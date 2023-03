The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

An Insulated soft bag with outside pockets

4.7 stars out of 7,479 ratingsThis insulated soft bag has a mesh side pocket to hold a drink, a clip buckle handle to attach it to backpacks, a zipper front pocket to hold notes or smaller items and an inside mesh pouch to fit an ice pack. It comes in 32 prints and solid colors and can stand up on its own, so it's easy to pack or leave out on the table for your little one to grab."Bought for my 5 year old to use at school. I was worried it would fall apart during the school year but we’re getting close to the end of school and it’s still in good condition. It’s easy to clean, it’s a cute print and fits the bento boxes and such inside of it with room for a caprisun. Looks like I’ll be able to use it for another school year!" — Bailey