweater knit jogger set" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fwomen-s-sweater-jogger-pants-stars-above%2F-%2FA-85657659" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">sweater knit jogger set</a>, the <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43728&u1=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugg.com%2Fwomen-slippers%2Ftasman-slipper%2F5955.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Ugg Tasman slipper" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43728&u1=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ugg.com%2Fwomen-slippers%2Ftasman-slipper%2F5955.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Ugg Tasman slipper</a>, <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/t" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-internal-link" data-vars-item-name="men&#x27;s fleece sweatpants " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.huffpost.com/t" data-vars-target-content-type="feed" data-vars-type="web_internal_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">men's fleece sweatpants </a>from J.Crew and a <a href="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-8414-265720-60860?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aeropostale.com%2Fsherpa-cinched-hooded-half-zip-pullover%2F81991652.html&sid=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="sherpa half-zip pullover" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjatr.com/t/8-8414-265720-60860?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aeropostale.com%2Fsherpa-cinched-hooded-half-zip-pullover%2F81991652.html&sid=6397a437e4b0169d76d9a9ab&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">sherpa half-zip pullover</a>.
These days, I (and many other folks across the nation) spend most days indoors, comfortably clad in sweatpants, a T-shirt and slip-on shoes. Wearing this attire day after day, I have come to appreciate well-designed and exceptionally cozy loungewear — and it’s become a top item on any gift list I have.

Cozy-seekers in your life will love to receive anything from the following selection of loungewear, from sherpa-lined pullovers to luxurious knit sleep robes to some internet-famous garments. Ahead, see some of the most comfortable duds for men and women that you can gift this holiday season.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Merrell
Sweat shorts made from organic cotton
Dubbed the Scout Short, these pocketed shorts have an elasticized waist and are made from a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyester for a perfect lounge-worthy feel. The Scout Short is available in a number of colors and unique tie dye patterns and size options XXS-XXL for women and XS-XXL for men.
Women's: $45 at MerrellMen's: $45 at Merrell
2
Nordstrom
A luxurious lightweight sleep duster
Knit from a pill-resistant and machine-washable microfiber yarn, this cushy full-length duster is perfect for throwing on in the morning and wearing throughout the day. It's available in three colors and three flexible sizes.
$148 at Nordstrom
3
Ugg
A men's sherpa half-zip fleece
The coziness of a regular pullover is maximized in this half-zip fleece from Ugg, made with the brand's signature sherpa fleece. It features a classic ribbed hemline and cuffs and is available in three colors and sizes S-XXL.
$88 at Ugg$88 at Nordstrom
4
Target
Target's viral 'office sweatpants'
These ankle-skimming, high-wasted trousers-in-disguise may look like your regular office pants, but they actually have an elasticized waist and the undeniable feel of sweatpants. They've gone viral a few times for the genius combination of comfort and professionalism and can be snagged in several colors and prints.
Light gray: $25 at TargetNavy: $25 at Target
5
Target
A buttery-soft and cooling pajama set
This set of Target pajamas has become the internet's favorite piece of loungewear thanks to the ridiculously soft and temperature-regulating fabric and accessible price point. You can snag them in three different length options, multiple colors and prints as well as standard and plus sizes up to 3XL in certain colors.
Cropped set: $24.99 at TargetFull-length set: $29.99 at TargetShort set: $21.99 at Target
6
Athleta
A breathable cotton sleep dress
This lightweight sleep dress is perfect for the lounger who hates restrictive clothing. It's made from an ultra-breathable Tencel modal cotton that has been sustainably harvested from beech trees and features a fine waffle texture. The dress is available in three colors and sizes XXS-3X.
$49.99 at Athleta (originally $79)
7
Amazon
Reviewer-loved fluffy house slippers
These popular open-toed slippers are covered in fluffy faux fur and feature a memory foam sole for even more cushy comfort. The hard, anti-skid rubber sole is also waterproof so no one has to worry about slipping while running out to the mailbox.
$22.99+ at Amazon
8
Aerie
A pair of crossover flared leggings
These flare crossover leggings are made from a buttery soft fabric, offer light support and have become famous for the way they accentuate all the right places. They're available in short, regular and long sizes XXS-XXL.
$32.97 at Aerie
9
Athleta
A loose cotton modal set
Perfect for the hot sleeper, this roomy sleep set is made from a soft and drapey Tencel modal cotton that keeps things breathable and stays cool to the touch. The T-shirt and shorts are sold separately and are available in four colors in sizes XXS-3X.
Sleep T-shirt: $14.99+ at AthletaSleep shorts: $14.99+ at Athleta
10
Quince
A pair of tapered cashmere sweatpants
Crafted from 100% high-grade Mongolian cashmere, these luxurious pants have a tapered yet comfortable fit, a medium-weight knit and a waistband that will never roll down. They are available in seven colors and four sizes, S-XL.
$99.90 at Quince
11
Naadam
A pair of recycled cashmere bicycle shorts
This ribbed knit biker short is made from a closed-looped, recycled cashmere blend sustainably sourced from Mongolia. Size and color availability is quickly becoming slim, but these can still be purchased in five colors and sizes XXS-3X.
$67.50 at Naadam (originally $135)
12
Amazon
A slouchy sweater set
This perfectly oversized sweat set has a fleece inner lining and is designed to have that same thick, cozy feel as your favorite sweatshirt. It's available in 15 colors and four sizes.
$38.99+ at Amazon
13
Abercrombie & Fitch
An open-hem crewneck sweater
Unlike most standard crewnecks, this essential sweatshirt from Abercrombie & Fitch has an open hem for an even roomier and more wearable feel. It's slightly oversized and features a trendy drop shoulder. It comes offered in different lengths, colors and sizes XS-XXL.
$50 at Abercrombie & Fitch
14
Emberjey
A belted sweater wrap
This elegantly designed and belted house wrap from Emberjey, the luxury sleep and loungewear brand, is made to have a sweater-like feel that's easy to mix, match and layer. It's available in both black and ivory and in comes in four sizes.
$164 at Emberjey
15
Emberjey
Reversible plush sweatpants
Emberjay is also responsible for crafting these plush and fully reversible wide-leg sweatpants that feature a cozy fleece on one side and a soft sweatshirt fabric on the other. One of the brand's heaviest fabrics, these sweatpants are currently only available in the mocha colorway (pictured) in four sizes.
$118 at Emberjey
16
Merrell
A pocketed sweater dress
Outfitted with two open-hand pockets, a mockneck and the perfect roomy fit, this sweater dress is perfect for inside the house and out. It comes in three colors and six sizes, XS-XXL.
$65 at Merrell
17
Amazon
A customer-approved jogger set
One of Amazon's best-rated loungewear items is this two-piece jogger set that features a perfectly slouchy crewneck and cropped sweatpants with a tapered fit. It's ideal for running errands, low-key occasions or just for hanging around at home. It can be found in an impressive 26 colors and sizes XS-3X.
$39.99 at Amazon
18
Saucony
A super-soft Boston pant for men
A Saucony classic, these super-soft joggers, made with a partial lyocell blend, are roomy enough to accommodate layers underneath without feeling too bulky. They have a comfortable and thick waistband, are available in sizes S-XXL and also come in a muted black.
$75 at Saucony
19
Nordstrom, Ugg
The versatile Tasman Ugg slipper
A slipper for all occasions, including indoor and outdoor wear, the cozy Tasman by Ugg can be styled with leggings, sweatpants or jeans as the ultimate winter shoe. It features the same signature durable outsole as traditional Ugg boots, is lined with plush upcycled wool and is outfitted with soft suede.
Mens: $100 at NordstromWomens: $69.95+ at Amazon
20
J.Crew
A cuffed fleece sweatpant
The interior of these classic, everyday sweatpants is brushed for softness and made with cotton-polyester fleece that's resistant to shrinking. They can be purchased in four rich hues and six sizes, XS-XXL.
$98 at J.Crew
21
Target
A sweater-knit jogger set
This everyday jogger set is made with a soft waffle knit, has a henley-style top and close-fitting tapered pants outfitted with side pockets. Target offers this sold-separate set in four colors and sizes XS-XXL.
Cuffed joggers: $29.99 at TargetHenley top: $29.99 at Target
22
Aéropostale
A sherpa fleece, half-zip pullover
This cinch-able hooded half-zip is made from a chocolate-toned sherpa fleece and has a generous kangaroo pocket for essentials. It's available in sizes XS-XXL.
$16.49 at Aéropostale
