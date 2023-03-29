These Ludicrously Capacious Bags Can Hold Your Flat Shoes, Lunch Pails And More

Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover Landon carryall bag

Join the ranks of the many who adore this carryall bag from Dagne Dover. It comes in five different sizes and a wide range of colors including pink, green, gray, black and blue. If you want a truly gargantuan bag you will want to snag it in a large or extra large size, though all are roomy enough for daily essentials.



"It holds its shape very well, so still looks fresh to death even after two years' worth of toting it around on a plane and train," said Raj Punjabi, director of Voices at Huffpost. "It also holds a lot, your laptop can lay flat on the bottom, and if you opt for the hunter green like I did, it makes you look like a B-list influencer, which is ideal."