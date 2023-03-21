ShoppingParenting FoodKids

The Best Lunch Boxes For Kids, According To Reviews

From the OmieBox to a Bentgo bag, these cute lunch bags are functional and great for children.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/OmieBox-Bento-Box-Kids-Compartments/dp/B017SGIMV2/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?keywords=Best+Lunch+Boxes+For+Kids&qid=1679085429&sr=8-3-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFLMlBSSFREUTVNWlYmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAzODY4NzcxOEtDMFBSUFNQWjlUJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxOTkwNDlITUpOREw0TUxXSjAmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="OmieBox" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/OmieBox-Bento-Box-Kids-Compartments/dp/B017SGIMV2/ref=sr_1_3_sspa?keywords=Best+Lunch+Boxes+For+Kids&qid=1679085429&sr=8-3-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUFLMlBSSFREUTVNWlYmZW5jcnlwdGVkSWQ9QTAzODY4NzcxOEtDMFBSUFNQWjlUJmVuY3J5cHRlZEFkSWQ9QTAxOTkwNDlITUpOREw0TUxXSjAmd2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGYmYWN0aW9uPWNsaWNrUmVkaXJlY3QmZG9Ob3RMb2dDbGljaz10cnVl&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">OmieBox</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bentgo%C3%82%C2%AE-Prints-Leak-Proof-5-Compartment-Bento-Style/dp/B07R1865HM/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=Best+Lunch+Boxes+For+Kids&qid=1679085429&sr=8-5&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bentgo boxes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bentgo%C3%82%C2%AE-Prints-Leak-Proof-5-Compartment-Bento-Style/dp/B07R1865HM/ref=sr_1_5?keywords=Best+Lunch+Boxes+For+Kids&qid=1679085429&sr=8-5&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=6414cf50e4b0a3902d30ad55%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bentgo boxes</a>.
Amazon
OmieBox and Bentgo boxes.

Gone are the days of brown bag lunches. Like landline phones or dial-up internet, they’ve ceded dominance to new and improved technologies in school lunch packing. These days, there’s a preponderance of insulated, easy-to-clean kid’s lunch boxes that will make your child’s midday meal both a convenience and a pleasure.

From bento-style hard boxes with separate sections for each food to soft, lined bags that keep meals at their desired temperature, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated and most beloved kid’s lunch containers that you can find on Amazon. They range in color, style, size and price point, but they all share thousands — and we mean thousands — of 5-star reviews.

If you’re looking to spruce up your little’s one school lunches or just need to replace a lunch box after one got left on the bus, these containers are adored by parents and kiddos alike.

1
Amazon
A colorful bento box for toddlers with kid friendly utensils included
Score: 4.6 stars out of 6,425 ratings

Pack a variety of foods and snacks for your little one in this colorful Munchkin lunch box with five sections. It comes with a set of utensils that snap into the top of the box so they don't get lost. The little handle on top makes it easy for little ones to carry this leakproof dishwasher-safe container. Reviews say it's the right size for for day care and pre-school aged kids.

Promising review: "This lunchbox is perfect for my 3-year-old son to take to preschool. The different compartments are good sizes for a variety of foods. And it’s super easy for my son to open and close, which means no big mess inside his bag!" — Shannon Fitzpatrick
$20.65 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A leakproof dishwasher-safe 5-compartment box that's perfect for picky eaters
Score: 4.7 stars out of 53,713 ratings

Bentgo boxes have earned their spot on the top of the kid's lunchbox pyramid, and for good reason. They're durable, easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, come in 25 kid-approved colors and offer specific places for different types of foods and snacks. If your little one is picky about their food items touching, they'll love the different sections. And many reviews speak to the company's great customer service and willingness to replace broken boxes.

Promising review: "Super awesome lunch box for kids! It is leakproof as it says and is super easy to separate food for a picky eater!" — Lori
$27.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An insulated lunch box for kiddos that like hot and cold food
Score: 4.5 stars out of 10,358 ratings

If you spend any time on family TikTok, you've probably seen the insulated OmieBox. It's a favorite among parents (and little ones) who like to pack hot food, like noodles or chicken nuggets, but also want to send some cold snacks, like produce or hummus. The insulated thermos section keeps hot food hot without heating the entire lunch bag, and it's removable for days when you want to pack a sandwich.

Promising review: "This is an amazing box. Absolutely love the colors and the super durability. The hot/cold cup included right in the box is perfect. I highly recommend this lunchbox for ant child or adult. It is roomy and handy with the attached handle." — L25
Blue: $44.95 at AmazonYellow/Orange: $44.95 at AmazonPink/Red: $44.95 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A budget-friendly box that's safe for the microwave, freezer and dishwasher
Score: 4.6 stars out of 9,321 ratings

Save yourself some time on busy mornings by pre-packing your little one's lunches at the start of the week. This budget-friendly, compact container has three separate sections and a snap-on top. Buy a couple to pre-pack multiple lunches for the week and keep them stacked in the fridge.

Promising review: "This is the perfect lunch box for your child to take to school it is made sturdy and seals tightly so nothing can get out all over your child's backpack. I also like that it is made environmentally friendly I will continue to purchase this every time I need it" — Amazon customer
$24.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An insulated water-resistant lunch bag with two carrying options
Score: 4.8 stars out of 14,062 ratings

Send your little one off with a Bentgo box in their school bag or grab this Bentgo soft bag that neatly fits the Bentgo box (or any 8.5 inch by 6.5 inch food storage box) as well as a reusable water bottle. Of course, if you're not into bento-style boxes, this soft bag works amazingly as a lunch bag on its own. It's insulated, made with easy-clean fabric and comes in 16 fun prints.

Promising review: "Bentgo box fits perfect in the bentgo lunch bag and sack. Works beautifully for my daughters daily lunch packing and perfect. Makes our life easier and keeps us organized. Insulated pack where lunch box fits has enough space to out utensils as well as a juice box as well - comfortably spacey inside. I also bought bentgo freeEr packs which fit in back pocket. Love the color." — Neel Patel
$24.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An Insulated soft bag with outside pockets
Score: 4.7 stars out of 7,479 ratings

This insulated soft bag has a mesh side pocket to hold a drink, a clip buckle handle to attach it to backpacks, a zipper front pocket to hold notes or smaller items and an inside mesh pouch to fit an ice pack. It comes in 32 prints and solid colors and can stand up on its own, so it's easy to pack or leave out on the table for your little one to grab.

Promising review: "Bought for my 5 year old to use at school. I was worried it would fall apart during the school year but we’re getting close to the end of school and it’s still in good condition. It’s easy to clean, it’s a cute print and fits the bento boxes and such inside of it with room for a caprisun. Looks like I’ll be able to use it for another school year!" — Bailey
$13.59 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A thermal padded bag to keep food hot or cold
Score: 4.6 stars and 7,027 ratings

Pockets on pockets make this lunch bag a great option for older kids who bring lots of snacks because of longer school days or after-school activities. There's a buckle handle for easily attaching it to a book bag, a mesh side container for a drink, an inner mesh container and an outside zippered pouch that can fit snacks. It comes in 25 colors and prints in kids and adult sizes (the adult size is one inch longer).

Promising review: "Good quality product that is well insulated. It is easy to clean inside and has held up nicely for my 2nd grade granddaughter. The outside is easy to clean as well so it still looks nice after months of use. She likes that she can unclip the handle and attach it to her backpack and have her hands free." — Judy R.
$14.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A double decker bag to keep food separated
Score: 4.5 stars out of 3,119 ratings

Pack colder food with an ice pack on the bottom and store snacks on top with this two-tiered lunch box with a long carrying strap. The two zippered sections allow you to separate food as well as keep some items warm and others cold. It comes in 16 colors.

Promising review: "My son uses it daily & really likes the 2 compartments. He uses the bottom one for cold items and the top for snacks. Perfect for what we need." — Justme
$19.59 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A freezable soft bag that becomes its own ice pack
Score: 4.7 stars out of 10,080 ratings

If your little one sticks to cold lunches, you need this totally freezable lunch bag that works as an ice pack. Between uses, simply collapse it and stick it in the freezer; the walls of the bag itself freeze to keep contents cold all day. Reviews say it gets a little heavier when it's frozen, so it's better for grade school kids rather than pre-schoolers. It comes in 12 colors.

Promising review: "No more freeze blocks...this is so easy, just wipe it out and stick it in the freezer. Keeps drinks cold all day!" — shopper girl
$24.99 at Amazon
