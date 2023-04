A rolling backpack

4.7 out of 5 starsEasily transition between rolling and wearing backpack-style with this 17-inch water-resistant bag that features a hidden telescoping handle and two durable wheels. The most notable element of this backpack is the large interior and generous selection of pockets and compartments that are ideal for traveling with documents, laptops and tablets in addition to toiletries and clothing."I was looking for a backpack to replace my 15+ year old Samsonite that has reached the end of the road. I wanted something that would allow me to use the wheels whenever I wanted, but also switch over to the straps quickly without having to zip or unzip a compartment/flap first.This is especially important to me when I am boarding/exiting a plane as I have historically traveled over 200,000 miles per year - so that's a lot of flights. I've been on half a dozen flights so far with this bag, not to mention lugging it back and forth to the office almost daily when I am not on the road, and it has functioned beautifully whether using it has a backpack or a wheelie bag. Switching between the two is just a matter of grabbing the handle and dropping the bag to the ground." — RosaBianca