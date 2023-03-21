The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

Amazon OmieBox and Bentgo boxes.

Gone are the days of brown bag lunches. Like landline phones or dial-up internet, they’ve ceded dominance to new and improved technologies in school lunch packing. These days, there’s a preponderance of insulated, easy-to-clean kid’s lunch boxes that will make your child’s midday meal both a convenience and a pleasure.

From bento-style hard boxes with separate sections for each food to soft, lined bags that keep meals at their desired temperature, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated and most beloved kid’s lunch containers that you can find on Amazon. They range in color, style, size and price point, but they all share thousands — and we mean thousands — of 5-star reviews.

Advertisement

If you’re looking to spruce up your little’s one school lunches or just need to replace a lunch box after one got left on the bus, these containers are adored by parents and kiddos alike.