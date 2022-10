Tile Pro

Similar to an AirTag is the Tile Pro, which can be clipped to keys, bags and luggage. When its within Bluetooth range, you can use it to find objects around your home, and when it's out of range (like at a different airport or on an airplane), you can use the Tile app to locate it. It also has a feature that lets out a loud beeping sound so you can easily find your bags at baggage claim. It's compatible with both Apple and Android phones."We took a flight last month and with all the news of luggage getting lost I thought I would try this. It let me know every step of where my luggage was. We had three transfers with the airlines, and the alarm was plenty loud enough to hear when it came through baggage claim. Extremely easy to link to phone." — David R. Nye