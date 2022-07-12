Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Day Luggage Deals

Get steep price cuts on popular suitcases from Samsonite, Coolife and more during Prime Day sale.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Travel season is well underway, making this the perfect time to refresh your luggage situation. Whether you need to pick up a brand new carry-on for your last-minute work trip or would like to upgrade to a higher-capacity bag for checking at the gate, Amazon’s Prime Day deals have you covered.

Below we’ve rounded up a selection of the steepest price cuts on some of Amazon’s most highly-rated suitcases. Our list includes both hard-side and soft-side options, as well as a range of sizes and set varieties. All of these deals are at least 44% off and up, so what would ordinarily be a splurge is much more accessible. Grab one today and save your leftover pennies for your vacation.

1
Amazon
Samsonite Ascella X expandable luggage set (53% off)
This Samsonite set includes a 21-inch and 25-inch suitcase. Whether you use the pieces together or separately, you'll be glad you have a fresh new carry-on and checked bag ready to go. Best of all, these suitcases come with a laundry bag for wet or dirty clothes. Get this high-quality set for 53% off right now.
$159.80 at Amazon (originally $339.99)
2
Amazon
Kenneth Cole Reaction luggage set (26% off)
Is there anything chicer than a matching suite of luggage? This Kenneth Cole Reaction set consists of two stylish pieces, each with a lightweight, durable exterior and reinforced protective molded corner guards that absorb shocks and increase the products’ lifespan. The main interior compartments have tear-resistant linings and feature zippered pockets and garment restraint straps. Maneuver the pieces easily thanks to the top and side grab handles and a push-button retractable trolley handle system. Get it for 26% off right now.
$147.07 at Amazon (originally $199.99)
3
Amazon
Coolife Sakura pink hard side luggage set (44% off)
This Coolife set contains a 20-inch carry-on with a front pocket and 28-inch checked bag. It comes with a TSA lock, high-quality hard shell material with a textured finish that hides scratches, practical interiors and a front pocket designed to keep you organized and tidy. Get the pretty blush pink set for 44% off right now.
$167.99 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
4
Amazon
U.S. Traveler Anzio soft side suitcase (46% off)
Give yourself a bit more space with this 30-inch soft suitcase from U.S. Traveler. It's made with strong micro-ballistic nylon and an extra two-inch expansion gusset in case you pick up some souvenirs on your travels. The fully lined interior also boasts compression straps that hold onto your items tightly. It also has two large exterior pockets that are perfect for any last-minute treats, magazines or knick-knacks. Get it for 46% off now.
$80.74 at Amazon (originally $149.99)
5
Amazon
Ben Sherman Nottingham luggage set (52% off)
Add a bit of pizzazz to the everyday luggage set with this Ben Sherman assortment. The pieces feature multi-directional spinner wheels for easy transport, hardy and long-lasting shell exteriors with molded corner guard reinforcements and tear-resistant lined interiors. The suitcases also have several zippered organization pockets and garment restraint panels so you can keep your belongings tidy while in transit. Get it for 52% off now.
$142.97 at Amazon (originally $299.99)
6
Amazon
Showkoo three-piece luggage set (46% off)
Made with lightweight hardshell material, Showkoo's three-piece luggage set contains everything you need for your next big adventure. It's durable and impact-resistant with an ergonomic 3-step telescoping handle. It includes a full-zip interior divider and cross straps to help stay organized, along with TSA locks. Get it for $46% off right now.
$151.99 at Amazon (originally $279.99)
7
Amazon
Samsonite Winfield hardside expandable luggage set of two (47% off)
Samsonite's sturdy two-piece luggage set includes a 20-inch carry on and a 24-inch spinner checked bag. It features side-mounted TSA locks and 10 interior dividers with organization pockets. It's lightweight, glides effortlessly and has a brushed pattern design that is key to hiding scuffs and scratches. Get it for 47% off right now.
$196 at Amazon (originally $369.98)
