These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

One episode into its final season and “Succession” has already launched a thousand memes — and it has everyone cackling with laughter. Cousin Greg (played by Nicholas Braun) had the audacity to bring a date to Uncle Logan’s grim birthday celebration, and she proceeded to commit a string of faux pas including, but not limited to, clinging to her “ludicrously capacious bag” throughout the evening. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) mocked her sartorial selection, adding, “What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.”
This devastating skewering spawned endless memes and has many of us laughing nervously while clinging to our extra-large everyday bags. While Bridget’s roomy Burberry bag might be considered declassé at an evening party filled with old money boomers, a big bag is an absolute necessity in myriad daily circumstances.
Whether you’re toting around a laptop, find yourself stockpiling items that need to be transported throughout the day, want to keep supplies for your kids on hand or simply like having a large bag for anything that might arise, a big, beautiful, well-made bag is a wardrobe staple. To that end, we’ve rounded up our favorite ludicrously capacious bags and totes at a range of price points. They’re all just as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional, making them excellent everyday accessories. Give your purse an upgrade and invest in a chic, well-made bag for the spring season. Just be sure to keep them out of Tom’s eyeline.