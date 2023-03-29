ShoppingStylebagssuccession

These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

They’re as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional, making them excellent everyday accessories. Just be sure to keep them out of Tom’s eyeline.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Left to right: <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=25003&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fburberry-vintage-check-leather-satchel-bag-prod248100072" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Burberry vintage check leather satchel" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=25003&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.neimanmarcus.com%2Fp%2Fburberry-vintage-check-leather-satchel-bag-prod248100072" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Burberry vintage check leather satchel</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35300&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Floewe-flamenco-xl-knot-napa-tote-bag-prod165010058" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Loewe flamenco xl knot napa tote bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35300&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Floewe-flamenco-xl-knot-napa-tote-bag-prod165010058" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Loewe flamenco xl knot napa tote bag</a>, <a href="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-landon-carryall&sid=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Dagne Dover The Landon carryall bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pntrs.com/t/8-12690-265720-249606?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dagnedover.com%2Fcollections%2Fthe-landon-carryall&sid=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Dagne Dover The Landon carryall bag</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35300&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fthe-row-gabriel-fold-over-tote-bag-in-leather-prod174350121" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Row Gabriel fold-over bag" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=35300&u1=64245b7ce4b02a8d518bfcdd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bergdorfgoodman.com%2Fp%2Fthe-row-gabriel-fold-over-tote-bag-in-leather-prod174350121" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">The Row Gabriel fold-over bag</a>.
One episode into its final season and “Succession” has already launched a thousand memes — and it has everyone cackling with laughter. Cousin Greg (played by Nicholas Braun) had the audacity to bring a date to Uncle Logan’s grim birthday celebration, and she proceeded to commit a string of faux pas including, but not limited to, clinging to her “ludicrously capacious bag” throughout the evening. Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) mocked her sartorial selection, adding, “What’s even in there, huh? Flat shoes for the subway? Her lunch pail? I mean, Greg, it’s monstrous. It’s gargantuan. You could take it camping. You could slide it across the floor after a bank job.”

This devastating skewering spawned endless memes and has many of us laughing nervously while clinging to our extra-large everyday bags. While Bridget’s roomy Burberry bag might be considered declassé at an evening party filled with old money boomers, a big bag is an absolute necessity in myriad daily circumstances.

Whether you’re toting around a laptop, find yourself stockpiling items that need to be transported throughout the day, want to keep supplies for your kids on hand or simply like having a large bag for anything that might arise, a big, beautiful, well-made bag is a wardrobe staple. To that end, we’ve rounded up our favorite ludicrously capacious bags and totes at a range of price points. They’re all just as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional, making them excellent everyday accessories. Give your purse an upgrade and invest in a chic, well-made bag for the spring season. Just be sure to keep them out of Tom’s eyeline.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Under $100

1
Etsy
Etsy personalized croc leather shopper
I bought this bag from Etsy seller LoverOfLuxe several years ago after being influenced by my devastatingly stylish pal, Kate Easton. It looks far more expensive than it actually is, which is a must for me. It's made with super soft supple leather that gets more flexible with time. It can be monogrammed with a name or initials and comes in four colors with a button or tie closure. If anything were to happen to it, I would replace it in a heartbeat. It's lightweight, sturdy and spacious enough for everything I need when commuting to the office or using as a carry-on while traveling. I'm constantly getting compliments on it.
$76.54+ at Etsy
2
Baggu
Baggu Cloud carry-on bag
Available in two dreamy colors, this Baggu bag is practically cozy. It makes a great weekender or travel bag while also more than suitable for the gym, as a diaper bag or daily hauling. It's made with soft recycled heavyweight nylon and has a main zipper closure, a trolley pass-through sleeve and two large exterior pockets along with a detachable interior zip pouch.
$78 at Urban Outfitters
3
Target
A New Day work tote
You can always count on Target to have accessories that are just as practical as they are chic. I love the timeless silhouette of this everyday work bag. Available in two colors, this bag has a sturdy and structured construction and is made of high-quality faux leather. It has a laptop pocket, multiple interior and exterior pockets, a detachable strap and double handles.
$45 at Target
4
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Reusable tote bag
If you're more into the look and feel of a plain canvas tote, consider this roomy option from Uniqlo. It's a favorite here among the staff at HuffPost and you really can't beat the price.

"Uniqlo's Large tote is randomly twice the size of regular totes and therefore 100 times more useful for me. Also, the straps actually fit over the shoulder, even in a thick winter coat," said Matt Shuham, a national reporter at HuffPost.
$2.90 at Uniqlo
5
Amazon
A structured laptop bag
Keep things streamlined and organized with this faux leather bag from Amazon. It is made of water-repellent and scratch-resistant fabric that can withstsand even the most grueling commutes. It fits a large laptop and keeps it safe with a soft fom pad lining. It has multiple interior pockets and an exterior pocket along with a detachable clutch purse to keep track of smaller items like earbuds, keys, phones and more. It's available in 20 different colors.
$35.98 at Amazon
6
Timbuk2
Timbuk2
If you're a messenger bag kind of person, you might want to check out this bag from Timbuk2. Available in 11 different colors and four sizes, it's ideal for schleps and hauls.

"I’ve had one of these since 2005 (!) and it’s served me well for everything from college to now holding snacks, water, coats, etc. for my toddler," said Ryan Grenoble, a breaking news reporter at HuffPost. "I would argue it’s ludicrously capacious. (I have yet to watch Succession.)"
$89 at Timbuk2
7
Amazon
A roomy nylon bag with a yoga strap
Available in black or blush, this soft and cloud-like tote is as lightweight as it is spacious. Fit everything from your laptop to workout clothes, baby necessities and more. It even comes with a yoga mat buckle so you can transport it to and from class with ease.
$32.99 at Amazon

$100 to $499

1
Cuyana
Cuyana
This elegant Cuyana bag looks much more expensive than it actually is. It comes in five core colors and three seasonal hues, each of which is lovelier than the last. You can pick from three different sizes and choose whether you prefer a zipper or not. It has a soft, unstructured silhouette with double handles and is made with supple pebbled Italian leather, so it's only going to get softer with age. It's a great investment bag that stacks up against designer options at a fraction of the price.
$248 at Cuyana
2
Nordstrom
Kate Spade all day large leather tote
You can't go wrong with a Kate Spade bag, and this timeless large leather tote embodies everything that's great about this iconic brand. It's made with luxuriously rich cross-grain leather with cool exposed stitching and a removable zip pouch. It comes in four different colors that will look fabulous with every aesthetic. It's also a great gift option for the soon-to-be graduate in your life! My grandmother gifted me one shortly after college almost 20 years ago and it remains a treasured (and incredibly useful) possession.
$248 at Nordstrom
3
MZ Wallace
MZ Wallace Magnet large metro tote deluxe
Available in five different colors and prints, this extra roomy bag is great for travel, the everyday and beyond. It has a luggage pass-through sleeve, two exterior pockets, two zippered interior pockets and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap. It's versatile and surprisingly stylish.
$295 at MZ Wallace
4
Dagne Dover
Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag
Join the ranks of the many who adore this carryall bag from Dagne Dover. It comes in five different sizes and a wide range of colors including pink, green, gray, black and blue. If you want a truly gargantuan bag you will want to snag it in a large or extra large size, though all are roomy enough for daily essentials.

"It holds its shape very well, so still looks fresh to death even after two years' worth of toting it around on a plane and train," said Raj Punjabi, director of Voices at Huffpost. "It also holds a lot, your laptop can lay flat on the bottom, and if you opt for the hunter green like I did, it makes you look like a B-list influencer, which is ideal."
$125+ at Dagne Dover
5
Bloomingdale's
AllSaints Captain large leather tote
Looks can be deceiving, because this AllSaints bag is shockingly bigger than you might expect at first glance. It has a thick and strong adjustable top handle, a hidden magnetic closure, a removable zipper pouch, an exterior pocket and leather patch feet to protect the bag from scuffs and wear. It's a great classic tote with a hint of subtle edge.
$378 at Bloomingdale's
6
Everlane
Everlane The Italian Leather Studio bag
Available in three different colors, this functional bag is as chic as its name implies. It has quirky little details like the pleat and exposed seams while a functional and timeless silhouette keeps it grounded and elegant. It features an adjustable shoulder strap, snap closure and both an interior and exterior pocket. It might not be ludicrous, but it's certainly capacious.
$250 at Everlane
7
Nordstrom
Longchamp Le Pliage City canvas tote
Longchamp's beautiful Le Pliage bags never go out of style, and this canvas tote option is a great choice for anyone looking for that well-known aesthetic with a bit more structure. It's made of strong and flexible coated canvas that makes it perfect for daily use, along with a roomy interior that fits just about everything you might want or need.
$225 at Nordstrom
8
Lululemon
Lululemon Throwback Triple-Zip duffle bag
Take your pick of two different colors with this cool, comfortable and utilitarian bag from Lululemon. This duffle was designed to be functional enough to take to the gym or a workout class but stylish enough to keep by your side as day turns to night. It has a triple-zip opening with three separate compartments that click to close, padded straps, side pockets, exterior and interior pockets and a trolley pass-through sleeve for travel days.
$168 at Lululemon

$500 to $999

1
Senreve
Senreve Gemelli tote
Senreve's incredibly popular Gemelli tote is a sophisticated carryall tote bag. It has a double buckle design and a built-in organization system so you don't have to dig around looking for your essentials. It has a hidden external pocket along with internal pockets and an elastic cord to keep your laptop or tablet secure. It's currently available in sustainable vegan cactus leather material.
$895 at Senreve

$1,000+

1
Bergdorf Goodman
The Row
If I could only have one bag for the rest of my life, it's this tote from The Row. Impeccably constructed, like the rest of the brand's wares, this bag is the ultimate dreamboat. It's available in black or cream and features rolled shoulder straps and a fold-over flap top with a magnetic closure that adds a ton of visual interest. It doesn't get much more polished and chic than this. Where Mary Kate and Ashley lead, I will follow.
$3,990 at Bergdorf Goodman
2
Bloomingdale's
Stella McCartney
"This is my go-to day tote. It was a gift to myself for my 40th birthday. I'd long admired this bag for its metallic glam twist on a giant staple, but I was a little worried it was too delicate to be an everyday tote. It proved me wrong. It's incredibly durable and is large enough to carry everything I might need in 24 hours," said Kate Palmer, senior editorial director at HuffPost.
$1,162.50 at Bloomingdale's (originally $1,550)
3
Bergdorf Goodman
Loewe Flamenco XL Knot Napa tote bag
I might have to retract my previous statement about The Row bag in favor of this delicious tote from cool-girl brand Loewe. It's a luxurious feast for the eyes. Available in four rich colors, this bag is made with high-end, fabulously soft napa calf leather that is sure to age beautifully. It has flat top handles and a magnetic closure with coiled knot accents at the exterior and an interior zip pocket. If you're looking to treat yourself, this is the bag for you.
$3,650 at Bergdorf Goodman
4
Net-a-Porter
Khaite Amelia medium leather tote
Available in three subtle neutral hues, this dashing, yet understated, bag from Khaite is swanky and stealthily luxurious. It's designed with structural folds to give it a touch of style and has a large interior that makes it as functional and practical as it is decadent.
$2,250 at Net-a-Porter
5
Neiman Marcus
Burberry Vintage Check leather satchel bag
And here we have, finally, the monstrous, gargantuan and ludicrously capacious bag itself, the Burberry Vintage Check leather satchel bag that Greg's date dared to wear. Subtle it is not, but it sure does make a statement. Pack up your flats for the subway, your lunchpail or whatever other plebian accouterments you may require throughout the day. You just might want to avoid cocktail parties on the Upper East Side.
$2,890 at Neiman Marcus
