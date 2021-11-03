Shopping

The Ultimate Guide To Must-Have Luggage For Upcoming Holiday Travel

Whether you're visiting family, treating yourself to a much-needed vacation or just want a new set, now's the time to upgrade your suitcases and bags.

From left to right: <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=holidayluggage-lourdesuribe-110221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fjen-atkin-large-luggage%2Fgold" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="CalPak" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617c22dbe4b066de4f6fd867" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=holidayluggage-lourdesuribe-110221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.calpaktravel.com%2Fproducts%2Fjen-atkin-large-luggage%2Fgold" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">CalPak</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Delsey-Luggage-Expandable-Spinner-Trolley/dp/B008PSWW8C?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617c22dbe4b066de4f6fd867,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617c22dbe4b066de4f6fd867" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Delsey-Luggage-Expandable-Spinner-Trolley/dp/B008PSWW8C?tag=thehuffingtop-20&ascsubtag=617c22dbe4b066de4f6fd867,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Amazon</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=holidayluggage-lourdesuribe-110221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rimowa.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fluggage%2Fmaterial%2Faluminium%2Fcheck-in-l%2F92573014.html" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Rimowa" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="617c22dbe4b066de4f6fd867" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=holidayluggage-lourdesuribe-110221-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rimowa.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fluggage%2Fmaterial%2Faluminium%2Fcheck-in-l%2F92573014.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link">Rimowa</a>
The holiday season will be here before we know it ― and with supply chain issues plaguing the globe, there’s no time like the present to stock up on goodies to get you through the winter.

One of the many industries that has been strongly affected by shortages and shipping delays is the luggage industry. So if you’re in the market for a new luggage set, don’t hold off on making a purchase. Holiday travel is harrowing enough as it is, and you don’t want to be stuck dragging around battered bags with rickety wheels and broken handles.

So what makes a great piece of luggage? Sure, aesthetics are important. But finding suitcases or bags that are as solid, hard-working and durable as they are visually enticing is of the utmost importance. They need to be lightweight, spacious and hold up to the beating that most luggage faces as it travels through time and space.

We’ve rounded up some of the most-coveted luggage available, including weekenders, carry-ons and checked-bag options. No matter what kind of traveler you are or where you are going, there is a piece of luggage that will suit your needs. Get them while you can ― because who knows what chaos the holiday frenzy will bring.

An extra-large tote with plenty of room for essentials
Lo & Sons
This lightweight bag is both practical and versatile, so you can use it for travel as well as for trips to the gym or beach — or even as a diaper bag. Best of all, it's made from sustainable, eco-friendly materials that are also durable.

Get it from Lo & Sons for $123.
An affordable, foldable weekender duffel bag
Amazon
Don't miss out on this highly rated weekender bag. This spacious option includes a side shoe pocket that doubles as a dirty laundry compartment, as well as a sleeve to help it remain affixed to the top of a larger suitcase.

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
A trusty, water-resistant weekender
Everlane
This travel-friendly bag is made of recycled polyester that can easily be wiped clean if it gets scuffed or dirty. It features a padded laptop sleeve, two water bottle holders and even a luggage handle pass-through that doubles as a pocket.

Get it from Everlane for $85.
An eternally chic duffel bag
Shopbop
This roomy option from Paravel has a boxy shape and is made of strong canvas with smooth leather handles and accents that can withstand the rough-and-tumble nature of your next getaway.

Get it from Shopbop for $365.
An expandable carry-on bag
Amazon
Strict quality-control test standards mean this strong and sturdy suitcase can survive rough handling of all kinds. It has all the features we love, including spinner wheels and a hard expandable shell.

Get it on Amazon for $89.99.
An affordable hardside spinner
Amazon
This hugely popular — and highly rated — Amazon Basics suitcase comes with a protective extra-thick hard shell and a scratch-resistant finish, along with double spinner wheels that ensure smooth mobility.

Get it from Amazon for $74.99.
A high-end, eye-catching carry-on suitcase
Shopbop
Designed to withstand the stress of international travel, this luxury suitcase is definitely an investment. It features a rugged shell and comes with practical features like a retractable handle, spinner wheels and a combination lock.

Get it from Shopbop for $750.
A cult-favorite, extra-large carry-on bag
Away
There's a reason this carry-on suitcase is wildly popular. It's lightweight and small enough to fit in an overhead bin, but features an interior compression system that helps you make the most of the available space. It's a must for over-packers.

Get it from Away starting at $245.
An iconic investment suitcase that will withstand the test of time
Rimowa
Once you make the decision to splurge on this surprisingly lightweight suitcase, there's a good chance you won't need to worry about buying new luggage again for many, many years. Specifically engineered for longevity, it's an innovative, classic option made from high-end anodized aluminum. Apparently Patti Smith loves hers.

Get it on Rimowa for $1,460.
A beautiful, sustainably made suitcase
Paravel Luggage
It doesn't get much better than this stylish luggage. It's made with sustainable materials, including a lining crafted from 21 recycled plastic bottles. It's perfect for someone looking for a vintage aesthetic but who also wants modern features.

Get it from Paravel for $345.
A popular large suitcase with a hidden laundry bag
Away Travel
This is the largest suitcase in Away's lineup, and it was made to last. Similar to the brand's other offerings, it has a hard shell, spinner wheels, an interior compression system and a laundry bag.

Get it from Away for $325.
A super-stylish celebrity collaboration
CalPak
This suitcase is part of a collaboration between CalPak and Jen Atkin, who polled her massive following when designing this aluminum-frame luggage. It features strong clips instead of a zipper and is just as good-looking as it is functional.

Get it from CalPak for $327.25.
A checked-bag option with a low price point
Amazon
This highly rated Amazon find comes in a variety of fun colors and has all the features we need: It's lightweight and durable, plus it has spinner wheels, an expandable mid-section and a TSA-approved lock.

Get it from Amazon for $124.99.
