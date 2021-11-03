The holiday season will be here before we know it ― and with supply chain issues plaguing the globe, there’s no time like the present to stock up on goodies to get you through the winter.

One of the many industries that has been strongly affected by shortages and shipping delays is the luggage industry. So if you’re in the market for a new luggage set, don’t hold off on making a purchase. Holiday travel is harrowing enough as it is, and you don’t want to be stuck dragging around battered bags with rickety wheels and broken handles.

So what makes a great piece of luggage? Sure, aesthetics are important. But finding suitcases or bags that are as solid, hard-working and durable as they are visually enticing is of the utmost importance. They need to be lightweight, spacious and hold up to the beating that most luggage faces as it travels through time and space.

We’ve rounded up some of the most-coveted luggage available, including weekenders, carry-ons and checked-bag options. No matter what kind of traveler you are or where you are going, there is a piece of luggage that will suit your needs. Get them while you can ― because who knows what chaos the holiday frenzy will bring.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.